Tidal was down — live updates on the outage

Tidal was having problems, so if you're struggling to access your favorite tracks and playlists, you're not the only one.

Problems spiked earlier this morning, starting at around 9 a.m. ET according to Down Detector. Shortly after, Tidal posted about the issue on X, letting us know that something was officially wrong. A couple of hours later, the company posted that the issue was resolved.

We'll be keeping an eye on Tidal to see how things might change over the day. Be sure to stay tuned for the latest live updates if anything happens that causes it to go down.