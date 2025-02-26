How to watch ‘Survivor' season 48 – stream latest episodes of castaway competition

The castaway competition returns as 18 new contestants compete to be crowned the Sole Survivor and walk away with a $1 million prize. Jeff Probst returns to host as another season of endurance and plotting gets underway. Here’s how to watch “Survivor” season 48 from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

• FREE STREAM — Watch on 9Now (AUS)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• CAN — Watch on GlobalTV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

If you’ve been marooned on your own island for the past 25 years, “Survivor” is a reality game show in which social skills and influence matter as much as stamina and endurance. Divided into three tribes of six – Vula, Lagi and Civa – contestants compete in team games with the loser headed for Tribal Council, an elimination ceremony in which the players vote out one of their tribe members.

The nature of the game is what makes “Survivor” gameplay so addictive, with players forced to dig deep both physically and mentally as they forge alliances, concoct plans and plot shocking betrayals to ensure their torch isn’t extinguished.

This year’s islanders are a varied bunch. Attorney Kyle and debate professor Shauhin will hope their working lives will give them the edge when it comes to influencing others, while marketer Saiounia knows how to read people. Fire captain Joe knows all about endurance under pressure and PR consultant Bianca knows how to spin a situation.

Ready for another season of beachside backstabbing? Read on to find out how to watch "Survivor” 2025 online and from anywhere around the world.

How to watch 'Survivor’ 2025 for free in Australia

Whilst "Survivor" is on paid services in its native U.S., you can watch "Survivor" season 48 for FREE in Australia. The show airs on 9Go!, which means it's also available to stream for free on 9Now.

Not at home in Aus and want to stream the show? You can use a VPN to access your free stream from anywhere – full details and a great deal on NordVPN down below.

How to watch 'Survivor’ 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN

Just because "Survivor" isn't streaming everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss all-new episodes if you find yourself in a country where the show isn't on.

With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go. We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

How to watch ‘Survivor’ 2025 online in the U.S.

"Survivor" season 48 premieres on CBS on Wednesday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers ($12.99 a month) can stream the show live and on-demand, while episodes drop the day after broadcast for those on the Essential tier ($7.99 per month).

CBS can also be accessed via a cable replacement service such as Fubo.

Away from home? You can catch the show on your usual streamer via a VPN. We recommend NordVPN – more details below.

The Paramount Plus library includes "Survivor", "NCIS" and "Ghosts", as well as originals like "1923" and "Star Trek: Section 31".

How to watch ‘Survivor’ 2025 around the world

How to watch ‘Survivor' 2025 in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch "Survivor" season 48 on the same schedule as the U.S. via Global TV, starting Wednesday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Episodes will be available to stream for FREE for a limited time on the Global TV website and app.

Global TV content can also be streamed with a StackTV subscription, available through Amazon Prime.

Canadian abroad? If you’re away from home, you can access your usual services easily with NordVPN.

How to watch ‘Survivor' 2025 in Australia for free

The good news for Aussies is that "Survivor" season 48 will stream for FREE Down Under via 9Now, with episodes arriving every Thursday, starting February 27.

You'll also be able to catch a linear broadcast of new episodes on 9Go! at 7:30 p.m. AEDT on Thursdays.

Away from home? Download a VPN to connect to your usual streaming service, no matter where you are in the world.

Can I watch ‘Survivor' 2025 in the U.K.?

While the U.S. "Survivor" doesn't air in the U.K., Brits do have their own home grown equivalent which can be streamed for FREE on BBC iPlayer.

U.S. citizen abroad? You can download a VPN and connect to your usual streaming service.

What you need to know about 'Survivor' season 48

What is the 'Survivor' season 48 release date? S48 of "Survivor" starts on Wednesday, February 26 on CBS in the U.S. and Global TV in Canada, with episodes available on Paramount Plus (U.S.) and 9Now (Australia) the following day.

'Survivor' season 48 episode schedule

Episode 1: Wednesday, February 26

Wednesday, February 26 Episode 2: Wednesday, March 5

Wednesday, March 5 Episode 3: Wednesday, March 12

Wednesday, March 12 Episode 4: Wednesday, March 19

Wednesday, March 19 Episode 5: Wednesday, March 26

Wednesday, March 26 Episode 6: Wednesday, April 2

Wednesday, April 2 Episode 7: Wednesday, April 9

Wednesday, April 9 Episode 8: Wednesday, April 16

Wednesday, April 16 Episode 9: Wednesday, April 23

Wednesday, April 23 Episode 10: Wednesday, April 30

Wednesday, April 30 Episode 11: Wednesday, May 7

Wednesday, May 7 Episode 12: Wednesday, May 14

Wednesday, May 14 Episode 13: Wednesday, May 21

Wednesday, May 21 Episode 14: Wednesday, May 28

Who are the contestants of 'Survivor' season 48?

Meet The Newest Castaways Of Survivor 48 | Cast Reveal - YouTube Watch On

Stephanie Berger, 37, Brooklyn, New York

Shauhin Davari, 37, Costa Mesa, California

Eva Erickson, 23, Providence, Rhode Island

Kyle Fraser, 30, Brooklyn, New York

Mitch Guerra, 34, Waco, Texas

Saiounia "Sai" Hughley, 29, Simi Valley, California

Joe Hunter, 45, West Sacramento, California

Kamilla Karthigesu, 30, Foster City, California

David Kinne, 38, Buena Park, California

Thomas Krottinger, 34, Los Angeles, California

Kevin Leung, 33, Livermore, California

Cedrek McFadden, 45, Greenville, South Carolina

Charity Nelms, 33, St. Petersburg, Florida

Justin Pioppi, 29, Winthrop, Massachusetts

Bianca Roses, 32, Arlington, Virginia

Chrissy Sarnowsky, 54, Chicago, Illinois

Star Toomey, 27, Augusta, Georgia

Mary Zheng, 30, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Where was "Survivor" 2025 filmed? "Survivor" 48 will mark the sixteenth consecutive season to be filmed on Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. The Fijian Parliament inked a two-year extension on their deal with the show in 2023, so expect seasons to be shot on the islands until at least the end of 2025.

Who hosts "Survivor"? "Survivor" is hosted by Jeff Probst who has presented the show since its first season way back in 2000. Probst also serves as Executive Producer for the reality competition.

