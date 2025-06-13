Prime Video top 10 shows — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Prime Video’s top 10 shows list is constantly shifting, and if you’re not sure what to watch next, it’s a great place to start. From fresh originals to popular returning hits, the list often highlights what’s getting people talking (and binge-watching in a single weekend).

Of course, not every title in the top 10 is a guaranteed winner, especially if your time is limited and your watchlist is already packed. That’s where this guide comes in.

I’ve picked out the three shows from this week’s Prime Video top 10 that actually live up to the hype, including a tense mystery thriller packed with twists, a fan-favorite British documentary and a romantic drama that’s set to drop season 3 soon. So, here's what you should be streaming this weekend.

This is based on the Prime Video top 10 U.S shows as of Friday, June 13, 2025.

Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘The Better Sister’

The Better Sister - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The No. 1 show on Prime Video right now is a tense mystery thriller that makes for the perfect binge-watch. “The Better Sister,” adapted from Alafair Burke’s bestselling novel, leans into moody tension and emotional fallout, with a mystery that unfolds through strained family ties and buried resentments.

Put simply, if you’re into whodunnits and complicated family dynamics, “The Better Sister” is likely up your alley. It’s an easy-to-binge mystery with enough curveballs to keep you hooked. Even critics admitted the twists were refreshingly hard to see coming.

Jessica Biel stars as Chloe, a polished professional with a seemingly stable life: high-powered job, steady husband (Corey Stoll), and a teenage son. Her sister Nicky, played by Elizabeth Banks, is going through something quite the opposite — struggling financially and battling addiction.

But when Chloe’s husband is murdered, the fallout pulls the sisters back into each other’s orbit, forcing them to confront old wounds and dark truths neither of them are ready for.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘Clarkson’s Farm’

Clarkson's Farm | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

If you’re after something a little more lighthearted, “Clarkson’s Farm” might be the perfect pick. Season 4 recently wrapped up, and it’s been a hit with both fans and critics, with the whole show earning 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It’s sharp, funny, and surprisingly heartfelt, proving once again that Jeremy Clarkson’s chaotic farming misadventures still have plenty of charm left in the tank.

“Clarkson’s Farm” follows former “Top Gear” host Jeremy Clarkson as he attempts to run a 1,000-acre farm in the English countryside despite having zero farming experience. What starts as a personal project quickly turns into a hilarious, sometimes frustrating deep dive into the real challenges of modern farming.

With the help of a small team of local experts (including fan favorites like Kaleb Cooper and Gerald), Clarkson navigates unpredictable weather, stubborn animals, rising costs, and a mountain of red tape.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

The Summer I Turned Pretty - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

I’m not surprised “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is climbing the top 10 list, especially after that season 3 trailer.

This romantic drama follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung), a teenage girl who spends every summer at a beach house with her family and their close family friends — including two brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

The story kicks off during a summer where everything starts to change: Belly finds herself caught in a complicated love triangle between those two brothers, both of whom begin to see her in a new light.

“The Summer I Turned Pretty” returns to Prime Video on July 16 for its third and final season, bringing closure to the love triangle. If you need a refresher, now’s the perfect time to binge-watch the first two seasons, as it seems like that’s what most subscribers are doing.

Watch it on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "The Better Sister" (2025)

2. "Motorheads" (2025)

3. "Clarkson's Farm" (2021)

4. "Overcompensating" (2025)

5. "The Summer I Turned Pretty" (2022)

6. "Reacher" (2022)

7. "Earnhardt" (2025)

8. "The Chosen" (2017)

9. "Invincible" (2021)

10. "House of David" (2025)