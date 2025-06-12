Netflix just dropped a trailer for its new star-studded romantic comedy series — and it looks like a hilarious watch

If you're a Netflix subscriber and a romantic comedy fan, you might be primed to fall in love with the streamer's upcoming series, "Too Much."

That's based on the trailer, which the streaming giant just dropped for Lena Dunham's star-studded new Netflix rom-com this week, and promises to show the messy realities of falling in love. Check it out below:

TOO MUCH | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The trailer tees up the connection between our two leads — workaholic and New York expat Jessica (Megan Stalter) and Felix (Will Sharpe), a singer and so-called "walking series of red flags" — and shows off the sense of humor and some of the misadventures you can expect to see when the show hits the streaming service this summer.

I've described "Too Much" as a "star-studded" show, and for good reason. Dunham described her cast as "an embarrassment of riches" (via Tudum), and you can expect to see appearances from Andrew Scott, Richard E. Grant, Stephen Fry, Jennifer Saunders, Rhea Perlman and many, many more in the show (you can find a full cast breakdown below).

Excited? You don't have long to wait. The streaming giant has confirmed that "Too Much" will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday, July 10.

What else do we know about 'Too Much' on Netflix?

The "Too Much" trailer already helps sell the show's vibe and hints at some of the ups and downs that Jessica will face. If you want an even clearer picture of what to expect from the show, though, Netflix has already shared a full synopsis for the romantic comedy series.

It reads: "Jessica (Megan Stalter) is a New York workaholic in her mid-thirties, reeling from a broken relationship that she thought would last forever and slowly isolating everyone she knows. When every block in New York tells a story of her own bad behavior, the only solution is to take a job in London, where she plans to live a life of solitude like a Brontë sister.

"But when she meets Felix (Will Sharpe) — a walking series of red flags — she finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even as it creates more problems than it solves. Now they have to ask themselves: do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language?"

In addition to the above names, "Too Much" also stars Adèle Exarchopoulos, Adwoa Aboah, Andrew Rannells, Daisy Bevan, Dean-Charles Chapman, Emily Ratajkowski, Janicza Bravo, Jessica Alba, Kaori Momoi, Kit Harington, Leo Reich, Michael Zegen, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Rita Ora, and Rita Wilson.

Need something new to stream while you wait? Be sure to check out our guide to the best Netflix comedies or our overall round-up of the best shows on Netflix for tons more streaming recommendations.