This is the one Netflix movie I’m watching on Father’s Day — and it’s a gripping apocalyptic thriller with heart

Father’s Day is here, and like every year, the question of what to watch inevitably comes up. My dad and I don’t exactly have a long list of traditional movies as we usually lean toward gritty thrillers, sci-fi flicks, or anything post-apocalyptic (bonus points if it involves zombies).

His first suggestion was actually “Cloverfield.” It’s a great sci-fi flick for sure, but we’ve both seen it more than a few times. I told him to pick something he hadn’t seen for once, and after a few minutes of scrolling, he landed on “Cargo,” which still fits our tastes. I’d seen it back when I first wrote about it as a great watch for anyone excited about “28 Years Later,” and I remember really enjoying it. So I was pretty keen to revisit it.

“Cargo” is a fitting movie because at its core, it’s about a dad doing everything he can to protect his child even when time’s running out. It’s intense and emotional without being overly sentimental, and it’s perfect for anyone who also enjoys gripping thrillers. I can confidently say (in my opinion, of course) that it’s Martin Freeman’s best role.

So, if you’re looking for a Father’s Day movie that delivers both adrenaline and emotion, here's why “Cargo” is worth adding to your Netflix watchlist.

What is ‘Cargo’ about?

Cargo | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Cargo follows Andy (Martin Freeman) and their infant daughter Rosie as they navigate a post-apocalyptic Australia ravaged by a deadly virus that transforms people into infected creatures.

Their safety is compromised when Andy is bitten by an infected individual. As the virus progresses, he realizes he has only 48 hours before he succumbs to the infection.

Determined to ensure his daughter's survival, Andy goes on a dangerous journey across the Australian outback to find someone willing to care for Rosie. Along the way, he encounters various survivors, including a young Aboriginal girl named Thoomi (Simone Landers), who is also dealing with the loss of her father to the infection.

Andy's quest leads him through desolate landscapes and abandoned towns, all while trying to protect Rosie and find a safe haven for her future.

‘Cargo’ will pull on your heartstrings with its intense story

(Image credit: Matt Nettheim / Netflix)

Set against the dry, desolate backdrop of the Australian outback and beautifully shot by seasoned cinematographer Geoffrey Simpson, “Cargo” is anchored by a deeply human and emotionally grounded performance from Martin Freeman.

He stars as Andy, a soft-spoken but determined father making a dangerous journey with only his infant daughter, Rosie, by his side (or rather, on his back). Freeman is usually cast as the comic relief or plays second fiddle, but in this thriller, there’s solid evidence that he is more than capable of leading a movie on his own. And he brings a surprising amount of emotion to this apocalyptic story, enough to have you reaching for tissues.

(Image credit: Ian Routledge / Netflix)

Story-wise, it leans more toward a thoughtful, character-focused narrative than your typical chaotic zombie bloodbath. It might not fully scratch the itch for hardcore horror-thriller fans, but the eerie atmosphere and slow-building tension should be enough to keep you engaged, even when the middle portion of the movie slows down to focus on Andy's struggle.

In “Cargo,” the zombies aren’t front and center either. They’re definitely present, but more as a constant, looming danger than the main focus. Instead of driving the action, they linger in the background, allowing the story to zero in on the human side of survival.

This shift ultimately works in the movie’s favor, spotlighting the ways people respond under pressure as well as just how far someone will go to protect the ones they love. In this case, Andy will do anything and everything to find his daughter a home before he succumbs to the infection.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The gore, when it does appear, is used sparingly and with purpose. So don’t worry, zombie lovers, there are still scenes where the infected transform in all their grotesque, oozing glory, and even a moment where entrails are tossed into a cage to bait the infected. Thankfully, these scenes have meaning and aren’t thrown in for the sake of ticking off a genre trope.

Most of all, “Cargo” ended up being a surprisingly perfect Father’s Day pick. There’s tension, survival, a bit of gore for the horror fans, and just enough heart to make you think about the people you’d do anything for. Watching it (again) with my own dad somehow made it land even harder.

‘Cargo’ is the perfect Father’s Day watch on Netflix

(Image credit: Matt Nettheim / Netflix)

If you’re looking for a solid movie to watch with your dad on Father’s Day, “Cargo” is a great pick. It’s got enough suspense and action to keep things interesting without going over the top.

Plus, it’s fitting for the occasion considering the story focuses on a dad trying to protect his daughter in some seriously tough circumstances, which makes it feel deeply personal (and very emotional).

Those seeking more proof that this movie is good will only have to glance at its 88% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics consensus reads: “Cargo takes a refreshingly character-driven approach to the zombie genre that's further distinguished by its Australian setting and Martin Freeman's terrific lead performance.”

"Cargo" is available to stream on Netflix.