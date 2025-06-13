Netflix's chaotic new action comedy movie looks perfect for 'Hot Fuzz' fans — watch the trailer now

Netflix's upcoming action-comedy looks like it's perfect for fans of buddy comedy hits like "Hot Fuzz" or "Bad Boys." And, in a summer where rival streaming service Prime Video has already released "Deep Cover" and is still to drop "Heads of State" and "The Pickup," it's good to see Netflix will have it's own chaotic watch, too.

The new movie in question is "Almost Cops," a Dutch original comedy directed by Gonzalo Fernández Carmona which sees reckless ex-detective Jack (Werner Kolf) being demoted to work alongside Ramon (Jandino Asporaat), a dedicated community officer who wants nothing more than to keep the streets of Rotterdam safe and clean.

Almost Cops | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Now, that might not sound like a recipe for a wild action comedy, but if you've watched the footage above, you'll know that's not true. The "Almost Cops" trailer descends into chaos when the pair agree to wade into Rotterdam's criminal underworld, and to search for the man who killed Ramon's brother.

From there on, the trailer's a montage of wild action as they and the rest of Ramon's team become, as the trailer puts it, "Delightfully Deranged Officers," getting involved in brawls, chases and some slow-mo silliness.

If the "Almost Cops" trailer has you excited to see what chaos is in store, you've only got a few more weeks to wait before you can watch it; "Almost Cops" comes to Netflix on Friday, July 11, 2025.

What else do we know about 'Almost Cops' on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix/Aziz Al-Dilaimi)

Netflix has already released a full plot synopsis for the upcoming release. It reads: "In "Almost Cops," Ramon (Jandino Asporaat), a dedicated special investigating officer determined to make his Rotterdam neighbourhood safer is forced to work with Jack (Werner Kolf), a reckless ex-detective temporarily demoted to Ramon’s team after an incident.

"While these opposites must work together, they eventually discover they have more in common than they expected: the loss of a loved one who was murdered. As Ramon and Jack become a dream team, they do everything they can to track down the perpetrator, revealing unexpected secrets and getting ever closer to the truth."

In addition to Asporaat and Kolf, "Almost Cops" also stars Mark Rietman, Florence Vos Weeda, Juliette van Ardenne, Ferdi Stofmeel, Teun Kuilboer, Daniël Kolf, Victoria Koblenko, Romana Vrede, Yannick Jozefzoon, Nazmiye Oral, Rian Gerritsen, Phi Nguyen, Richard Groenendijk and Steef Cuijpers.

Can't wait for "Almost Cops" to arrive? Need something else to stream while you wait? Check out our round-up of the best Netflix comedies or our overall list of the best Netflix movies for tons more streaming recommendations for more laughs and movie night picks.