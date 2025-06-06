'Predator: Killer of Killers' on Hulu brings back the thrill of the hunt — and it’s the most fun I’ve had in ages

“Predator” has always had a special place in my movie-loving heart. There’s just something truly great about the idea of the galaxy’s ultimate hunter going against some of the strongest humans throughout time.

So when I heard Hulu was releasing a new animated entry in the franchise called “Predator: Killer of Killers” (directed by Dan Trachtenberg, no less), I was immediately all in.

I’ll admit, I had high hopes. “Prey” was a phenomenal surprise that reminded everyone just how good a “Predator” movie could be. And while “Killer of Killers” doesn’t quite knock it out of the top spot, it absolutely earns the silver medal. And yes, that includes placing it above the original.

This thing rules. From the opening minutes, it delivers exactly what I want from a “Predator” story: brutal combat, clever kills and characters who don’t go down easy. What really surprised me, though, was just how fun it all is. For a franchise that often leans gritty, “Killer of Killers” finds a sweet spot between savagery and style.

If you’re a longtime fan like me or just someone who loves a well-crafted action thrill ride, this latest installment is some of the most fun I’ve had with “Predator,” and it’s now streaming on Hulu. Here’s why this one’s worth the hunt.

What is ‘Predator: Killer of Killers’ about?

“Predator: Killer of Killers” is a Hulu-exclusive animated anthology movie that features three standalone stories set in wildly different time periods, each centered around a deadly clash between a skilled human warrior and a relentless Predator.

The first chapter takes place in Viking-era Scandinavia, where a hardened raider, accompanied by her young son, goes on a brutal quest for vengeance after her village is decimated. Her path leads her into the wilderness, where she encounters something far more dangerous than any clan rival.

The second story unfolds in feudal Japan, where two estranged brothers — one a disciplined samurai, the other a stealthy ninja — are forced into a confrontation over the future of their clan. Their final showdown is interrupted by a new kind of enemy.

The final tale jumps to the skies of World War II, where an Allied fighter pilot begins noticing strange disappearances during missions over Europe. A routine investigation turns into a desperate fight for survival when he realizes an invisible enemy is stalking him from above.

‘Predator: Killer of Killers’ proves there’s still blood left in this beast

(Image credit: Disney)

“Killer of Killers” stands out from the rest of the franchise in two big ways: It’s beautifully animated, and it tells three separate stories that ultimately converge. Right from the start, it’s clear this is a “Predator” movie that dares to do something different, and it succeeds on every level.

The stories told are impactful and actually quite clever, using personal conversations and animated facial expressions to make us care about the characters. Not to mention the voice acting, which makes every scene feel that much heavier.

(Image credit: Disney)

Out of all three stories, the feudal Japan segment absolutely stole the show for me. It’s the quietest of the trio (almost entirely free of dialogue), but that silence speaks volumes. What unfolds is a visually stunning, tension-soaked battle between a disciplined samurai and his estranged ninja brother. It’s rare that a “Predator” story feels this elegant.



Like “Prey,” which gave us a Predator perfectly matched to the time of the Comanche warriors, “Killer of Killers” does something similar. Each Predator is tailored to its setting, both in design and behavior.

The one in Viking-era Scandinavia is a hulking, primal force. The Japan segment gives us a fast, silent hunter who moves like a ghost. And in the World War II chapter, the Predator is almost machine-like as it flies a spacecraft. It shows that the creators put real care into adapting the Predator design and behavior to fit the culture and era.

(Image credit: Disney)

The animation style in “Predator: Killer of Killers” really caught my eye, and it makes sense considering it took inspiration from “Arcane” and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” It’s a bold choice that gives the movie its own unique vibe while still staying true to the gritty, savage spirit of the iconic franchise. Honestly, it’s one of the reasons I had such a great time watching it.

Most of all, “Killer of Killers” knows exactly how to be a standout “Predator” movie. There’s plenty of carnage and brutal deaths, including a Predator that wears multiple spines as a cape (yes, really). So, if you’re a fan of the franchise, be prepared for the gory action you expect.

“Killer of Killers” is a really fun ride, and I’m glad to see the franchise keeping up its good streak after “Prey.” Here’s hoping “Predator: Badlands,” coming later this year, can keep the momentum going.

You need to stream ‘Predator: Killer of Killers’ on Hulu now

(Image credit: Disney)

If you’re even remotely a fan of the “Predator” franchise or just love stylish action with serious bite, “Killer of Killers” is absolutely worth your time.

It’s bold, beautifully animated, and packed with moments that’ll leave your jaw on the floor. Each segment brings something new to the table, and together they create one of the most memorable entries in the franchise. So do yourself a favor: Fire up Hulu, hit play and enjoy one of the coolest surprises of the year so far.

Stream "Predator: Killer of Killers" on Hulu now.