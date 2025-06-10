Live
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live — latest updates and retailers to check today
I’m tracking Switch 2 restocks at every major retailer
The wait is over. Nintendo Switch 2 is now available, and gamers are already sampling the delights of Nintendo’s new hybrid console. However, if you didn’t manage to snag a pre-order, getting hold of a Switch 2 is proving to be a fairly difficult task right now.
Much like the PS5 and Xbox Series X before it, Nintendo Switch 2 is yet another in-demand item that retailers just can’t keep in stock. But, don’t lose hope, restocks are on the way, and we’ve already seen a major one at Walmart over the weekend. Expect more stock soon.
In the U.K., the situation looks a lot brighter. Switch 2 stock levels appear to be mostly meeting demand, with restocks more plentiful and sticking around longer. At present, the console is again sold out in the region, but I expect more restocks will be on the horizon later this week.
For those totally out of the loop, Nintendo Switch 2 launched last week (Thursday, June 6), and costs $449 / £395, or you can get the console bundled with the flagship launch game Mario Kart World for $499 / £429. That’s a $30 saving compared to buying the items separately.
I’ve more than five years of experience tracking console restocks, so I know the ins and outs of securing hard-to-buy gaming tech. I’m putting all that expertise to good use to help you pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 as soon as possible. Follow along for the latest live updates.
Nintendo Switch 2 restocks: Full retailer listings
Walmart's Switch 2 product page is live, and the mega retailer will be opening select stores for a midnight launch event. Walmart is also set to take additional Switch 2 orders at midnight ET online.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Walmart
Best Buy confirmed it will not be taking online orders during launch week, but now that the launch day is behind us, we could see online restocks soon. This is one retailer to watch now.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Best Buy
Target last restocked the Switch 2 on Friday, June 6. This could mean the next drop is a little ways off as the retailer may need some time to build up its inventory again.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Target
GameStop has confirmed a Nintendo Switch 2 restock on June 5 during its midnight launch event. The retailer will also be taking orders online on launch day at midnight ET.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ GameStop
My Nintendo Store is using an invite system to allocate its available Switch 2 stock. You will need to meet specific criteria, including having a Nintendo Switch Online account and then be selected and sent an invite to order the console.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Nintendo Store
Antonline's Switch 2 listings have a "coming soon" message. This could be a sign that the tech retailer is planning to restock the console on launch day.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Antonline
Newegg's Nintendo Switch 2 pages are live, but there's currently no stock. Newegg may restock the console for launch day, but nothing is confirmed right now.
Mario Kart Bundle: $499 @ Newegg
Sam's Club has a listing page for the Nintendo Switch 2, which currently advises the console is "coming soon." This could be an indication that the retailer is planning to take Switch 2 orders on launch day, so be sure to watch this space.
Amazon has launched a Nintendo Switch 2 product page or confirm plans to stock the console. It's still uncertain if or when it'll launch Switch 2 product pages. In the U.K., Amazon is selling Switch 2 consoles, but not in the U.S..
Nintendo Switch 2 accessories
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically guaranteed to be the most in-demand Switch 2 accessory, and it packs a suitable upgrade over its predecessor adding a headphone jack, the new "C" button, and customizable back buttons.
Need an extra set of Joy-Con 2 controllers for multiplayer, or just because it's always nice to have a spare? You can pick up an additional set of Joy-Con 2 at various retailers for $94.
One of Switch 2's new features is GameChat, and to get the most out of this new addition you'll need a Nintendo Switch 2 Camera to video chat with your friends online.
The official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is pretty dull, but this licensed third-party one from Hori is anything but. It's modeled after the iconic Piranha Planet from the Super Mario series and offers all the same features, plus you can close the Piranha's head to give yourself some privacy as needed. Huge caveat: it's resolution maxes out at 480p, whereas the Nintendo camera is 1080p.
You don't need the Switch Joy-Con 2 Wheel to enjoy games like Mario Kart World, but it'll sure make the experience much more fun. You can get a set of two for just $24.
It's not the most exciting Switch 2 accessory, but should you need a spare AC adapter for your Switch to you can get one for $34. It connects directly to the Switch 2 Switch 2 dock.
Take your Switch 2 on the road with the official Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case. It's big enough so you can carry the Switch 2, Nintendo Switch 2 dock, Joy-Con 2 controllers, various cables, and up to six game cards.
