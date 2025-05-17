5 new to Paramount Plus movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

A new month means plenty of exciting titles new on Paramount Plus, and that includes a slew of great movies to add to your watchlist. While it might not make our list of the best streaming services, Paramount's library of quality content is still well worth checking out for your next movie night.

After combing through this month's new movies on Paramount Plus, I've found five that can be considered the cream of the crop. Each has earned a 90% or higher rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and while the reviews aggregate site isn't fool-proof, such a high score indicates near-universal acclaim.

Among the top picks are a heartfelt dramedy from the director of "The Holdovers," a classic crime drama, and one of the most-talked-about films of the last decade.

So, without further ado, here are the five top movies new to Paramount Plus to watch in May 2025.

'Minari' (2021)

Steven Yeun stepped away from "The Walking Dead" and into the Hollywood awards circuit with his performance in "Minari," director Lee Isaac Chung’s semi-autobiographical take on his own upbringing.

Yuen stars as the determined patriarch of a Korean family that relocates to rural Arkansas in the 1980s in hopes of carving out a slice of the American dream. As they adjust to their new surroundings in the Ozarks, the family navigates cultural clashes, financial strain and health scares that have them questioning whether they made the right decision.

Further shaking things up is the arrival of a foul-mouthed by incredibly loving grandmother (Youn Yuh-jung) to help take care of the children while the parents put their blood, sweat, and tears into building a proper home. "Minari" received six Oscar nominations and took home the award for Best Supporting Actress, thanks to Youn Yuh-jung’s sassy and unforgettable performance.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Stream it now on Paramount Plus

'Parasite' (2019)

Director Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" made history in 2020 when it became the first Korean film to win an Academy Award as well as the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture. Now that it's on Paramount Plus, it's the perfect time to revisit this modern classic or check it out if you missed the hype train the first time around.

"Parasite" follows the resourceful but struggling Kim family who catch a lucky break when Kim Ki-woo (Choi Woo-shik) is up for a job tutoring the daughter of the wealthy but naive Park family. His sister Ki-jung (Park So-dam) forges a university diploma to secure him the position, but once inside the lavish Park household, the Kims start scheming to get everyone on the family's payroll.

Ki-jung lies her way into becoming an "art therapist" for the Parks' young son Da-song (Jung Hyeon-jun), while their parents, Ki-taek (Song Kang-ho) and Chung-sook (Jang Hye-jin), replace the family’s chauffeur and housekeeper under similarly false pretenses. The plan is going perfectly until a single slip shatters the illusion, setting off a chain of events that spirals into chaos.

Genre: Comedy, Mystery, Thriller/Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Stream it now on Paramount Plus

'Nebraska' (2013)

A heartfelt dramedy about family, memories, and unfinished business, "Nebraska" follows a father and his estranged son on a cross-country road trip to claim a million-dollar sweepstakes prize.

The son (Will Forte) is all but certain it's a scam, but his alcoholic father (Bruce Dern) is so convinced he's finally struck it rich that he'll walk the 750 miles there if he has to.

I'd never heard of this movie, but after learning it's directed by Alexander Payne, whose latest film "The Holdovers" is one of my favorite feel-good flicks of all time, it shot to the top of my watchlist.

Dern gives an award-winning performance as the cantankerous, aging father, while Forte surprises with a role that balances sharp comedic timing and genuine emotional depth.

Shot in striking black and white, the film finds its true color in the quirky characters, deadpan humor, and quiet poignancy that bring this offbeat journey to life with an understated charm.

Genre: Drama/Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Stream it now on Paramount Plus

'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

Even if you've never sat down and watched "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," chances are you've probably seen at least one movie influenced by it.

Set in 19th-century Qing dynasty China, this visually stunning epic follows swordsman Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun-fat) and the fierce warrior Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh), whose unspoken love remains buried beneath past convictions.

She was engaged to his best friend before he died, leaving both unable to confess their love. But when Mu Bai decides to lay down his sword for good, he asks Shu Lien to deliver his legendary weapon to their benefactor.

That simple act kicks off a chain of events that changes everything. Director Ang Lee doesn't just craft breathtaking action, he transforms every scene into a work of art. While many filmmakers can choreograph a great fight, few can elevate it with emotional depth and poetic visuals the way he does. That’s what makes this film unforgettable.

Genre: Adventure/Action

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Stream it now on Paramount Plus

'Atlantic City' (1981)

Director Louis Malle’s lost classic starring Burt Lancaster and Susan Sarandon just landed on Paramount Plus, and it's a sophisticated and deeply human fairy tale that's beautiful to behold.

Set against the backdrop of a decaying city, "Atlantic City" follows Lou Pascal (Burt Lancaster), an ageing small-time gangster living off faded memories of his prime, and his crush Sally Matthews (Susan Sarandon), a waitress who lives in his apartment building and dreams of becoming a blackjack dealer.

When Sally's estranged criminal husband (Robert Joy) comes knocking, bringing trouble with him, it draws both of them into a dangerous criminal underworld. But Lou sees it as one last chance to re-create his glory days, and he's all too eager to take on the role of Sally's knight in shining armor.

Quietly contemplative and charming, "Atlantic City" is a captivating exploration of aging, ambition and second chances, anchored by a magnetic late-career performance from Lancaster.

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Stream it now on Paramount Plus