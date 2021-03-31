Best PS5 deals — save on controllers, headsets, games and more

Searching for PS5 restock can be a real drag given how fast the console sells out. However, if you're dead set on buying the PS5, you might want to purchase some compatible accessories while you wait for the next restock. That way you'll have a full setup ready when your PS5 finally does arrive.

Now, we know, there's a huge abundance of devices that would take your PS5 experience to the next level, but getting a hold of all of those accessories can do some serious damage to your savings. And being that many of them tend to sell out, tracking them down can be yet another hassle.

So we're making it easier for you by picking the best PS5 deals you can find online right now. Keep in mind that accessories sell out fast and some of Sony's newer gear has yet to undergo any price cuts. Nevertheless, there are plenty of PS5 deals from both first-party and third-party sellers and prices are only bound to get cheaper. Looking for more gaming gear? Make sure to check out our best PS5 accessories guide for more kit for your PS5.

PS5 deals from Sony

DualSense Controller: $69 @ Amazon

What's a PS5 accessories roundup without Sony's latest controller, designed specifically for the PS5 console. The latest DualSense is one of the best high-tech wireless controllers on the market, featuring immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone — all packed in a sleek design. View Deal

DualSense Charging Station: $29 @ Best Buy

Speaking of DualSense, having a handy charging station for your favorite PS5 controller will definitely be useful, especially if you're not a fan of unnecessary cables lying around your living room. Sony's charging station is designed to be convenient, allowing up to two devices to be charged simultaneously. Going in and out of stock.View Deal

PlayStation HD Camera: was $59 now $54 @ Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect webcam for your PS5 setup, you've found it. Sony's camera can capture your reaction to some of the best PS5 titles in smooth 1080p Full HD quality. Whether you're recording or going live on Twitch, you can do so effortlessly by simply tapping the create button on your DualSense controller.View Deal

Sony PS5 Media Remote: $29 @ Best Buy

What if we told you that streaming entertainment via your PS5 is about to get that much better and easier? With Sony's Media Remote, you'll be able to tune in to your favorite streaming services such as Disney Plus and Netflix, indulge in your top Spotify playlists and more — all with the touch of a button! Your Google Chromecast deserves the time off.View Deal

Sony PULSE 3D Headset: $99 @ Amazon

Sony's new wireless headset is designed to elevate your gaming experience. Hidden noise-cancelling microphones make chatting with friends mid-game easier than ever. And if that's not enough, its 12-hour battery life is a total game-changer.View Deal

PS5 deals — headsets

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2: $99 @ Amazon

Even though this headset isn't manufactured by Sony, the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 delivers similar outstanding audio performance. Though not exactly cheap, this headset provides great value with its "Turtle Beach exclusive Superhuman Hearing" sound setting, which lets you hear things like enemy footsteps sneaking up from behind or other players reloading from a short distance. View Deal

Turtle Beach Recon 200: was $59 now $49 @ Best Buy

If you're on the hunt for a slightly cheaper PS5 headset, then the Turtle Beach Recon 200 is for you. It's compatible with most gaming consoles, including Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. Indulge in the Recon 200's elevated audio with Bass Boost and take your gaming to a new level. It's currently $10 off its usual price of $59.99. View Deal

HyperX Cloud: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

Often praised by famous YouTubers and Twitch streamers, this gaming headset is one of the best options on the market right now. This particular model is officially licensed by PlayStation and was designed for PS4 and PS5 gaming. Even if you're going to spend hours playing your favorite PlayStation game, this headset will keep you comfortable, with its memory foam pads and practical design. View Deal

PS5 deals — charging stations

Kydlan controller charging station: was $16 now $14 Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable charging station for your new DualSense controller(s), Kydlan's charging station is an excellent choice. Similar to Sony's charging station, this device can also charge up to two controllers at the same time. What sets this accessory apart is its 3-hour fast charging mode and the intuitive multi-color LED indicators.View Deal

NexiGo Dobe controller charging station: $22 @ Amazon

NexiGo's charging dock can fully charge two DualSense controllers in less than three hours. Meanwhile, its built-in intelligent chip protects your controller from overcharging. You can also connect your device either directly to the two PS5 USB ports, or to an external 5V/3A AC adapter (not included). View Deal

PS5 deals — streaming accessories

Elgato HD60 S Capture Card: was $179 now $148 @ Amazon

This device is a must-have for streamers and content creators. Elgato's HD60 S capture card is compatible with PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. This handy device connects via USB 3.0 and captures your gameplay at smooth 1080p at 60fps with zero-lag passthrough and ultra-low latency. View Deal