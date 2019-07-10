Best (and Worst) Cable-Replacement Services

Best Overall PlayStation Vue Thanks to its intuitive interface, superior discovery features and powerful DVR, Sony PlayStation Vue is our favorite cable replacement yet. View Site

If you don't feel like paying exorbitant cable or satellite fees, but still crave the sweet pablum of basic cable programming, you can always try a cable-replacement service. These online streaming subscriptions deliver live (and on-demand) channels over the internet, and while they're not cheap, they're not as hellaciously expensive as traditional cable or satellite fees. If streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Video aren't enough for you, read on to find out how you can reintroduce live TV into your home without signing your life away to an onerous cable contract.

How We Tested and Ranked the Services

Every cable-replacement service has strengths and weaknesses. This list is presented in order from the strongest overall (PlayStation Vue) to the weakest (DirecTV Now). While your preference among services may depend on what you want to watch, which programs you want to record and how much you're willing to pay, this guide should help you decide what's worth your money.

The best cable replacements offer a wide variety of channels, an intuitive interface and a reasonable price. At the other end of the spectrum, some services may be difficult to navigate, unreasonably expensive or missing your favorite channels.

Even so, no service we've reviewed is incomplete enough to discourage you from using it outright. If a service sounds like it might be a good fit for you, your best bet is to investigate which channels that service offers and see if it falls within your price range. Most of these services give you anywhere from a week to a month to evaluate them before charging you, and none of them require a contract. At worst, you'll be stuck with a service you don't like for a month.

Best Overall

PlayStation Vue Best Overall SPECIFICATIONS Starting Price (per month): $40 ($30 in certain markets) | Channels (in entry-level package): More than 45 | DVR: Yes | On-Demand: Yes | Device Support: Amazon Fire, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Chromecast-enabled TVs, Computers, iOS, PS3, PS4, Roku | Simultaneous Streams: 5 (1 PS4, 1 PS3, 3 total iOS, Android and web) Reasons to Buy No contract Rich channel offering Intuitive interface Reasons to Avoid Mostly limited to home network Somewhat restricted mobile app Read the full PlayStation Vue review

Sony's cable-replacement service began life as a PlayStation exclusive, but now you can find PlayStation Vue just about anywhere. Viewers can choose from among four packages, ranging in price from $45 per month to $80 per month (although these prices can vary by location). Each plan will land you staples such as Cartoon Network, CNN, Discovery, Disney Channel, FX, Syfy, TBS and a variety of broadcast networks, depending on where you live. You can also record hundreds of programs and hang onto them for 28 days at a time. What really puts PS Vue at the top of the list is the service's interface, which is sleek, fast and instantly comprehensible. The service's DVR feature is also simple and robust.

Best Value

Sling TV Best Value SPECIFICATIONS Starting Price (per month): $20 | Channels (in entry-level package): 28 | DVR: $5 extra | On-Demand: Yes | Device Support: Amazon Fire, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Chromecast-enabled TVs, Computers, iOS, Roku | Simultaneous Streams: 1 ($20 per month); 3 ($25 per month); 4 ($40 per month) Reasons to Buy Wide variety of channel packages Available on large number of devices Potentially inexpensive Competent DVR Reasons to Avoid Unwieldy interface Limited customization Insubstantial search features Read the full Sling TV review

The service that started the cable-replacement trend is still one of the best on the market. Sling TV starts off cheap ($20 per month), and while the cost can balloon quickly, depending on your add-ons, this probably won't happen. That's because Sling TV offers two basic packages of channels (Orange and Blue), then lets viewers pick and choose smaller add-ons, which usually cost $5 per month. From sports to comedy to kids' programming to foreign language channels, Sling TV has a little something for everyone. The service's DVR features are not bad, either. For more details, including lineups and pricing and more, check out our What Is Sling TV? page.

Best Content Selection

Hulu with Live TV Best Content Selection SPECIFICATIONS Starting Price (per month): $40 | Channels (in entry-level package): More than 50 | DVR: Yes | On-Demand: Yes | Device Support: Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, Xbox One | Simultaneous Streams: 2 Reasons to Buy Attractive interface Good channel selection Simple DVR features Reasons to Avoid Lots of menus Expensive extras Advertisements everywhere Read the full Hulu with Live TV review

Hulu started life as an on-demand streaming service, but has more recently expanded into offering live TV as well. For $40 per month, you get Hulu's traditional catalog of streaming shows and movies, plus access to more than 50 live channels, from A&E to ESPN to TNT. Hulu with Live TV is particularly good at recommending new content, and its interface is one of the most colorful and navigable in the cable-replacement sphere. You'll have to deal with a ton of advertisements, though, and if you want more DVR space or simultaneous streams, you'll have to pay up to $30 extra per month.

Best DVR: YouTube TV

YouTube is the most popular streaming-video platform online; it was only a matter of time until YouTube tried its hand at providing live TV, too. For $50 per month with this service, you'll get more than 70 channels — which is, admittedly, not that many, compared to some of the bigger services. Still, there are some good networks, especially for sports fans: multiple stations from ESPN, CBS Sports and Fox Sports. YouTube TV's biggest draw is the service's unlimited DVR feature, which lets you record as much as you want and keep it for up to nine months. The integration with the rest of YouTube feels half-baked, though.



Best DVR

Not Recommended: DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers a generous number of channels across five different packages, and it doesn't cost all that much, considering how much you get: $50 per month for more than 45 channels, up to $70 per month for more than 120 channels. While it's a good deal on paper, DirecTV Now itself has inconsistent video quality, a suboptimal interface and a haphazard selection of on-demand content. DVR options are still in their infancy, and platform availability is all over the place. If you want the largest amount of stuff to watch for the least amount of money, DirecTV Now works; otherwise, it's not the best choice. For more about how these services differ, check out our Hulu Live vs. YouTube TV vs. Sling vs. Vue vs. DirecTV Now comparison.

