Welcome to Black Friday 2026! The major sales event is actually here today, Friday, November 27, and discounts aren't stopping at Australia's favourite brands and retailers. The major dealsfest continues through to Cyber Monday, on November 30.

In Australia, almost all major retailers, including The Good Guys, Myer, and Amazon, will run highly competitive sales throughout Cyber Weekend. You can find deals on almost everything under the sun right now, including hot new tech, home and kitchen appliances, lifestyle and fitness gear, and more.

Check back soon, though, as I'll be keeping this page up to date with the best Black Friday offers as I find them.

Black Friday 2026: Phones and accessories

Save 22% (AU$398) Apple iPhone Air (Space Black, 256GB): was AU$1,797 now AU$1,399 at Kogan Apple's thinnest-ever phone has received a nice AU$398 discount during Kogan's Black Friday sale. As per our review, we found it delivered "remarkable performance in a super thin and light design," but you would have to consider a few trade-offs — it doesn’t offer an ultrawide or macro camera lens, for example. If you can get past that, this iPhone Air deal is worth considering. This price is available in black, Cloud White, Light Gold and Sky Blue colourways under the same listing. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% (AU$650) Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra (256GB): was AU$3,199 now AU$2,549 at Samsung Australia The Galaxy S26 Ultra is Samsung's top phone, and right now you can score it at a massive AU$650 discount for Black Friday. It's the company's most-powerful smartphone to date, boasting the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset and 12GB of RAM. It offers the best of Galaxy AI, along with a cutting-edge Privacy Display. Available in Silver Shadow, Pink Gold, Black, Sky Blue, Cobalt Violet and White colourways under the same listing. Do note that this phone purchase qualifies for the extra AU$100 with PayPal, so it would bring it down to AU$2,449. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% (AU$400) Samsung Galaxy S26 FE (256GB): was AU$1,299 now AU$899 at Samsung Australia The Galaxy S26 FE offers a flagship Galaxy S experience at a more budget-friendly price, packing premium features like fast charging and a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display. This respectable AU$400 Black Friday discount makes it a great contender for those who don't need the top-of-the-line flagship. Plus, you can save up to AU$885 when you trade in your old phone. Available in Pistachio, Graphite and Blueberry. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% (AU$620.76) Google Pixel 10 Pro (128GB): was AU$1,699 now AU$1,078.24 at Amazon The Pixel 10 Pro may not be Google's latest flagship, but it's still a fantastic buy for anyone after a reliable Android phone at a great price. Expect the clean Pixel software experience, excellent camera performance and powerful AI features that Google's phones are known for. Just know that while this is an international model that's sold by a third party, it still comes with 2 years warranty. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% (AU$38) Apple AirTag (4-pack): was AU$165 now AU$127 at Amazon If you're an Apple user and you want to keep tabs on your luggage, your pet, your house keys or anything else, AirTags are your best bet. These are the original ones, with the 4-pack now down to an all-time low price, just 1 cent off the lowest AU$129 we saw in October. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% (AU$40.01) Ugreen 145W 25,000mAh power bank: was AU$139.99 now AU$99.98 at Amazon This power bank can charge at up to 145W, and has dual USB-C ports, plus a USB-A. You can charge multiple devices at once, including your laptop and phone at the same time. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday 2026: TVs and home entertainment

Save 31% (AU$1,254) LG 65-inch C6 OLED TV: was AU$3,995 now AU$2,741 at The Good Guys The LG C6 continues to set the bar for what can be achieved in a 'mid-range' OLED TV, and I now consider it the best TV for most people. It serves up sumptuous colours and incredible brightness, and it offers every gaming feature you could ever want. Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% (AU$2,107) TCL 98-inch P8LS QD-MINI LED TV: was AU$4,995 now AU$2,888 at The Good Guys If your living room can fit a TV this large, then you're in for a treat with this 98-inch panel from TCL. It features Quantum Dot (QD) mini-LED technology and Dolby Vision IQ to enhance colour and contrast for vivid scenes, and its 144Hz refresh rate also makes it fantastic for gamers. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday 2026: Tablets and e-readers

