When is 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' coming to streaming? Here's our best guess

It’s been 14 years since "Final Destination 5" horrified us with all the freakish ways we could die, and now a new entry is here to inspire a new generation with irrational phobias. If you want to know when "Final Destination: Bloodlines" is coming to streaming services, you're not the only one.

Since premiering in theaters on Friday, the sixth film in the "Final Destination" series has made a killing, shooting past the $100 million mark. That’s the best opening weekend box office for a "Final Destination" film ever, enough to knock the latest MCU entry, "Thunderbolts," out of the No. 1 top-earning spot this past weekend. At this rate, "Bloodlines" looks on course to become the highest-grossing "Final Destination" film to date.

The critical reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, too, which for a "Final Destination" movie is unheard of. "Final Destination: Bloodlines" scored a 93% "certified fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes — the highest for the series by a country mile, and a rare feat for horror movies in general.

Understandably, you may want to know when you can catch this hit horror series revival from home. Lucky for you, we've got you covered. We know where "Final Destination: Bloodlines" will be streaming, and we have a solid guess as to when you'll be able to watch it, too. Here's when "Final Destination: Bloodlines" could stream on Max.

Where to stream 'Final Destination: Bloodlines'?

While we don't know exactly when you can stream "Final Destination: Bloodlines," we know where you'll be able to watch it.

The first stop for "Final Destination: Bloodlines" will likely be premium video-on-demand (PVOD) on digital platforms like Amazon or Apple.

After that, "Final Destination: Bloodlines" will be available to stream on Max. This is because the horror movie is a Warner Bros. Discovery movie, and WBD owns the streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) service, Max.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When could 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' come to Max?

If history serves, there's typically a one-month gap between when WBD films land in theaters and their arrivals on PVOD, but there have been exceptions.

For example, the studio’s sci-fi comedy "Mickey 17" from "Parasite" director Bong Joon Ho debuted in theaters on March 7, and then premiered on PVOD on April 8. That being said, the studio's latest blockbuster, "A Minecraft Movie," arrived on PVOD on May 13, six weeks after its theatrical premiere on April 4, while its mind-bending sci-fi thriller "Companion" released on PVOD a little over two weeks after opening in theaters.

Based on past Warner Bros. releases, I predict "Final Destination: Bloodlines" will arrive on PVOD around the end of June. My guess would be either June 17 or June 24, since studios tend to favor Tuesdays for rolling out new films on PVOD.

As for when it could come to Max, Warner Bros. movies usually take about two and a half to three months from their release date to arrive on Max. If this follows a similar timeline, I predict "Final Destination: Bloodlines" will arrive on Max on August 1.

I have a few other reasons to suspect this date. Max typically saves new film releases on its platform for Fridays. August 1 is an empty spot in Warner's release calendar, and with its horror film "Weapons" coming out the following Friday, August 8, WBD likely won't want to split its potential audience with a streaming debut in the same genre.

What is 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' about?

Final Destination Bloodlines | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Serving as both a prequel and sequel, the sixth Final Destination film breathes new life into the franchise and pushes its core concept to a chilling new extreme: If death hunts down those who escape their fate, what happens when those survivors go on to have children?

Enter Stefani Reyes (Kaitlyn Santa Juana), a college student whose family has been living on borrowed time, thanks to her resourceful grandmother Iris (Brec Bassinger) who’s managed to outwit death since the '60s. In a change of pace for the series, the opening disaster unfolds in the past, when Iris had a premonition about a swanky new observation tower and restaurant called The Skyview coming crumbling down. She manages to save everyone from being crushed, unknowingly setting off a chain of events that would haunt survivors for decades.