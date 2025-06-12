Netflix’s fun action-comedy series with Arnold Schwarzenegger is back — and you can binge-watch 2 seasons now

If you’re after an easy binge-watch with big action and a bit of silliness, Netflix has something that might just hit the spot. “Fubar,” the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led spy comedy, is back for a second season meaning both seasons are now available to stream in full.

The show first premiered in 2023, marking Schwarzenegger’s first TV role. While it didn’t completely dominate the cultural conversation, it carved out a solid spot in Netflix’s global top 10 and found a loyal audience who appreciated its mix of family dysfunction and over-the-top espionage.

As of today (June 12), the series returns with eight new episodes that offer more family drama and gun fights. Whether you're coming back for more or thinking of giving it a shot for the first time, now's a good time to catch up.

With 16 episodes total, “Fubar” might not be highbrow TV, but it doesn’t pretend to be. It’s big, brash, and built for background binging, and sometimes, that’s exactly what you want.

So, here’s a quick rundown of what to expect in season 2 and what the critics are saying, plus why “Fubar” might be worth a spot on your Netflix watchlist this week.

What is ‘Fubar’ about?

FUBAR | Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Back, Baby! | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Fubar” follows Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger), a seasoned CIA operative on the verge of retirement. His plans are upended when he’s called back for one final mission only to discover that his daughter, Emma (Monica Barbaro), has also been secretly working for the CIA.

Neither knew about the other’s involvement in the agency, and they’re suddenly forced to work together in the field.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Their first joint mission throws them into a dangerous operation involving a global arms dealer, requiring quick thinking and disguises. As they crisscross international locations and face life-threatening assignments, they struggle to adjust to each other’s working styles and personal habits.

Luke is old-school and instinct-driven, while Emma favors a modern, strategic approach. Their conflicting methods often clash, creating chaotic yet effective teamwork. The Brunners must find a way to survive each assignment without falling apart.

‘Fubar’ season 2 reviews — what the critics are saying

(Image credit: Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix)

“Fubar” season 2 has only just landed on Netflix, so it doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score yet (at the time of writing). However, reviews have gone live already, and they seem pretty mixed so far.

Collider’s Jeff Ewing said: “The core team shines, including Schwarzenegger, Barbaro, and Carter, who all earn dramatically interesting arcs throughout the season. The season's antagonists are well-written for their genre-spanning purposes, and the pace is breezy overall, with quick-moving plot developments.”

Meanwhile, Gary Catig from Aipt stated that the show “retains many of the qualities that made it so enjoyable. The humor is entertaining on several fronts. The cast always had good chemistry with each other so the playful quick quips back and forth are good for laughs. There are silly situations, and it’s admirable that the cast fully commit to adding to the fun.”

(Image credit: Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix)

On the other hand, a fair number of negative reviews are commenting on how it’s a step down from season 1.

San Francisco Chronicle’s Zaki Hasan said: “Instead of evolving, creator Nick Santora’s series doubles down on action movie cliches and strained punch lines. The result is a new season that plays like a B-movie but thinks it belongs in a big-budget franchise. With about 90 minutes of story sloshing around in an eight-hour bag, the show again proves nostalgia alone isn’t enough.”

Kenneth Seward Jr. from IGN believes the “action isn’t as exciting as it could be, the pacing drags whenever the focus shifts to the love triangle between Schwarzenegger, Fabiana Udenio, and second-season guest star Carrie-Anne Moss, and the thematically explosive mishaps aren’t as impactful this time around.”

(Image credit: Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix)

In their one star review, Pramit Chatterjee from Digital Mafia Talkies labeled it “the worst show of the year so far” and called the second season "an instrument of torture disguised as a TV show". Ouch.

So yes, the reviews are very mixed, and it seems like “Fubar” is specifically catered to those who love campy humor and some fun action, without any seriousness thrown into the mix. This is one of those shows you’ll have to check out for yourself, and if you enjoyed season 1, you’ll probably find something to like in the new season too.

Should you stream ‘Fubar’ season 2 on Netflix?

FUBAR: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Fubar” season 2 is worth watching if you were a fan of the first season and are eager to continue the story. Even though the critics are divided, the premise sounds fun enough, and you can’t really go wrong with Schwarzenegger engaging in gun fights and serious brawls (maybe even some tangoing).

Season 2 once again centers around Luke, who thought he’d hung up his CIA badge, being yanked back into the field after his Emma accidentally derails his retirement during a mission. The Brunners and their team are forced into a cramped safe house, with power struggles quickly emerging as this dysfunctional squad tries to operate under one roof.

Their mission escalates dramatically when they’re tasked with stopping a terrorist named Dante Cress, who plans to topple the U.S. power grid and throw the country into chaos. Complicating the mission further is Greta Nelson (Carrie‑Anne Moss), Luke’s former lover and a highly formidable ex-East German spy now aligned with Cress.

(Image credit: Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix)

So, if you want something light, action-packed, and easy to binge over the weekend, then season 2 might be worth hitting play on. But don’t go in with high expectations, because based on the reviews alone it’s not as enjoyable as the first season. And the quality seems to have dipped noticeably.

Of course, “Fubar” isn’t a standout show in the spy comedy genre, but it still seems to deliver plenty of shootouts and snarky one-liners. Schwarzenegger is still having fun in the role, and the addition of Moss adds some welcome tension. It won’t be for everyone, but if you're in the mood for a breezy comedy, “Fubar” season 2 could fit the bill.

You can stream “Fubar” season 2 on Netflix now. For more streaming recommendations, see what else is new on Netflix in June 2025.