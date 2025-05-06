Tidal was down — live updates on the outage

Tidal was down for hundreds of users — here's what we know

Tidal was having problems, so if you're struggling to access your favorite tracks and playlists, you're not the only one.

Problems spiked earlier this morning, starting at around 9 a.m. ET according to Down Detector. Shortly after, Tidal posted about the issue on X, letting us know that something was officially wrong. A couple of hours later, the company posted that the issue was resolved.

We'll be keeping an eye on Tidal to see how things might change over the day. Be sure to stay tuned for the latest live updates if anything happens that causes it to go down.

Tidal says it's resolved

Tidal jumped on X to post that the outage is resolved and that's good news for users of the popular music streaming service.

Dropping

Down Detector

Reports are dropping quickly, down to 100 on Down Detector. It could mean that the outage is wrapping up.

Still rising slowly...

Down Detector outage

Unfortunately, the reports for Tidal are still rising on Down Detector, meaning more users are experiencing issues with the service. While it was in the 600 range for a while, it's now jumped to more than 700.

While that's not in the thousands of reports like Spotify when it last went down, Tidal is a much smaller service that'll get fewer reports when it goes down.

Currently offline error

Some users on social media are citing an error that reads "you are currently offline" when they try to log in to the high-resolution music streaming service.

If that's happening to you, then know you're not alone.

Tidal makes it official

Tidal posted on its X account that the streaming service was having issues. "We're aware some users are having trouble logging in and we're looking it. Appreciate your patience!"

The outage begins

Down Detector outages

Tidal started to see a spike in Down Detector reports around 9 a.m. ET. From there, it jumped much higher after a short period.

This led us to believe this could be an ongoing issue that could last a bit.