Tidal was down — live updates on the outage
Tidal was down for hundreds of users — here's what we know
Tidal was having problems, so if you're struggling to access your favorite tracks and playlists, you're not the only one.
Problems spiked earlier this morning, starting at around 9 a.m. ET according to Down Detector. Shortly after, Tidal posted about the issue on X, letting us know that something was officially wrong. A couple of hours later, the company posted that the issue was resolved.
We'll be keeping an eye on Tidal to see how things might change over the day. Be sure to stay tuned for the latest live updates if anything happens that causes it to go down.
Tidal says it's resolved
Thanks for bearing with us — the login issue is now resolved. Please send us a DM if you're still having trouble. https://t.co/yc6OAhDPTzMay 6, 2025
Tidal jumped on X to post that the outage is resolved and that's good news for users of the popular music streaming service.
Dropping
Reports are dropping quickly, down to 100 on Down Detector. It could mean that the outage is wrapping up.
Still rising slowly...
Unfortunately, the reports for Tidal are still rising on Down Detector, meaning more users are experiencing issues with the service. While it was in the 600 range for a while, it's now jumped to more than 700.
While that's not in the thousands of reports like Spotify when it last went down, Tidal is a much smaller service that'll get fewer reports when it goes down.
Currently offline error
Getting "you are currently offline" error message. Reboot does not fix.May 6, 2025
Some users on social media are citing an error that reads "you are currently offline" when they try to log in to the high-resolution music streaming service.
If that's happening to you, then know you're not alone.
Tidal makes it official
We're aware some users are having trouble logging in and we're looking it. Appreciate your patience!May 6, 2025
Tidal posted on its X account that the streaming service was having issues. "We're aware some users are having trouble logging in and we're looking it. Appreciate your patience!"
The outage begins
Tidal started to see a spike in Down Detector reports around 9 a.m. ET. From there, it jumped much higher after a short period.
This led us to believe this could be an ongoing issue that could last a bit.