‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 trailer drops with a double dose of Taylor Swift

The first trailer for "The Summer I Turned Pretty" season 3 is here, and it’s bringing all the feels — along with a generous dose of Taylor Swift.

The Prime Video romantic drama returns July 16 with a third and final season that wraps up the love triangle involving Belly (Lola Tung) and two brothers who've been her lifelong friends.

Set to a soaring mash-up of “Daylight” and “Red,” the teaser hints at a season packed with the kind of romantic tension that only a Cousins Beach summer can deliver. Yes, the love triangle is still very much alive ... and messier than ever.

Season 3 picks up after the emotional fallout of the second season finale. In the trailer, Belly is happy and in love with Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). So happy that the young couple wants to get married!

Emphasis on the young. Belly's mom Laurel (Jackie Chung) thinks they're too young, but Jeremiah is adamant that he wants to spend the rest of his life with Belly. Meanwhile, their nuptial plans come as a shock to Conrad (Christopher Briney), Jeremiah's brother and Belly's ex, because he's still in love with her, too.

It's a cruel summer (I turned pretty), thanks to Taylor Swift

The trailer is soundtracked by two Taylor Swift songs. First comes “Daylight," which is about leaving behind the darkness of past heartbreaks and discovering a love that feels warm and healing. Its use suggests that Belly may have found "the one" in Jeremiah.

Yet, when Conrad comes back into the picture, the anthemic "Red" soars. The song describes the intense, tumultuous emotions of a passionate but ultimately doomed relationship.

The mash-up of those two songs indicate that, once again, Belly will be torn between the steady, gentle love offered by Jeremiah and the burning fire that is Conrad.

Based on Jenny Han’s bestselling trilogy, "The Summer I Turned Pretty" has always leaned heavily on music to heighten its emotional beats, and Swift’s catalog has been a recurring companion. Past seasons have included “This Love," "Invisible String" and "Delicate."

Season 3 will include 11 episodes — up from the seven and eight of the first two seasons — giving the series more time to conclude Belly’s romantic journey. Whether you're Team Conrad, Team Jeremiah or just here for the Taylor Swift montages, one thing’s clear: "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is gearing up for its most emotionally charged season yet.

"The Summer I Turned Pretty" season 3 premieres Wednesday, July 16 on Prime Video.