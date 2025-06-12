Netflix just dropped 'The Diplomat' season 3 teaser trailer — and it feels like a 'West Wing' reunion

Netflix has just treated us to a fresh look at "The Diplomat" season 3, and we've now got a rough idea of when we can expect the show to air.

The minute-long teaser primarily hinges on unveiling one thing about the show. Or, rather, one person: Bradley Whitford (another "The West Wing" alumnus), who has joined "The Diplomat" cast as Grace Penn's (fellow "West Wing" star, Allison Janney) husband, Todd Penn.

The Diplomat: Season 3 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Other than showing Todd's part of the proceedings, it's light on details. This new teaser is otherwise a combination of a tense score, scenes of police escorts, fancy attire and then a quick montage from the forthcoming season (running, a swimming pool chat, and lots of looks into the distance, apparently). Then, it wraps up with a glimpse at a pow-wow between the Wylers and the Penns.

And, judging by the glance that Kate flashes in response to Todd's "How was everyone's day at the office?", it's going to be an awkward and/or dramatic conversation.

Excited? Well, "The Diplomat" season 3 already has a release window, and it's not a million years away. You can look forward to a reunion with Kate this fall, and we'll be keeping an eye out for a precise release date.

What else do we know about 'The Diplomat' season 3 on Netflix?

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

This part of the article contains light spoilers for "The Diplomat" season 3.

"The Diplomat" season 3 teaser trailer might not give much away, but Netflix has shared some story details for the forthcoming season over on Tudum.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"When we pick up for Season 3 of "The Diplomat," the synopsis reads, "Kate has just accused Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she's after the VP's job. But now the president is dead, Kate's husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is the leader of the free world.

"None of this slows Hal's campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Whitford)."

In addition to the above names, "The Diplomat" season 3 cast list also includes Ali Ahn as CIA Station Chief Eidra Park, Ato Essandoh as Deputy Chief of Mission, Stuart Hayford, and Rory Kinnear as British Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge.

Need something to watch while you wait for "The Diplomat" season 3 to arrive? Check out our guide to the best shows like "The Diplomat," or our overall round-up of the best shows on Netflix for more streaming recommendations to fill that political thriller void.