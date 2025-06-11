5 new to Max movies to stream in June with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Summer is heating up, and so are the best streaming services with plenty of great new movies to beat the heat.

Max is no exception, but with so much on offer, it can be tough narrowing down which movies are worth adding to your watchlist. That's why we've combed through all the new movies to Max in June 2025 to highlight the best of the best. Only movies with a 90% or higher critics' score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes make the cut.

Granted, not every movie with a high rating is guaranteed to be a hit, but it is a useful metric to see which films are beloved by critics and audiences alike.

This month’s batch includes everything from iconic sci-fi movies to MGM classic musicals and award-winning documentaries. So let's dive into five new to Max movies with a 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes that you need to watch right now.

'Parasite' (2019)

Parasite - Official Trailer (2019) Bong Joon Ho Film - YouTube Watch On

Bong Joon-ho made cinematic history with "Parasite," the first Korean film to win an Academy Award and the first non-English language film ever to take home the coveted Best Picture crown. If you missed the buzz the first time around, I can't recommend "Parasite" enough.

It follows the struggling Kim family, who get a rare stroke of luck when son Ki-woo (Choi Woo-shik) lands a job tutoring the daughter of the wealthy, unsuspecting Park family. With a forged diploma crafted by his sister Ki-jung (Park So-dam), he secures the gig and paves the way for the rest of the Kim family to infiltrate the household under false identities.

Ki-jung poses as an art therapist for the Parks’ young son, while their father Ki-taek (Song Kang-ho) and mother Chung-sook (Jang Hye-jin) replace the family’s driver and housekeeper through a series of calculated deceptions. Everything goes according to plan until one mistake unravels their carefully constructed façade, setting off a chain of events that spiral into chaos.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Watch it now on Max

'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' (1978)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

The 1978 version of "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" is a perfect example of why some remakes are worth the wait. Donald Sutherland stars as Matthew Bennell, a health inspector in San Francisco who realizes too late that something sinister is happening.

When his colleague Elizabeth (Brooke Adams) notices that her husband hasn't been acting like himself lately, together they start to uncover a terrifying truth: that a parasitic alien race has quietly begun taking over Earth.

Unlike most remakes, this one was both a critical and commercial success. The 1978 "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" stands out for its eerie atmosphere and thoughtful approach, blending science fiction with sharp social commentary and a growing sense of paranoia that still hits just as hard today.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Watch it now on Max

'I Am Not Your Negro' (2017)

I Am Not Your Negro Official Trailer 1 (2016) - James Baldwin Documentary - YouTube Watch On

This 2016 documentary "I Am Not Your Negro" draws from the powerful, unfinished manuscript "Remember This House" by acclaimed American writer James Baldwin. Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, the film delivers an unflinching examination of racism in the United States, weaving Baldwin’s words with historical footage and contemporary context that questions Black representation in Hollywood and beyond.

Critically acclaimed, the documentary earned an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature and won a BAFTA in the same category. While it may not be the easiest or most entertaining watch on this list, it stands out as perhaps the most essential. Baldwin's words, brought to life through director Raoul Peck, come together in a powerful watch that confronts and questions the very core of what America claims to represent.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Watch it now on Max

'Meet Me in St. Louis' (1944)

Meet Me in St. Louis (1944) Official Trailer - Judy Garland, Margaret O'Brien Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

I'm a sucker for a musical, and "Meet Me In St. Louis" is an old favorite, featuring the legendary Judy Garland in one of her most memorable roles. She stars as Esther Smith, one of four daughters in the close-knit Smith family, who has her eye on the boy next door (Tom Drake).

Rather than following a single plotline, the film unfolds through a series of seasonal vignettes, capturing moments in the lives of the Smith family as they navigate life, love and progress at the turn of the century.

"Meet Me in St. Louis" is best remembered for Garland’s unforgettable vocal performances. The film also introduced several timeless earworms like “The Trolley Song,” “The Boy Next Door,” and the beloved holiday classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” All three songs, written by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane, remain iconic to this day.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%

Watch it now on Max

'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire' (2013)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

All four of the original "Hunger Games" movies landed on Max this month, and whether you're a long-time fan or curious newcomer, I highly recommend diving into the series. Only one managed to crack a 90% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, though: the standout second film, "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire."

It’s a direct continuation of the first movie, so it’s not an ideal place to jump in. If you haven’t seen "The Hunger Games" yet, consider watching that first before adding this to your watchlist.

"Catching Fire" picks up with Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) returning to District 12 after surviving the 74th Hunger Games. But their victory hasn’t freed them from the Capitol’s grasp. As they embark on the high-stakes Victory Tour, it becomes clear that rebellion is brewing across Panem. In response, President Snow (Donald Sutherland) devises a chilling plan to extinguish the growing unrest once and for all.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Watch it now on Max