Prime Video just dropped the trailer for 'Bosch' spinoff starring Maggie Q — and it looks like a compelling crime drama

"Bosch: Legacy" may have come to an end earlier this year, but Prime Video's "Bosch" universe is due to expand very soon. And, judging by the trailer for the forthcoming spinoff, "Ballard", we're in for another gripping watch.

"Ballard" throws us in with determined detective, Renée Ballard (played by Maggie Q), who was introduced in the previous show's season 3 finale, wherein she teamed with Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) to look into the Flower Girls murders.

With "Ballard," Renée will be fronting her own show (once again based on Michael Connelly's books), and she'll be getting to the bottom of a dangerous conspiracy in this next crime thriller. Check out the trailer below:

BALLARD - Official Trailer | Prime Video | July 9 - YouTube Watch On

The trailer teases some of the dark mysteries and other issues Renée Ballard (Maggie Q) will face.

Initially, the clip tees up some personal drama between our new investigator and her fellow officers. Then, we switch gears, and the focus pivots to the cases she'll (hopefully!) be cracking when the show arrives.

Cue some tense, grim scenes and snatches of action, all of which make "Ballard" look like it'll be a compelling watch, one that crime drama fans won't want to miss. And with fellow cold case drama "Dept. Q" performing well on Netflix, I'd wager "Ballard" is likely going to take off on Prime Video.

If you're looking forward to streaming "Ballard" on Prime Video, we've got good news: the Amazon streamer has confirmed that all 10 episodes of the spinoff will be available to watch exclusively on Prime Video from Wednesday, July 9.

What else do we know about 'Ballard' on Prime Video?

(Image credit: Patrick Wymore/Prime Video)

If you need as much "Ballard" info as possible, Prime Video has already shared a synopsis for the new series.

It reads: "Ballard" continues to bring Michael Connelly's bestselling novels to life, following Detective Renée Ballard (Q) as she leads the LAPD's new and underfunded cold case division, tackling the city's most challenging long-forgotten crimes with empathy and relentless determination.

"As she peels back layers of crimes spanning decades, including a serial killer's string of murders and a murdered John Doe, she soon uncovers a dangerous conspiracy within the LAPD. With the help of her volunteer team and retired detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), Detective Ballard navigates personal trauma, professional challenges, and life-threatening dangers to expose the truth."

Alongside those named above, "Ballard" also stars Courtney Taylor, John Carroll Lynch, Michael Mosley, Rebecca Field, Victoria Moroles, Amy Hill, Ricardo Chavira, Noah Bean, Alain Uy, and Hector Hugo.

(Image credit: Greg Gayne/Prime Video)

The creative minds behind the camera also have a lot of great stuff to say about the new show. When Amazon confirmed the premiere date back in May, exec producers Michael Alaimo and Kendall Sherwood were full of praise.

"You don’t often get the chance to work with such a talented group of people and help create something as special as this show," they said. "Ballard" is gritty, emotional and grounded, with that layered storytelling that makes Michael Connelly's world so compelling.

"We’re really excited to expand that universe and introduce Renée in a way that feels fresh but still true to the spirit of the franchise. Her journey is just getting started, and we can’t wait for everyone to meet her,” they added.

Need something to keep you entertained while you wait for "Ballard" to arrive? Check out our round-up of the best shows on Prime Video for tons of top streaming recommendations to distract you for the next few weeks.