New Echo Show 8 gets first price cut ahead of Black Friday

The new Echo Show 8 won't make its debut till November 21. However, Amazon's new smart display has already fallen victim to Black Friday price cuts. In fact, the sale we just spotted is one of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen.

Currently, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 8 for $99.99 at Amazon. That's $30 off and the first deal we've seen for this soon-to-be-released smart display. (You can check out Amazon's confirmed Black Friday device sales here).

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $99

The Echo Show 8 makes its debut on Nov. 21, however, you can pre-order it now and save $30 in the process. It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. View Deal

The new Echo Show 8 is the middle child in Amazon's smart display lineup. It joins its siblings the Echo Show 5 (2019) and Echo Show (2018).

The Echo Show 8 can be used as a top-tier speaker, a mini television, a smart-home hub, or a sturdy tablet all in one. It features new integration with Food Network, so you can watch shows from celebrity chefs like Bobby Flay, Giada de Laurentiis, and more—and when you see a recipe you like, all you have to do is ask Alexa to save the recipe to view it later. Food Network Kitchen subscribers will also be able to take live and on demand cooking classes from Food Network chefs, get step-by-step cooking instructions, and have access to thousands of recipes.

Still not sure which Echo Show is right for you? Check out our Echo Show 8 vs. Echo Show 5 vs. Echo Show chart to find out which display best suits your needs. And follow our Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best post-Black Friday sales.