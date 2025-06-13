Prime Video's new action drama series looks like your next thrilling getaway — watch the first trailer now

Prime Video's just given us our first proper look at "Hotel Costiera," a new Italian Prime original series led by "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams.

Filmed in Italy, the streaming service's six-part series whisks us away to a luxury resort on the coast of Positano for a "gripping storyline, fast-paced action and comedy" (as Amazon bills it).

Hotel Costiera - Official Teaser | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The above "Hotel Costiera" teaser trailer was just released today (June 13), after a special preview of the series at the Taormina Film Festival. And, as a taste of what "Hotel Costiera" has to offer, it looks like we're on for a fun fall binge.

We get a glimpse at the beautiful environs of the hotel, get to meet some of the hotel's guests, and get to see our hero, half-Italian former U.S. Marine Daniel De Luca (Williams), in action, both going hand-to-hand with some of the resort's problem guests or racing through the steets on a moped.

It doesn't give much away about the show, but it's certainly set an intense precedent, and one that has my interest piqued.

Like the look of "Hotel Costiera?" You don't have to wait too long to check in, as Prime Video has confirmed the new action-drama will debut on September 24, with all six episodes available to stream on launch.

What else do we know about 'Hotel Costiera' on Prime Video?

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Prime Video has already released a story synopsis for "Hotel Costiera," and it reveals some key details about the plot beyond the sun-drenched views and fist-fights seen above.

It reads: "Daniel De Luca (Jesse Williams) is a half-Italian former U.S. marine who returns to Italy, the land of his childhood, as a fixer in one of the world’s most luxurious hotels, located on the spectacular coastline of Positano. In addition to dealing with the hotel's wealthy guests’ problems, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner's daughters who disappeared a month earlier. Daniel must do everything he can to bring her home, but facing those who kidnapped the girl will be more challenging than any problem Daniel has ever faced."

In addition to Jesse Williams, the show's ensemble cast includes Maria Chiara Giannetta, Jordan Alexandra, Antonio Gerardi, Sam Haygarth, Tommaso Ragno, Amanda Campana, Pierpaolo Spollon, Alejandra Onieva, and Jean-Hugues Anglade.

Need something new to stream while you wait for "Hotel Costiera" to arrive? Check out our round-up for the best Prime Video shows for tons of great streaming recommendations.