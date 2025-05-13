Apple and UMG's new Sound Therapy partnership aims to relieve stress with audio — here's how

Apple announced a new Apple Music team-up with Universal Music Group (UMG) for a new curated section dubbed Sound Therapy that is designed to help you "attain clearer focus, deeper relaxation, and better sleep."

According to Apple's press release, Sound Therapy is put together using "scientific research" and proprietary technology from UMG.

"Sound Therapy harnesses the power of sound waves, psychoacoustics, and cognitive science to help listeners relax or focus the mind," the company says.

The feature was designed and "crafted" by Sollos, a "music-wellness venture" within UMG's London studios.

The curated selection blends songs that you might be familiar with, like Lewis Capaldi's "Someone You Love," with "special sound waves" that are meant to "enhance" your routines. These sound waves might be "auditory beats or colored noise to encourage specific brain responses."

There are three different Sound Therapy playlists inside the Music app that are available now:

Apple shared some examples of the types of waves or noise you can expect in the updated songs. "Gamma waves and white noise — a whoosh-like combination of every sound frequency—may help with focusing," the company said.

On the relaxation and sleep front, you'll get theta waves (relax), delta waves and pink noise (sleep). Pink noise is described as a "deeper, gentler variation" similar to rain or wind, which Apple says could assist you in getting sleep. Pink noise is supposed to feature more "natural" sounds compared to white noise streams.

Other familiar artists include Imagine Dragons, AURORA, Jhené Aiko, and Kacey Musgraves.

Sound Therapy does require that you have an active Apple Music subscription. Those start at $5.99 for students and $10.99 for individuals. The feature is available now if you want to tune in.