Save 21% (AU$262.01) Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4, 128GB): was AU$1,249 now AU$986.99 at Amazon This iPad Air makes for a great laptop replacement, with 1TB of storage more than capable of housing all your work apps and games, too. The M4 chip gives it some serious power; it's Wi-Fi 7-enabled and comes with a USB-C port. Read more Read less ▼

Save 47% (AU$212) Kindle Colorsoft (16GB): was AU$449 now AU$237 at Amazon Using a 7-inch E Ink display with support for over 4,000 colours, 16GB storage and up to eight weeks' battery life on a single charge, the Kindle Colorsoft is hard to pass up, especially if you mostly read comics, manga or graphic novels. Now at an all-time low for Black Friday, this is a popular e-reader and one of the best colour models we've seen to date. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% (AU$102) Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32GB): was AU$449 now AU$347 at Amazon With 32GB storage, an auto-adjusting front light and a vibrant colour display, the Kindle Colorsoft Signature improves on the standard edition by adding wireless charging to the mix. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% (AU$42) Kindle (2024 release): was AU$199 now AU$157 at Amazon If you're in the market for a Kindle but don't know where to start, this 2024 model is the perfect first e-reader. Designed as the lightest and most compact Kindle, it has a 300ppi high-res display screen, measuring 6 inches. It also has 16GB of storage space for housing thousands of your favourite e-books. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday 2026: Gaming and PC peripherals

Save 19% (AU$52.05) Razer Viper V3 Pro mouse: was AU$279 now AU$226.95 at Razer Razer's Viper V3 Pro is nothing short of an exceptional gaming mouse, especially if you're an amateur esports gamer. This mouse is lightweight, offers superb tracking and a nice symmetrical design. Available in a range of fun colours and designs, this wireless pointer would make an excellent addition to your PC setup. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% (AU$450.99) Nebula Capsule 3 Projector: was AU$1,099.99 now AU$649 at Amazon While this mini home projector has been discounted to this price before on Amazon, it's still a great deal. With 2.5 hours of playtime, up to 120-inch display and 200 ANSI Lumens of brightness, this projector will enhance home movie nights. Our friends at TechRadar gave its predecessor 4.5 stars in their review, so we're confident the next-gen is just as super. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday 2026: Smart home devices

Save 66% (AU$204) Blink Outdoor Camera 2k+ and Mini 2k+ Bundle (4 Cameras): was AU$308 now AU$104 at Amazon Now 66% off, Blink has combined its Outdoor 2k+ and Mini 2k+ into an affordable home security package. You'll score two of each camera for the ultimate protection when you're away from home, and you'll get the Blink Sync Module 2, which allows you to store your footage locally. Better yet, you'll be able to check in on your home and view footage in 2K clear resolution, even at night and zoom in on all the nooks and crannies around your home. What a win. Read more Read less ▼

Save 69% (AU$109.02) Blink Video Doorbell + Mini 2k+ bundle: was AU$158 now AU$48.98 at Amazon If you’re keen to fit out your house with the whole kit and caboodle, Blink has discounted the lot and bundled them up for easy purchasing. With a Mini 2, Blink Doorbell and Sync Module Core, it’s an extensive and inexpensive way to cover the entire home. And to top it off, you'll also receive a 30-day free trial of Blink's subscription plan to try it out. What a win. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday 2026: Headphones and audio

