'The Mandalorian' rumor suggests season 4 won't be happening — but the force is still strong with the movie

This is the (movie) way — at least, according to a new report.

It’s been over two years since “The Mandalorian” wrapped up its third season, and with no official word on season 4 since, fans have begun to wonder if the galaxy far, far away has quietly left the show behind. Now, a new rumor suggests those suspicions may not be far off.

According to a claim by insider Daniel Richtman on his Patreon, “The Mandalorian” won’t return to Disney Plus for a fourth season. Instead, the story of Din Djarin and Grogu will remain on the big screen for the foreseeable, beginning with the upcoming movie “The Mandalorian & Grogu.”

To be clear, Disney and Lucasfilm haven’t officially confirmed any of this so take it with a grain of salt. But given the long silence, shifting priorities at Disney, and the spotlight now shining fully on the theatrical project, it’s getting harder to imagine season 4 ever materializing.

It’s a surprising shift for a show widely regarded as one of the best projects in the “Star Wars” universe. The show not only helped restore fan excitement after a divisive sequel trilogy, but it also catapulted Pedro Pascal to a new level of fame for his role as the helmeted bounty hunter.

While season 3 drew more mixed reactions, many held out hope for a proper continuation. But with shifting strategies at Disney and Lucasfilm, the future of “The Mandalorian” may now rest solely on its theatrical debut.

What to expect from ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ on the big screen

With “The Mandalorian” season 4 looking less and less likely, all attention has shifted to the upcoming feature movie set to continue the adventures of Din Djarin and his beloved foundling.

While official story details for “The Mandalorian & Grogu” remain under wraps, the movie is expected to pick up where season 3 left off, acting as a bridge between the Disney Plus series and the broader cinematic plans being crafted by Lucasfilm’s creative head, Dave Filoni.

“The Mandalorian” season 3 concluded with Din (Pascal), the adorable Grogu, and Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) leading a united Mandalorian front to finally defeat Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his lingering Imperial forces. Their victory allowed Bo-Katan to reclaim Mandalore and begin the long process of restoring her homeworld.

In the aftermath, Din struck a deal with the New Republic to help hunt down other remnants of the shattered Empire. That mission naturally puts him on a collision course with a much larger threat teased in “Ahsoka”: the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn. With Thrawn potentially preparing a full-scale assault on the vulnerable New Republic, Din and Grogu may soon find themselves pulled into a galactic conflict.

And with Filoni’s crossover “event” movie still years away, it appears “The Mandalorian & Grogu” is set to serve as the crucial link between the beloved streaming series and the escalating war looming on the horizon.

Richtman also mentioned on his Patreon that the stakes for the movie are incredibly high. He claimed that “if the movie succeeds, a sequel will be made. However, if it flops, it will serve as the final chapter for Mando and could also put [Dave] Filoni’s movie at risk.”

Jon Favreau, creator and executive producer of the series, recently reinforced this shift in focus. At this year’s Star Wars Celebration in Japan, he told Collider that his attention is fully on the movie, not a potential fourth season.

“Right now, I'm focusing on the feature,” Favreau said. “You discover so much as you edit a film… Right now we're really locked in on the big screen story that’s coming.”

I’ve absolutely adored every step of Mando and Grogu’s journey. I’ve even built up a little collection of Grogu toys and posters as a reminder of just how much this duo means to me. So, I truly hope “The Mandalorian & Grogu” becomes a huge success, not just for fans like me, but for the future of “Star Wars” storytelling as a whole.

Season 4 hasn't been entirely ruled out yet, but since theatrical releases tend to bring in a lot more revenue, I'm fairly certain “The Mandalorian” will remain on the big screen. Looks like Din and Grogu might be trading their beskar for box office bling!

“The Mandalorian & Grogu” hits theaters on May 22, 2026.