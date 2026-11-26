The best Australian Black Friday deals aren't sticking around long — get in now to avoid missing out on these 88 top-rated finds
The Cyber Weekend discounts have commenced at Australia's top retailers
- Retailer quicklinks
- Phones and accessories
- TVs and home entertainment
- Tablets and e-readers
- Gaming and PC peripherals
- Smart home devices
- Headphones and audio
- Coffee machines
- Kitchen appliances
- Robot vacuums
- Home appliances
- Lifestyle and fashion
- Shoes
- Beauty
- Lego
- Travel
- Cameras
- Home office
- Whitegoods
Welcome to Black Friday 2026! The major sales event is actually here today, Friday, November 27, and discounts aren't stopping at Australia's favourite brands and retailers. The major dealsfest continues through to Cyber Monday, on November 30.
In Australia, almost all major retailers, including The Good Guys, Myer, and Amazon, will run highly competitive sales throughout Cyber Weekend. You can find deals on almost everything under the sun right now, including hot new tech, home and kitchen appliances, lifestyle and fitness gear, and more.
Check back soon, though, as I'll be keeping this page up to date with the best Black Friday offers as I find them.
Black Friday 2026 retailer quicklinks
- Amazon: record-low prices across all categories, including tech items, kitchen appliances, homewares and more
- Bluetti: BFCM sneak peek now live, with up to 33% + score an extra 7% off using our exclusive code FUTURE7
- Breville: shop discounted products and save an additional 10% sitewide with our exclusive code
- Dyson: up to AU$923 off selected vacuums, hair tools and purifiers during Dyson's Black Friday sale
- Dusk: buy three, get three on candles, home decor, gift sets, and more during Dusk's Black Friday Bonanza
- HP: save on your next laptop or computer purchase with HP's sale
- JB Hi-Fi: shop and save on the latest tech, appliances and electronics during JB Hi-Fi's Black Friday sale
- July: shop up to 40% off luggage, work bags and carry-ons during July's Black Friday sale
- KitchenAid: save up on select KitchenAid appliances with the official KitchenAid Black Friday sale now live
- Kogan: shop and save up to 65% off during Kogan's Black Friday sale right now and free shipping on select products using the code FRIDAY
- Lenovo: score big in Lenovo's Black Friday sale with up to 50% off right now
- Lego: exclusive discounts on new and fan favourite Lego sets
- Myer: shop the best Myer BLKFRI deals on fashion, appliances, electronics and more
- Optus: shop and save up to AU$500 on phones, SIM-only mobile plans, and AU$240 off an NBN plan with Optus' Black Friday offers
- Plaud: score up to 26% off Plaud Note products during its Black Friday sale
- Samsung: shop the latest Galaxy devices for less in Samsung's Black Friday sale
- SharkNinja: up to 50% off Ninja's kitchen appliances and Shark's home appliances during its Black Friday sale
- SecretLab: score up to AU$673 off select products during SecretLab's Black Friday sale
- The Good Guys: save on home and kitchen appliances, TVs and more during The Good Guys' sale
- The Iconic: snag up to 40% off clothing, homewares, accessories and more
- VistaPrint: save on your next VistaPrint order with our exclusive Black Friday coupon codes
Black Friday 2026: Phones and accessories
Apple's thinnest-ever phone has received a nice AU$398 discount during Kogan's Black Friday sale. As per our review, we found it delivered "remarkable performance in a super thin and light design," but you would have to consider a few trade-offs — it doesn’t offer an ultrawide or macro camera lens, for example. If you can get past that, this iPhone Air deal is worth considering. This price is available in black, Cloud White, Light Gold and Sky Blue colourways under the same listing.
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The Galaxy S26 Ultra is Samsung's top phone, and right now you can score it at a massive AU$650 discount for Black Friday. It's the company's most-powerful smartphone to date, boasting the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset and 12GB of RAM. It offers the best of Galaxy AI, along with a cutting-edge Privacy Display.