Save 30% (AU$104.95) Ultimate Ears Everboom: was AU$349.95 now AU$245 at The Good Guys This compact speaker packs a serious punch and a fun design, delivering 360-degree sound no matter where you connect. With an IP67 rating and 20 hours of playback on a single charge, you can take this Everboom anywhere. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% (AU$39.95) JBL Charge 5: was AU$199.95 now AU$160 at Myer This rugged, waterproof Bluetooth speaker has a pretty decent amount of bass, if that's how you like to party. Plus you get up to 20 hours of playback and you can eve use it as a portable charger in case your phone runs out of juice. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% (AU$149.01) Apple AirPods Pro 3: was AU$429 now AU$279.99 at Amazon Amazon's offering the biggest discount on Apple's third-gen AirPods Pro earphones we've seen to date. Though some of the improvements over their forebears are small, these are still indisputably the best in-ear AirPods ever, with better noise cancellation, fuller bass and crisper treble, plus smart features like live language translation and heart rate monitoring. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% (AU$211) Apple AirPods Max 2: was AU$999 now AU$788 at Amazon Okay, so it's not the most mind-blowing deal we've ever seen, but even a 21% discount on Apple's awesome AirPods Max 2 is definitely worth a look. Now down by AU$211. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday 2026: Coffee machines

Save 31% (AU$260.99) Ninja Luxe Café Premier: was AU$849.99 now AU$589 at Amazon Not the lowest price we've seen, but this 3-in-1 Ninja coffee machine brews quality espresso, drip coffee and even fast cold brew using its Barista Assist technology, an integrated grinder and weight-based dosing. As an iced coffee all-year-round enjoyer, the Ninja Luxe Cafe has changed my life, thanks to its cold-pressed espresso presets and its specialty Dual Froth system with a cold-foam setting. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% (AU$461) Breville The Barista Express: was AU$999 now AU$538 at Amazon This at-home espresso machine is perfect for hobbyist baristas and coffee connoisseurs alike and remains one of the best espresso machines for good reason. This manual coffee machine streamlines the brewing process from beans to latte with its integrated conical burr grinder, steam wand and precise espresso extraction. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% (AU$501) Breville The Barista Pro Coffee Machine (Sea Salt Brass): was AU$1,399 now AU$898 at The Good Guys The Breville Barista Pro coffee machine not only impresses with its sleek brushed stainless steel design but also delivers exceptional cafe-quality coffee. It features a built-in conical burr grinder, 9 bars of pressure, and a 2L water tank. The intuitive LCD interface makes it easy to adjust grind size and cup volume, allowing you to customise your drinks, and it comes with a steam wand for frothing milk. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday 2026: Kitchen appliances

Save 33% (AU$250) KitchenAid 4.3L Classic Stand Mixer KSM45: was AU$749 now AU$499 at KitchenAid Australia If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen, this is an excellent deal. With a 4.3L capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% (AU$51) KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Mini Food Chopper: was AU$149 now AU$98 at Amazon I've owned this little food chopper for almost a year, and it has truly transformed my kitchen setup. It can pulse, blend and chop up to 3.5 cups of food at the same time, and it's very cute to look at. That said, it may not suit larger recipes or meal prepping, as you may need to process more batches, and yet it still saves time compared to manually chopping your produce. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% (AU$230) Breville Eye Q Auto toaster (4-slice, Sea Salt): was AU$629 now AU$399 at Myer Score a nice AU$230 off this new smart toaster from Breville. Instead of using a traditional timer method, the Eye Q Auto uses optic sensor tech to scan your toast, crumpets and English muffins every second and will stop toasting once it's reached your desired shade. I've used the Eye Q for the past year, and have loved everything but its premium price tag. That said, this deal at Myer makes that little niggle disappear, with the 4-slice now down to just AU$399. Available in all four colourways under the same listing. Read more Read less ▼

