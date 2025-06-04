'The Gilded Age' season 3 trailer teases wedding drama, divorce and fabulous Carrie Coon outfits

"The Gilded Age" season 3 trailer has dropped, and it’s clear the stakes are higher than ever in the HBO period drama, which returns June 22.

It's been nearly two years that we last caught up with the Russells, the Van Rhijns, the Astors and all the other moneyed families that make up the New York society of "The Gilded Age," which stars Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon and Christine Baranski, among others.

Back in December 2023, season 2 left off with Bertha Russell (Coon) officially winning the "opera war" against Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy); Marian Brooke (Louisa Jacobson) breaking off her engagement to Dashiell Montgomery (David Furr); Ada Forte (Nixon) inheriting a surprising amount of money after the death of her new husband Luke (Robert Sean Leonard); and Peggy Scott (Denée Benton) leaving the newspaper after things got complicated with her editor.

The new two-minute trailer sees both parental and marital discord hitting the Russell residence, with Bertha and George (Spector) disagreeing on whether their daughter Gladys (Tessa Farmiga) should marry for romantic love or financial security.

The Gilded Age Season 3 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

During a February 2025 interview with Deadline, HBO Executive Vice President Francesca Orsi teased that season three of the series would explore a new era, when "divorce came to the forefront in United States relationships."

"I think that there’s a conversation to be had about arranged marriages, and if it doesn’t necessarily work, what divorce looks like in that time, and what that bodes for society," Orsi told the outlet. "And then whether you’re accepted in society or not, based on a divorce.”

Does that signal major troubles ahead for the Russells?

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Romance-wise, things look like they're going far more smoothly for Marian Brook and Bertha's son, Larry Russell (Harry Richardson), as well as Peggy, who sees a new love interest in one Dr. William Kirkland (played by Jordan Donica), a handsome doctor from Newport.

The official season 3 logline reads: “Following the Opera War, the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society. Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first."

"Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house," continues the synopsis. "Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear.”

Tom's Guide will keep you updated on all things related to "The Gilded Age" season 3, including new teaser clips, plot points, character details, casting announcements and more.