Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live — latest updates and retailers to check today

The wait is over. Nintendo Switch 2 is now available, and gamers are already sampling the delights of Nintendo’s new hybrid console. However, if you didn’t manage to snag a pre-order, getting hold of a Switch 2 is proving to be a fairly difficult task right now.

Much like the PS5 and Xbox Series X before it, Nintendo Switch 2 is yet another in-demand item that retailers just can’t keep in stock. But, don’t lose hope, restocks are on the way, and we’ve already seen a major one at Walmart over the weekend. Expect more stock soon.

In the U.K., the situation looks a lot brighter. Switch 2 stock levels appear to be mostly meeting demand, with restocks more plentiful and sticking around longer. At present, the console is again sold out in the region, but I expect more restocks will be on the horizon later this week.

For those totally out of the loop, Nintendo Switch 2 launched last week (Thursday, June 6), and costs $449 / £395, or you can get the console bundled with the flagship launch game Mario Kart World for $499 / £429. That’s a $30 saving compared to buying the items separately.

I’ve more than five years of experience tracking console restocks, so I know the ins and outs of securing hard-to-buy gaming tech. I’m putting all that expertise to good use to help you pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 as soon as possible. Follow along for the latest live updates.

Nintendo Switch 2 restocks: Full retailer listings

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Walmart Walmart's Switch 2 product page is live, and the mega retailer will be opening select stores for a midnight launch event. Walmart is also set to take additional Switch 2 orders at midnight ET online.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Walmart

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Best Buy Best Buy confirmed it will not be taking online orders during launch week, but now that the launch day is behind us, we could see online restocks soon. This is one retailer to watch now.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Best Buy

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Target Target last restocked the Switch 2 on Friday, June 6. This could mean the next drop is a little ways off as the retailer may need some time to build up its inventory again.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Target

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at GameStop GameStop has confirmed a Nintendo Switch 2 restock on June 5 during its midnight launch event. The retailer will also be taking orders online on launch day at midnight ET.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ GameStop

REQUEST INVITE Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at nintendo.com My Nintendo Store is using an invite system to allocate its available Switch 2 stock. You will need to meet specific criteria, including having a Nintendo Switch Online account and then be selected and sent an invite to order the console.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Nintendo Store

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at antonline Antonline's Switch 2 listings have a "coming soon" message. This could be a sign that the tech retailer is planning to restock the console on launch day.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Antonline

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Newegg Newegg's Nintendo Switch 2 pages are live, but there's currently no stock. Newegg may restock the console for launch day, but nothing is confirmed right now.

Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Newegg

CHECK STOCK Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart Bundle: $499 at Sam's Club US Sam's Club has a listing page for the Nintendo Switch 2, which currently advises the console is "coming soon." This could be an indication that the retailer is planning to take Switch 2 orders on launch day, so be sure to watch this space.

NO SWITCH 2 INFO Nintendo Switch 2: $449 at Amazon Amazon has launched a Nintendo Switch 2 product page or confirm plans to stock the console. It's still uncertain if or when it'll launch Switch 2 product pages. In the U.K., Amazon is selling Switch 2 consoles, but not in the U.S..

Nintendo Switch 2 accessories

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84 at Walmart The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically guaranteed to be the most in-demand Switch 2 accessory, and it packs a suitable upgrade over its predecessor adding a headphone jack, the new "C" button, and customizable back buttons.

Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $54 at Walmart One of Switch 2's new features is GameChat, and to get the most out of this new addition you'll need a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera to video chat with your friends online.

Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Switch 2: $59 at Walmart The official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is pretty dull, but this licensed third-party one from Hori is anything but. It's modeled after the iconic Piranha Planet from the Super Mario series and offers all the same features, plus you can close the Piranha's head to give yourself some privacy as needed. Huge caveat: it's resolution maxes out at 480p, whereas the Nintendo camera is 1080p.

Additional retailers: Best Buy

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter: $34 at Walmart It's not the most exciting Switch 2 accessory, but should you need a spare AC adapter for your Switch to you can get one for $34. It connects directly to the Switch 2 Switch 2 dock.

Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Nintendo Switch 2 games

Mario Kart World: $79 at Walmart Mario Kart World will launch on the same day as the Switch 2. This new entry will allow up to 24 drivers to take part in each race, and you'll be able to drive anywhere on the track. Nintendo also said gamers can expect new power-ups.

Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Donkey Kong Bananza: $69 at Walmart Donkey Kong Bananza will launch on July 17 and allow DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles.

Additional retailers: Best Buy | GameStop

Street Fighter 6: $59 at Walmart Street Fighter 6 1-2 Fighters Edition will features 26 characters and 20 stages. You'll fight your way to the top with all new content and game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 like Local Wireless One on One and Avatar Matches.

Additional retailers: GameStop

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Star-Crossed World: $79 at Walmart An enhanced edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will make its way to the Switch 2. It'll feature everything we loved about the original as well as some improvements like better graphical fidelity, HDR support, and frame rate improvements. The ever-adorable Kirby gets a bump from 30fps to 60fps and you can enjoy 1080p gameplay in handheld mode or 1440p when docked.

Additional retailers: GameStop

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 Edition: $79 at Walmart The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is being ported over to the Switch 2. It promises improved visuals and performance. It also brings support for Zelda Notes, a game-specific service found in the Nintendo Switch app that's exclusive to the Switch 2. It brings voice-assisted navigation, voice memories, and item sharing.

Additional retailers: GameStop

Nintendo Switch 2 restocks UK