Save 70% (AU$175) Kogan 12kg Ice Cube Maker (Black): was AU$249.99 now AU$74.99 at Kogan I'm not going to lie here — I've owned one of these Kogan ice makers since December 2023, and it's truly become something I cannot live without. Perfect for summer (or in my case, all-year-round iced coffees), this machine can produce up to 12 kg of frozen bullet ice within 24 hours. You can choose between small and large sizes, and it comes with a scoop for easy serving into your preferred beverage. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% (AU$114) Tefal YumMeal Multicooker : was AU$449 now AU$335 at Amazon Want an air fryer and induction cooker all-in-one? Meet Tefal's YumMeal. You can prep, cook, eat and clean in the same bowl, making it perfect for smaller households with minimal storage space. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% (AU$134.99) Ninja Crispi air fryer: was AU$299.99 now AU$165 at Amazon Ninja's original glass air fryer packs 1700W of power into a portable design, with two borosilicate glass containers that serve as both frying baskets and serving dishes. The borosilicate means they can also withstand extreme temperatures, making it easy to take your favourite foods from frozen to crispy. The Crispi also comes with two removable crisping grates and two snap-on container lids for easy food storage post-feast. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday 2026: Robot vacuums

Save 44% (AU$1,322) Roborock Saros 20: was AU$2,999 now AU$1,677 at Amazon I've been reviewing this Roborock for the last few weeks and I have never been more obsessed with a robot vacuum — and that's saying something. With impressive 36,000Pa suction, a roller mop, great obstacle avoidance and an anti-tangle brush, this Roborock Saros 20 is one to consider. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% (AU$923) Dyson Spot+Scrub AI: was AU$1,999 now AU$1,076 at Dyson Australia Dyson is promising significant advancements in the world of robot vacuum cleaners with its Spot+Scrub AI model, thanks to a green laser that detects stains on the floor and keeps cleaning them until they're gone. In our Dyson Spot+Scrub AI review, our editor said it's "a hands-off robot vacuum I'd trust to keep my home spotless" — so it's definitely worth a look. Read more Read less ▼

Save 75% (AU$1,500) Ecovacs Deebot T30s Pro: was AU$1,999 now AU$499 at Amazon This Ecovacs Deebot T30s Pro deal shouldn't be swept away. With powerful suction, smart mopping features, anti-tangle technology, and a self-cleaning auto-empty station, the T30s Pro can handle messes on both carpets and hard floors, making it an ideal spring cleaning companion. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday 2026: Home appliances

Save 58% (AU$232.99) Shark IZ102 Cordless Vacuum: was AU$399.99 now AU$167 at Amazon If you're looking to save some extra pennies on a stick vac purchase, this deal is for you. The Shark IZ102 cordless vac offers powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll. Plus, the nozzle has LED lights that'll reveal any hidden dust and debris as you vacuum. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% (AU$70.99) Shark Flexbreeze HydroGo Misting Portable Fan: was AU$199.99 now AU$129 at Amazon Talk about a cool deal! Shark's portable tabletop misting fan, the HydroGo, is now discounted. While the Lilac colourway has the biggest discount, it also comes in numerous other super cute pastel colourways (my favourite is Honey Dew) and it weighs less than 2kg for easy transporting. Whether you're headed to the beach, camping or even a picnic, the HydroGo will be your new favourite travelling companion. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% (AU$134) Shark PowerPro Cordless Vacuum: was AU$399 now AU$265 at The Good Guys Score this powerful Shark vacuum for less this Black Friday, with 34% knocked off the RRP. This cordless vacuum delivers 50 minutes of runtime on a single charge, packs an 181W motor, and comes with an anti-tangle brush head. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday 2026: Lifestyle and fashion

Save 40% (AU$240) Ultrahuman Ring Air : was AU$599 now AU$359 at Amazon Now, I haven't tried out a smart ring just yet, but this deal on the Ultrahuman Ring Air has me seriously tempted. With health and fitness tracking, sleep, heart and step monitoring, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better fitness tracker replacement. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% (AU$152) Garmin Vivoactive 6: was AU$549 now AU$397 at The Good Guys The Garmin Vivoactive 6 takes the 11-day battery life, AMOLED screen and button-touchscreen of its predecessor, but adds more comprehensive running metrics, a silent Smart Wake alarm linked to your sleep tracking to rouse you at the lightest stage of sleep, basic route navigation features using Garmin's excellent Create a Course functionality, and an Evening Report as well as a Morning Report. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% (AU$202) Garmin Venu 3: was AU$749 now AU$547 at The Good Guys Garmin's watches are mostly known for being fitness- and sports-forward, but the Venu line more closely competes with Apple's and Samsung's smartwatches thanks to its built-in microphone and speaker. The Venu 3 is no different, and its 14-day battery life will be perfect for those who don't want to charge every night. Read more Read less ▼

