5 classic summer blockbusters just landed on streaming — and they'll make you feel like a kid again

They just don't make summers like they used to. Growing up, these months meant no homework, riding bikes until the streetlights came on, and listening out for the tune of the ice cream man.

Nowadays, your summers likely aren't so carefree, but you can still get a blast from the past with these quintessential nostalgic summer blockbusters that just landed on streaming.

Some of the biggest summer movie hits from the '70s, '80s, and '90s can be found across the best streaming services, and some are even streaming for free (if you don't mind a few pesky ads). There's never been a better time to indulge your inner child by revisiting the same films that captivated you on those rainy days or summer nights that feel like yesterday.

So grab some popcorn, curl up in the AC, and stream these five classic summer blockbusters that'll transport you back to a simpler time.

'Jaws' (Tubi)

Jaws Official Trailer #1 - Richard Dreyfuss, Steven Spielberg Movie (1975) HD - YouTube Watch On

A list like this isn't complete without the OG summer blockbuster, "Jaws." Steven Spielberg’s nerve-shredding thriller struck a nerve in our collective consciousness, sparking a tidal wave of sequels, imitators, and an enduring fear of the ocean that still haunts beachgoers today.

Adapted from Peter Benchley’s best-selling novel, "Jaws" follows police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) as he hunts down the great white shark responsible for a string of deadly attacks off Amity Island’s shores. Driving the suspense is John Williams’ legendary, Oscar-winning score—an ominous two-note motif that has become one of the most iconic pieces of music in film history.

Watch it now on Tubi

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Ghostbusters' (Peacock)

Ghostbusters (1984) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

The '80s and goofy sci-fi movies go together like Stay-Puft marshmallows and s'mores. While recent sequels like "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" and "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" haven't exactly been blockbuster hits, there’s no question that the original 1984 "Ghostbusters" remains a true classic.

Whether they're battling the paranormal or just trading wisecracks, comedy icons Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis are endlessly entertaining. Their effortless chemistry is what truly makes "Ghostbusters" so rewatchable; everything else, including the looming apocalypse, is just icing on the ectoplasmic cake.

Joined by Ernie Hudson, the crew plays a team of ghost hunters that take on a growing supernatural crisis in New York City, though the specters they face are more hilarious than horrifying.

Watch it now on Peacock

'Jurassic Park' (Peacock)

Jurassic Park Official Trailer #1 - Steven Spielberg Movie (1993) HD - YouTube Watch On

Let’s be honest, "Jurassic Park" doesn’t need much of an introduction. When it roared into theaters in 1993, it became the highest-grossing film of all time. Now with half a dozen sequels under its belt, the franchise has earned a reputation as towering and unforgettable as the T-Rex on its iconic poster.

Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi adventure follows eccentric billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) as he unveils a one-of-a-kind theme park that's home to living, breathing dinosaurs cloned from ancient DNA preserved in amber. A small group that includes Alan Grant (Sam Neil), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) is given a tour before it's open to the public, but a bit of corporate sabotage turns their dream expedition into a prehistoric nightmare when the dinos get loose.

Watch it now on Peacock

'The Mask' (Hulu)

The Mask (1994) Official Trailer - Jim Carrey Movie - YouTube Watch On

Seeing Jim Carrey being his usual wacky and hilarious self in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" sent me on a binge of his greatest hits, and you know "The Mask" topped that list.

Carrey stars as Stanley Ipkiss, a timid bank clerk whose life takes a wild turn when he discovers an ancient mask that turns the wearer into a manic, near-invincible trickster. With the help of his newfound alter ego, he sets out to impress a nightclub singer (Cameron Diaz) only to get tangled up in a local crime syndicate.

It's another one of Carrey's roles that feels tailor-made for him. His expressive face, kinetic energy, and rapid-fire delivery turn the character into a living cartoon, making "The Mask" feel like pure animated chaos in live action. "The Mask" not only solidified Carrey’s place as a 1990s comedy icon but also launched Diaz’s Hollywood career. To this day, it remains a fan favorite from the period for its slapstick humor and groundbreaking visual effects.

Watch it now on Hulu

'Independence Day' (Tubi)

Another titan of '90s comedy, Will Smith, stars in my favorite entry on this list, "Independence Day." When Earth lands in the crosshairs of a massive alien invasion that threatens to wipe out humanity, a ragtag group of heroes — including fearless fighter pilot Captain Steven Hiller (Smith), brilliant computer whiz David Levinson (Jeff Goldblum), and the determined U.S. President Thomas Whitmore (Bill Pullman)—come together to launch a desperate counterstrike.

It all builds to a high-stakes showdown on July 4th, turning America’s Independence Day into a global fight for survival. Packed with explosive action, groundbreaking special effects, and one of the most iconic presidential speeches in movie history, "Independence Day" remains a crowd-pleasing spectacle that helped define ‘90s blockbuster cinema.

Watch it now on Tubi