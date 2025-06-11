'The Last of Us' creators confirm Ellie won’t be the main character in season 3 — here’s what we know

For many fans, Ellie has been the heart and soul of “The Last of Us” since day one. So hearing she won’t be the main character in season 3 might sound like a big change to some. But honestly, I’m not surprised. Having played the second game, this shift makes perfect sense. Instead, the next season will focus on Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever.

The game itself split the story into parts: starting with Ellie’s revenge, then shifting to Abby’s perspective, and finally bringing their stories together in a powerful third act. It looks like the show is following that same approach, focusing on Abby’s story next before their paths cross again.

At an Emmys FYC event (h/t The Hollywood Reporter), co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann shared more details about “The Last of Us” season 3. Druckmann said: “The decisions [we made] are just what the story required, and even now, it’s like I can’t believe that they let us structure the series in this way. Meaning like we just ended season two, and season three is going to be starring — spoiler alert — Kaitlyn.”

He then continued: “I was sure that they wouldn’t let us do this when we started adapting this, but they’ve leaned into what makes, I believe, the story special. And allowed us not only the time but the creative freedom to be able to take these swings, and I think the audience really appreciates that.”

Of course, that’s not to say Ellie won’t appear at all. It’s likely she’ll still play a significant role, especially since her story and Abby’s are so deeply intertwined. The way the game handled their narratives showed just how connected their journeys are even when the focus shifts between them.

So fans can probably expect to see Ellie’s presence throughout season 3, but from a different angle or in a supporting role as Abby takes the lead.

Spoilers ahead for both "The Last of Us" season 2 and the Part II game.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What we can expect to see in ‘The Last of Us’ season 3

(Image credit: Liane Hentscher / HBO)

Season 2 ended right at that explosive confrontation between Ellie and Abby, so it makes sense that season 3 will rewind a bit to show Abby’s path leading up to that moment in the theater.

The finale took us back to “Seattle Day One,” which pretty much confirms that season 3 will follow Abby through that same timeline, picking up after Joel’s death and diving into her life within the Washington Liberation Front (WLF).

Just like in the game, the show is set to peel back the layers of Abby’s story and explore her motivations, what she’s lost, and the emotional weight she carries. We’ll see her from a new angle: as someone dealing with her own grief. The more time we spend with her, and the more we learn about the people she loves and protects, the harder it becomes to see her as just the enemy.

(Image credit: Liane Hentscher / HBO)

“It’s more of a water season than a fire season,” Druckmann said at the FYC event, as Mazin backed that up, saying “It’s a wetter season than a hotter season.”

So, what exactly does a “weter season” mean? It’s a pretty poetic way to describe a shift in tone and it actually lines up with what we know so far. If season 2 was all fire (like anger and revenge), then season 3 being “wetter” might suggest something slower. Maybe we’ll see a more emotionally driven story, one that deals with the weight of grief especially from Abby’s side.

Mazin said: “I think plot armor is a real problem and in a show where we try and keep things as grounded as possible, and we want people to feel in real danger, then yes, sometimes the people that we can’t imagine dying die. Because, for me, this is not a show about revenge, it’s a show about grief. Well, how are we supposed to grieve if nobody we truly, truly are invested in dies?”

Not only is that true for Joel, but since “The Last of Us” is built around grief, the same applies to Abby, who’s still mourning her father years later. We’ll likely see more of that pain through flashbacks, especially during her time with the Fireflies and the bond she shared with him.

(Image credit: Liane Hentscher/HBO)

While it might feel strange for some fans who’ve always rooted for Ellie, this change opens the door to exploring new emotional ground. Abby’s perspective is complex and harrowing, which makes the story richer and more layered.

Mazin has suggested season 3 may be longer than season 2 to better accommodate Abby’s extensive arc, and a fourth season may still be needed to complete the overall story. So don’t expect a neat wrap-up just yet, as it’s clear the showrunners are taking their time to let the narrative breathe.

So while Ellie may not be front and center next season, the story is far from over — though we probably won’t see season 3 until sometime around 2027.