Save 73% (AU$730) Fortis Foldable Pilates Reformer Machine: was AU$999 now AU$269 at Kogan This Fortis Foldable Pilates machine has received some rave reviews online, as it's compact and can easily fit under furniture for convenient storage. You can choose between three resistance options, and it comes with adjustable accessories, like sliding ropes and double loop grips. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% (AU$27) Glocusent Sunrise alarm clock and white noise machine: was AU$89.99 now AU$62.99 at Amazon Can't sleep without the dull sound of white noise in the background? You're not alone. If you can't afford a Hatch alarm clock, then this Glocusent is one to consider. It does all the same things — plays white noise, has a dimmable light and smart display — but comes at a fraction of the price. Now discounted to AU$62.99 for Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Save 26% (AU$18) Owala Freesip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle With Straw: was AU$69.99 now AU$51.99 at Amazon Need a new emotional support water bottle? Try this Owala. With insulated stainless steel, it'll keep any of your favourite cold beverages cool for hours at a time, and you can customise your colourway from the various vivid options under the same listing. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday 2026: Shoes

Save 44% (AU$35) Crocs Classic Clogs: was AU$79.99 now AU$44.99 at Crocs Australia Knocking up to 44% off, these clogs are extremely versatile, breathable and dry fast when wet, making them perfect for almost every activity. And without these sandals, we wouldn't know what Jibbitz are and their ability to personalise any pair of Crocs to your liking. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% (AU$20) Crocs Miami Flip: was AU$54.99 now AU$34.99 at Crocs Australia An Aussie summer staple, but make it Crocs?! This Miami Flip style is an obvious choice for beach days, with an elevated lift and stylish square toe. A range of colours are discounted, but this price is exclusive to the Dragon Fruit option. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday 2026: Beauty

Save 60% (AU$417) Mova Master 10 hot air styler : was AU$699 now AU$282 at Amazon I've been using this hair styler from Mova for the past two months now, and it's taken over the top spot that once belonged to my Shark FlexStyle. It features nine great attachments, including Coanda curling wands and a hair essence drying attachment. Now for AU$282, this Mova multi-styler is hard to pass up. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% (AU$377) Dreame Aero Straight Pro Hair Straightener: was AU$749 now AU$372 at Amazon Dreame's Aero Straight Pro slashes hair drying and styling time by combining a dryer and straightener into one airflow-powered tool. With precise, angled airflow and heat settings, it takes wet hair and dries it to a smooth, naturally straight finish, so you don't need multiple tools to complete your routine. Intelligent sensors also help minimise heat damage. Now 50% off, this powerful styler is well worth snapping up at its discounted price. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday 2026: Lego

Save 26% (AU$180.99) Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle: was AU$699.99 now AU$519 at Amazon This stunning 6,020-piece Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle set, including 4 minifigures, gives fans a glimpse into the microscale world of Harry Potter — but beware of the Basilisk! With hours of interactive play, muggles will be spellbound with this enchanting set. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% (AU$95.99) Lego Super Mario The Mighty Bowser: was AU$399.99 now AU$304 at Amazon Lego's Super Mario The Mighty Bowser is a 2807-piece build with a button-activated head, neck movement and a fireball shooter. Standing over 32cm tall, the buildable character model and battle platform is a must-have for any Super Mario fan. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% (AU$47.84) Lego Ideas Tuxedo Cat statue: was AU$169.99 now AU$122.15 at Amazon Cat lovers, rejoice! Finally, a Lego set that represents the feline friend in all of us, this adorable creature is the purrfect companion to any home decor. Available with yellow and blue eyes in the box, this Lego cat is designed with a posable head, tail and paws. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% (AU$45) Lego Ideas Disney Pixar Luxo Jr. 21357: was AU$109.99 now AU$64.99 at Amazon Arguably my most sought-after set this year would be this Pixar Luxo Jr build. This fun lamp brings home the nostalgia of all the studio's movies with a posable head, extendable arm, and the beloved Pixar ball. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% (AU$9.99) Lego Botanicals Happy Plants: was AU$29.99 now AU$20 at Amazon Who knew a Lego Botanicals set could be this adorable? These Lego dracaena and pilae plants come in pots with faces, arms and legs. They're perfect for adding cuteness and colour to your home decor. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% (AU$28.79) Lego Icons Bouquet of Roses : was AU$99.99 now AU$71.20 at Amazon After a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the 4-piece set. Plus, this set would make the perfect anniversary gift or present for a loved one. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday 2026: Travel

