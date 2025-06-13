Prime Video top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now

Are you a Prime Video subscriber on the hunt for your next must-watch movie? The Amazon streaming service's list of the most-watched movies is frequently a great place to find some solid recommendations, fast.

Sure, you can't guarantee that all 10 of the trending movies listed will be worth adding to your watchlist, but you can almost always find at least a few great choices within the Prime Video top 10 list.

To make choosing that next watch even easier, I've pulled out my top 3 choices from the Prime Video top 10 movies chart (as it stands) and detailed why they're worth a watch below. Not seeing anything you like? You can always read over the round-up of everything coming to Prime Video in June for more streaming recommendations.

This article is based on what was in the Prime Video top 10 as of Friday, June 13.

Best movies in the Prime Video top 10

'Deep Cover' (2025)

Deep Cover - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Sometimes, Prime Video's original output misses the mark (looking at you, "Another Simple Favor"). On the other hand, sometimes, you get a movie like "Deep Cover," a breezy, funny and frequently silly action comedy that shouldn't be skipped over.

Tom Kingsley's fast-paced action comedy sees down-on-her-luck improv teacher Kat (Bryce Dallas Howard) being offered a lucrative new opportunity by an undercover cop (played by Sean Bean): use her skills to infiltrate London's criminal underworld.

Kat acquiesces and recruits two of her students — "serious" actor Marlon (Orlando Bloom) and hapless office worker Hugh (Nick Mohammed) — and the trio set about pretending to be dangerous criminals... but they quickly find they're in way over their heads.

Watch "Deep Cover" on Prime Video now

'The Accountant 2' (2025)

The Accountant 2 | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video's latest No. 1 watch is the Ben Affleck-led action thriller, "The Accountant 2," which recently came to Prime Video a mere six weeks on from the sequel's theatrical debut in April.

Following on from 2016's "The Accountant," this follow-up sees Christian Wolff (Affleck) recruiting his estranged brother Brax (Jon Bernthal) to help him with a new problem.

An old acquaintance has been murdered, and Christian feels compelled to crack the case. Working with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), the pair works to get to the bottom of things, drawing the attention of a dangerous network of criminals in the process.

It arrived on June 5 but has clung to the top spot ever since. If you want a dose of adrenaline (or just want to enjoy the vibes of two brothers hanging out) this weekend, "The Accountant 2" is the one to watch.

Watch "The Accountant 2" on Prime Video now

'Twisters' (2024)

TWISTERS | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you want proof that blockbuster disaster sequel "Twisters" is worth your time, I'll just say this: it originally came to Prime Video in March 2025, and is still one of the streamer's top 10 watches. And as an ardent fan of this fun action thriller, I'm glad to be able to recommend it again.

Lee Isaac Chung's legacy follow-up to "Twister" sees meteorologist and retired storm-chaser Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) heading back out to Oklahoma when old pal Javi (Anthony Ramos) asks her to help him test his company's storm-tracking tech.

Kate left storm-chasing behind after tragedy struck, but reluctantly agrees to accompany him and his crew. And, out in the field, she crosses paths with self-styled "tornado wrangler" Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a brash social media star.

The trio butt heads initially, but as the storm season worsens, they find common ground as they're drawn into a desperate fight for survival with one of the most dangerous forces of nature.

Watch "Twisters" on Prime Video now

Prime Video top 10 movies right now

"The Accountant 2" "Deep Cover" "The Accountant" "Oblivion" "Chips" "White Chicks" "The Beekeeper" "Twisters" "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" "Homefront"