Available in Silver Shadow, Pink Gold, Black, Sky Blue, Cobalt Violet and White colourways under the same listing. Do note that this phone purchase qualifies for the extra AU$100 with PayPal, so it would bring it down to AU$2,449.
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The Galaxy S26 FE offers a flagship Galaxy S experience at a more budget-friendly price, packing premium features like fast charging and a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display. This respectable AU$400 Black Friday discount makes it a great contender for those who don't need the top-of-the-line flagship. Plus, you can save up to AU$885 when you trade in your old phone.
Available in Pistachio, Graphite and Blueberry.
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The Pixel 10 Pro may not be Google's latest flagship, but it's still a fantastic buy for anyone after a reliable Android phone at a great price. Expect the clean Pixel software experience, excellent camera performance and powerful AI features that Google's phones are known for. Just know that while this is an international model that's sold by a third party, it still comes with 2 years warranty.
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Save AU$500 on the latest Flip phone at The Good Guys. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 review, we praised its boosted performance, beautiful and bright display and comfortable design. But the upgrades aren't huge, so if you already have the Z Flip 7, you probably don't need to upgrade.
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If you're an Apple user and you want to keep tabs on your luggage, your pet, your house keys or anything else, AirTags are your best bet. These are the original ones, with the 4-pack now down to an all-time low price, just 1 cent off the lowest AU$129 we saw in October.
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This power bank can charge at up to 145W, and has dual USB-C ports, plus a USB-A. You can charge multiple devices at once, including your laptop and phone at the same time.
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Black Friday 2026: TVs and home entertainment
The LG C6 continues to set the bar for what can be achieved in a 'mid-range' OLED TV, and I now consider it the best TV for most people. It serves up sumptuous colours and incredible brightness, and it offers every gaming feature you could ever want.
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If your living room can fit a TV this large, then you're in for a treat with this 98-inch panel from TCL. It features Quantum Dot (QD) mini-LED technology and Dolby Vision IQ to enhance colour and contrast for vivid scenes, and its 144Hz refresh rate also makes it fantastic for gamers.
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Black Friday 2026: Tablets and e-readers
In need of a new tablet? Samsung's got you sorted with this stellar discount on the Galaxy Tab A11+. It's a budget tablet, but it's packed with some exceptional features, like a nice 11-inch vibrant display, external SD-card capability and all-day battery life.
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Score a tidy AU$1,000 off this iPad Pro and Apple Pencil Pro this Black Friday. With 2TB of storage space, Wi-Fi and Cellular capability, a nice 11-inch glass display and the superpower processor of the M5 chip, this tablet and pen duo will make a great laptop replacement and then some.
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This iPad Air makes for a great laptop replacement, with 1TB of storage more than capable of housing all your work apps and games, too. The M4 chip gives it some serious power; it's Wi-Fi 7-enabled and comes with a USB-C port.
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Using a 7-inch E Ink display with support for over 4,000 colours, 16GB storage and up to eight weeks' battery life on a single charge, the Kindle Colorsoft is hard to pass up, especially if you mostly read comics, manga or graphic novels. Now at an all-time low for Black Friday, this is a popular e-reader and one of the best colour models we've seen to date.
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With 32GB storage, an auto-adjusting front light and a vibrant colour display, the Kindle Colorsoft Signature improves on the standard edition by adding wireless charging to the mix.
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If you're in the market for a Kindle but don't know where to start, this 2024 model is the perfect first e-reader. Designed as the lightest and most compact Kindle, it has a 300ppi high-res display screen, measuring 6 inches. It also has 16GB of storage space for housing thousands of your favourite e-books.
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Black Friday 2026: Gaming and PC peripherals
Razer's Viper V3 Pro is nothing short of an exceptional gaming mouse, especially if you're an amateur esports gamer. This mouse is lightweight, offers superb tracking and a nice symmetrical design. Available in a range of fun colours and designs, this wireless pointer would make an excellent addition to your PC setup.