Save 30% (AU$27) Trtl Travel Pillow: was AU$89.99 now AU$62.99 at Amazon We all know how uncomfortable long-haul flights can be, but with a nifty little neck pillow, every flight will feel like a luxury. The Trtl Travel Pillow — which is more like a scarf — supports your head when sleeping or napping upright, ensuring you don’t get a kink in your neck. This is a mighty fine investment to make, especially as the Trtl is now down to just AU$62.99 on Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% (AU$15.99) Twelve South AirFly SE (white): was AU$59.99 now AU$44 at Amazon A great travel hack I've invested in is the Twelve South AirFly SE, a handy little transmitter that connects your Bluetooth headphones to your in-flight entertainment screen. This transmitter was an absolute winner in my books, as I was able to use my Apple AirPods Max throughout the entire 10-hour flight to Tokyo with no hassles (or annoying wires!). Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% (AU$110) Showkoo Four-piece luggage set: was AU$339.99 now AU$229.99 at Amazon It also doesn't hurt to have an aesthetically pleasing, colour-coordinated luggage set to take on your travels. A four-piece luggage bundle from Showkoo on Amazon will only set you back AU$229.99. Available in a range of colours under the same listing, you're sure to find a set that suits your style. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% (AU$167.50) Samsonite Oc2lite Suitcase: was AU$335 now AU$167.50 at Amazon Nab this 50% off deal on Samsonite's Oc2lite suitcase in the carry-on size. The Oc2Lite offers a smooth and effortless rolling experience, even when fully packed, thanks to its double wheels and thoughtful design. Lightweight yet durable, this suitcase features a reinforced shell for added strength and easy manoeuvrability. Plus, all sizes are expandable, allowing you to increase your packing capacity. Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% (AU$193.45) American Tourister Light Max Suitcase (82cm): was AU$365 now AU$171.55 at Amazon If you don't need a luggage set, but need a bigger suitcase to lug your purchases around when you're overseas, might I suggest this 82cm bag from American Tourister. Now 53% off at Amazon, this Light Max case has double compartments, an expandable zip and is extremely lightweight, making it a dream to push around. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday 2026: Cameras

Save 31% (AU$20) KODAK Charmera Millennium Mini Camera Blind Box: was AU$65 now AU$45 at Amazon Love the thrill of a blind box keyring? The Kodak Charmera is worth getting your hands on. We gave it 4 stars in our review, as it is, simply put, "cute, cheap and lo-fi". You're not going to get high-definition quality out of it, but you'll get a cute keyring camera with vintage aesthetic photos and videos. The Charmera has 11 different filters and frames to choose from, and comes with a USB-C cord for easy charging. You'll only need to add a microSD card with a GB capacity of your choice to transfer your pics. Oh, and your selected colourway? That's anyone's guess, as the Charmera comes in seven mystery colours, including a "secret" rare option. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% (AU$157) Insta360 Go 3S (128 GB): was AU$615.99 now AU$458.99 at Amazon Capturing 4K content just got cuter with this tiny Insta360 Go 3S camera. It's totally magnetic, so you can stick it to most surfaces and capture 360-degree POVs. With 25% off on Amazon, this bundle is great for budding content creators, adventurers, and risk-takers on the go. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday 2026: Home office

