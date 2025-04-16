Spotify is down — live updates on the major outage

Refresh

Website working (Image credit: Spotify status page) The Spotify Status website is finally loading for me. Could that be a sign of things to come? Who knows, because it's not updated with anything useful, but at least the website is working for now

Not a hack We are aware of the outage and working to resolve it as soon as possible. The reports of this being a security hack are false.April 16, 2025 Spotify finally posted an update on its account. And while the post doesn't do much to fill us in when the service is slated to return, it does let us know what didn't cause the problem. "We are aware of the outage and working to resolve it as soon as possible. The reports of this being a security hack are false," reads the SpotifyStatus X post. So we know it's not a security hack. However, that's all we know for the time being. As always, keep it locked here because we'll bring you the latest updates on the massive Spotify outage as the happen.

Spotify alternatives (Image credit: Tidal/Qobuz) While you're probably not able to listen to Spotify right now unless you're one of the lucky people for whom it's still working, there are other ways to listen to music. In fact, we have an entire page dedicated to the best music streaming services that will guide you along the path. Some quick other ones to consider are: Tidal

Apple Music

YouTube Music

Qobuz

Amazon Music Unlimited

Deezer Several of the services above offer free trials, so you can actually avoid paying if you only want to listen while Spotify is still down.

All quiet on X Spotify last posted on X shortly after the outage started and it hasn't provided any additional updates since. Presumably, the team is working hard on the fix, but it would be nice to get some kind of news about how far along it is and when we can expect our beloved music streaming service to come back.

The first downswing? (Image credit: Down Detector) Spotify is still hovering around 50,000 outage reports on Down Detector. However, we've seen our first small downswing from 48,000 reports to 43,000 reports. That could just be that users have gotten sick of reporting the extended outage, or it could be that some people are finally getting Spotify to work on their devices. Either way, this is the first positive sign we've seen since Spotify went down this morning.

Spotify's recommendation (Image credit: Shutterstock) Spotify responded to our request for comment, pointing us to keep an eye on its X account for more updates: "We are aware of some issues, please reference @SpotifyStatus for updates." You don't need to worry about following the X account, though, as we'll keep you updated as anything happens with the popular music streaming service's outage on the live blog.

All over the place (Image credit: Down Detector) The outage is all over the U.S., though big cities have a little more density in reports. Of course, that's because more users are there doing reports, and it is not necessarily indicative of the problem being centered on big cities. In the case of this outage, it seems like it's out everywhere.

Spotify Cares weighs in Hi everyone! We're aware of issues affecting the Spotify app and website loading. The right team is on it and working on a fix. We'll keep you posted on our Community at: https://t.co/eHTWZiDKu8April 16, 2025 Spotify's main support account also posted about the outage on X, saying that the company is aware of the issue and working on a fix. The support account claims that the right team is working on the problem, so hopefully this outage won't last long.

(Image credit: Down Detector) Spotify being down brings out the entertaining comments on Down Detector. Have you heard of a radio?

We've reached out to Spotify (Image credit: Shutterstock) We've emailed Spotify to see if the company has a comment regarding the outage. We'll add an update to this live blog, but we've heard from out sister site TechRadar that the company is rolling out a fix for search. "The issue with Search has been addressed and an update has begun rolling out to all users," said Spotify to the publication.

Spotify's is aware of the issue We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!April 16, 2025 Spotify posted an update on its X account stating that it's aware of issues and is working on them.

Can't access Spotify status page (Image credit: Shutterstock) Unfortunately, whatever server issues Spotify is dealing with are affecting its website, as the status page is coming up with a 502 server error. While it would be nice to be able to see what's happening and it when it's coming back, we'll dig into social media to find out any information we can and bring it to you as we find it.