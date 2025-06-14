5 best new movies to stream this weekend on Netflix, Max, Disney Plus, and more (June 14-15)

Wondering what you should watch this weekend? Every week, the best streaming services roll out a fresh slate of new movies to beat the heat, but figuring out which ones are worth your precious streaming time is harder than you'd think.

That's why we're rounding up all the best new movies on streaming to help make that decision an easy one. Leading the pack this week is Disney's latest live-action remake, "Snow White" on Disney Plus.

Thriller fans are eating good this week. Apple Plus just got "Echo Valley," a riveting mother-daughter drama starring Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney. You can also find the Daisey Ridley-led "Die Hard" clone "Cleaner" on Max or, if you prefer a healthy dose of absurdity with your high-octane action, Prime Video just got "Deep Cover." Finally, this week Netflix got one of my favorite Gerard Butler movies, the fast-paced thriller "Plane."

So without further ado, let's dive into all the best new movies on streaming to watch this weekend.

‘Snow White’ (Disney Plus)

Disney's Snow White | Official Trailer | In Theaters March 21 - YouTube

Love 'em or hate 'em, Disney shows no signs of slowing down with cranking out live-action remakes. Its latest, "Snow White," has been mired in controversy since its announcement, and unfortunately, the film doesn't offer much to overshadow that noise. To its credit, it's more watchable than some of the other Disney remakes, and there are a few new songs added into the mix for fans of the original.

Those curious about all the chatter can now check out "Snow White" on Disney Plus from the comfort of their own couch. Rachel Zegler takes on the role of the titular princess, who is banished from her kingdom by her ruthless stepmother, played by Gal Gadot. To reclaim her rightful place on the throne, she teams up with a group of magical beings and a bandit leader (Andrew Burnap) to challenge the evil Queen and restore peace to the realm.

Watch it now on Disney Plus

‘Echo Valley’ (Apple TV Plus)

Echo Valley — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

"Echo Valley" is part slow-burn thriller, part tightly coiled mother-daughter drama grounded by masterclass performances from its two leads, Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney. It follows grieving horse trainer Kate Garrett (Moore), whose peaceful life on a secluded Pennsylvania farm is shattered when her estranged daughter Claire (Sweeney) arrives late one night covered in blood that is not her own.

Claire claims she got in a fight with her boyfriend, but as details emerge, Kate is forced into a devastating moral crossroads. Written by "Mare of Easttown’s" Brad Ingelsby, "Echo Valley" treads similarly gritty ground, offering a tense, emotionally charged descent into moral ambiguity.

Watch it now on Apple TV Plus

'Deep Cover' (Prime Video)

Deep Cover - Official Trailer | Prime Video

In the mood for something lighter? Prime Video just got a hilarious new action comedy that puts three improv performers — Bryce Dallas Howard, Orlando Bloom, and Nick Mohammed — in a precarious predicament. An undercover cop (Sean Bean) recruits the trio to infiltrate London's criminal underworld by pretending to be the very criminals they've only ever played on stage.

Their new gig spirals out of control faster than you can say "zip, zap, zop!" While its action sequences aren't all that exciting, the sharp writing and hilarious performances in "Deep Cover" offer plenty of laughs. Orlando Bloom, in particular, is a hoot as a "serious" actor overly committed to the role of playing the group's muscle, come hell or high water.

Watch it now on Prime Video

'Cleaner' (Max)

Cleaner | Official Trailer

Legendary James Bond director Martin Campbell returns with a "Die Hard"-style action thriller led by "Star Wars" actress Daisy Ridley. Though it wears its inspiration on its sleeve, "Cleaner" still delivers a fast-paced and entertaining ride with plenty of nerve-jangling aerial stunts to keep you on the edge of your seat.

"Cleaner" kicks off when a group of radical activists storm an energy company’s annual gala, taking 300 hostages in a bold attempt to expose corporate corruption. Fortunately for the guests trapped inside, an ex-soldier turned window cleaner (Ridley) just happens to be on the scene, albeit suspended 50 floors up, when the chaos erupts. Channeling her inner Bruce Willis, she springs into action in a desperate fight to save the day.

Watch it now on Max

'Plane' (Netflix)

Plane (2023) Official Trailer – Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An

One of my favorite Gerard Butler movies, "Plane," just arrived on Netflix, and it's already crash-landed in the streamer's top 10 list. In this high-octane action thriller, Butler stars as commercial airline pilot Brodie Torrance, who's hoping to wrap up one last flight before reuniting with his daughter.

But when a violent storm strikes mid-flight and a lightning bolt knocks out the plane’s avionics, Torrance is forced to make an emergency landing. Though he gets the plane down safely, he realizes too late that it's on the remote, pirate-controlled Jolo Islands. Stranded and surrounded by danger, he has to team up with a fugitive passenger (Mike Colter) to outwit local warlords and keep the survivors alive long enough for help to arrive.

Watch it now on Netflix