Save 20% (AU$50) Cricut Joy 2 + Essentials Bundles: was AU$249 now AU$199 at Big W Now, I am a crafter at heart, and gave this compact die-cutter a tidy 4.5 stars in my review, so if you're looking to nab one this Black Friday, the Joy 2 is discounted at Big W. Paired with an essentials bundle so you can get DIYing straight out of the box, the Cricut Joy 2 is the perfect tool for any crafty hobbyist, as you can make almost everything from labels, vinyl designs, personalised cards, and so much more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% (AU$150) ErgoTune Joobie: was AU$799 now AU$649 at ErgoTune A favourite in the AU office, the ErgoTune Joobie features a 15-point adaptive comfort system that adjusts to any posture, paired with full-mesh breathability — perfect for the upcoming summer in Australia. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday 2026: Whitegoods

Save 26% (AU$1,413) Samsung French Door Family Hub 636L Refrigerator: was AU$5,399 now AU$3,986 at Samsung Australia Samsung's smarts extend to its whitegoods range, including this Family Hub fridge. With a massive 636L capacity, a beverage centre, and a French-door design, this sleek fridge will suit most kitchens (if you have the space, that is). But the most impressive thing is that it features an internal camera and AI vision that'll help you keep track of your groceries, spark recipe ideas and let you know when you need to restock. Plus, you can save an extra AU$150 when you recycle your old fridge through Samsung's Trade-Up program. How good is that?! Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday 2026: what to expect

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become two of the biggest shopping events on the Australian retail calendar, making them an ideal time to tackle those larger purchases you've been putting off. Whether you're upgrading your TV, replacing an ageing mattress or investing in a new appliance, many retailers reserve some of their strongest offers of the year for this end-of-year sales period.

While it's impossible to know every deal ahead of time, there are a few trends that tend to repeat each year. Amazon's usually among the top retailers offering with major discounts, particularly across its own range of devices, including Kindle ereaders, smart speakers home security products.

JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys are also major players across popular tech categories, though buying direct from brands like Dell, Dyson and Samsung can often be the best option in terms of savings. If you've been eyeing a new laptop, desktop PC or other big-ticket electronics purchase, holding off until the sales begin could be a smart move. With competition between retailers at its peak, Black Friday is often when some of the year's most attractive tech deals appear.

Black Friday 2026: FAQs

When is Black Friday 2026? Black Friday 2025 falls on Friday, November 27, 2026, with sales extending through Cyber Monday, ending at 11:59 pm (AEST) on Monday, November 30, 2026. With that in mind, you can anticipate deals starting well ahead of the official launch date. Retailers like Amazon, The Good Guys, Dell and Myer are known for rolling out early discounts, so be sure to watch for great offers in the weeks leading up to the big day.

Who has the best Black Friday deals in 2026? In Australia, plenty of retailers will be vying to offer the best Black Friday deals and discounts. Which retailer has the best offers really depends on what you're looking to buy. For example, Amazon, The Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi, and Harvey Norman typically provide the biggest savings on 4K TVs, smartphones, and appliances. If you're in the market for a new PC or laptop, it's a good idea to buy directly from brands like Dell and HP. Also, keep an eye on eBay Australia, which usually has discounts on almost everything, with even bigger savings available for eBay Plus members.

Why is it called Black Friday?

Originating in the United States, the term "Black Friday" in relation to shopping dates back to 1961. It was first used in Philadelphia to describe the heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic that followed the Thanksgiving holiday.

The term gained popularity and spread nationwide by 1975. Over time, Black Friday took on a new meaning for retailers, signifying the point in the year when businesses went "in the black," finally turning a profit. This allowed them to offer major discounts on leftover stock, resulting in massive deals leading up to the holiday season.

Although the timing differs from one country to another, the Black Friday sales event has become a global phenomenon, which is why Australia now participates.