The Switch 2 comes with an increased storage capacity of up to 2TB. However, the Switch 2 is only compatible with microSD Express cards, which means you'll need new storage cards for your console.
Nintendo Switch 2 games
Mario Kart World will launch on the same day as the Switch 2. This new entry will allow up to 24 drivers to take part in each race, and you'll be able to drive anywhere on the track. Nintendo also said gamers can expect new power-ups.
Donkey Kong Bananza will launch on July 17 and allow DK to smash his way through (and down into) the surrounding terrain. He can punch his way through mountains or head underground in search of collectibles. It's hands-down one of the Switch 2's biggest titles.
Street Fighter 6 1-2 Fighters Edition will features 26 characters and 20 stages. You'll fight your way to the top with all new content and game modes exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2 like Local Wireless One on One and Avatar Matches.
An enhanced edition of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will make its way to the Switch 2. It'll feature everything we loved about the original as well as some improvements like better graphical fidelity, HDR support, and frame rate improvements. The ever-adorable Kirby gets a bump from 30fps to 60fps and you can enjoy 1080p gameplay in handheld mode or 1440p when docked.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is being ported over to the Switch 2. It promises improved visuals and performance. It also brings support for Zelda Notes, a game-specific service found in the Nintendo Switch app that's exclusive to the Switch 2. It brings voice-assisted navigation, voice memories, and item sharing.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Editor at Tom's Guide who has spent the last five years tracking restocks across loads of popular gaming items from the PS5 and Xbox Series X to the uber-rare PlayStation 30th Anniversary Collection and PlayStation Portal. Now, I'm putting all my restock knowledge to good use to help you secure a Nintendo Switch 2 this launch week.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Switch 2 in stock at EE but there's a catch (UK)
Over in the U.K., you can pick up a Nintendo Switch right now, but it comes with some strings. EE is offering the Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle with 12 months of Switch Online as part of a 24-month contract.
Essentially, you put down £20 today, and then pay it off in £22 installments over the next two years. This means over the course of the contract, you will pay more than if you bought the items individually upfront. To me, it's just not a very attractive deal.
It's doubly unappealing when you consider Switch 2 restocks have been regular in the U.K., so I expect the console will reappear at another retailer where you can just buy it for the standard RRP of £395 standalone or £429 with Mario Kart World bundled.
If you desperately want a Switch 2 secured right this moment, or the contract aspect works better for your budget, then you might want to consider it, but if not, I advise waiting for future Nintendo Switch 2 restocks.
- Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle + 12-months Nintendo Switch Online: £20 (£22 pcm for 24 months) @ EE
Pro controller is worth the price
One of my biggest takeaways over the past few days of testing out the Nintendo Switch 2 is that the Pro controller might just be one of the best gaming pads ever.
This controller is the only way I want to play Switch 2 on the TV, the Joy-Con 2 grip has gone back in the box, and I don't see it emerging again for a very long time. Yes, the Pro controller is just that good. The grip is perfect, and the sticks feel so darn tactile.
Prior to launch, I rated this as a worthwhile extra but maybe not an essential one, but after using it for myself, I can say anybody who takes their Switch gaming seriously needs to pick up a Pro controller. It is a little pricey, but it justifies that cost for me.
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is practically guaranteed to be the most in-demand Switch 2 accessory, and it packs a suitable upgrade over its predecessor adding a headphone jack, the new "C" button, and customizable back buttons.
Switch 2 stock sweep - here's the state of play in the U.S.
Okay, so I can save you some time already, the Nintendo Switch 2 is currently sold out across retailers in the U.S. If you just wanted a straight answer, there you go.
Personally, I'm not hugely surprised it's been a slow start to the week on the restock front, after all, Switch 2 launch week saw a flurry of availability, and this was always likely to be followed by a quieter period while retailers build back up inventory.
Let's hope that Nintendo is getting more units to suppliers and retailers can replenish their allocation quickly. If I had to guess, I would predict that restocks towards the end of the week, or early next week, or most likely, but anything can happen, so I'm still watching out for restocks today. Here are the links if you want to check yourself.
Let's get Switch 2 restock hunting
Welcome! We're now in the second week of the Switch 2's lifecycle, and the console remains pretty darn difficult to purchase. But fear not, I'm on hand to help you secure a console, and will be tracking restocks across retailers alongside flagging the latest Switch 2 news, and giving you my own first impressions of the console as a launch day owner. Let's dive into the stock tracking now, with my first stock sweep coming up...