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While this mini home projector has been discounted to this price before on Amazon, it's still a great deal. With 2.5 hours of playtime, up to 120-inch display and 200 ANSI Lumens of brightness, this projector will enhance home movie nights. Our friends at TechRadar gave its predecessor 4.5 stars in their review, so we're confident the next-gen is just as super.
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Nab a new Wi-Fi router with this limited-time eero 7 deal. With 15% off, this two-pack of Wi-Fi 7 modems can support NBN plans with up to 2.5Gbps speeds and over 120 devices with minimal to no interruptions.
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Black Friday 2026: Smart home devices
Reolink's range of smart home cameras is now discounted at The Good Guys. This 8MP one is perfect for indoor surveillance, with built-in pan-tilt zoom, so you can monitor all the nooks and crannies in your home.
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Now 66% off, Blink has combined its Outdoor 2k+ and Mini 2k+ into an affordable home security package. You'll score two of each camera for the ultimate protection when you're away from home, and you'll get the Blink Sync Module 2, which allows you to store your footage locally.
Better yet, you'll be able to check in on your home and view footage in 2K clear resolution, even at night and zoom in on all the nooks and crannies around your home. What a win.
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If you’re keen to fit out your house with the whole kit and caboodle, Blink has discounted the lot and bundled them up for easy purchasing. With a Mini 2, Blink Doorbell and Sync Module Core, it’s an extensive and inexpensive way to cover the entire home. And to top it off, you'll also receive a 30-day free trial of Blink's subscription plan to try it out. What a win.
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Black Friday 2026: Headphones and audio
This compact speaker packs a serious punch and a fun design, delivering 360-degree sound no matter where you connect. With an IP67 rating and 20 hours of playback on a single charge, you can take this Everboom anywhere.
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This rugged, waterproof Bluetooth speaker has a pretty decent amount of bass, if that's how you like to party. Plus you get up to 20 hours of playback and you can eve use it as a portable charger in case your phone runs out of juice.
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Amazon's offering the biggest discount on Apple's third-gen AirPods Pro earphones we've seen to date. Though some of the improvements over their forebears are small, these are still indisputably the best in-ear AirPods ever, with better noise cancellation, fuller bass and crisper treble, plus smart features like live language translation and heart rate monitoring.
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Okay, so it's not the most mind-blowing deal we've ever seen, but even a 21% discount on Apple's awesome AirPods Max 2 is definitely worth a look. Now down by AU$211.
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Black Friday 2026: Coffee machines
Not the lowest price we've seen, but this 3-in-1 Ninja coffee machine brews quality espresso, drip coffee and even fast cold brew using its Barista Assist technology, an integrated grinder and weight-based dosing. As an iced coffee all-year-round enjoyer, the Ninja Luxe Cafe has changed my life, thanks to its cold-pressed espresso presets and its specialty Dual Froth system with a cold-foam setting.
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Take an extra 18% off one of our top-rated espresso makers using our exclusive 10% off Breville products coupon code on top of this impressive early Black Friday deal. In our Breville Bambino Plus review, we said it's an easy-to-use, compact machine that takes the guesswork out of the perfect espresso shot and steamed milk. Do note that you'll need a grinder to complete your coffee routine.
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This at-home espresso machine is perfect for hobbyist baristas and coffee connoisseurs alike and remains one of the best espresso machines for good reason. This manual coffee machine streamlines the brewing process from beans to latte with its integrated conical burr grinder, steam wand and precise espresso extraction.
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The Breville Barista Pro coffee machine not only impresses with its sleek brushed stainless steel design but also delivers exceptional cafe-quality coffee. It features a built-in conical burr grinder, 9 bars of pressure, and a 2L water tank. The intuitive LCD interface makes it easy to adjust grind size and cup volume, allowing you to customise your drinks, and it comes with a steam wand for frothing milk.
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Black Friday 2026: Kitchen appliances
We gave this Breville compact pizza oven 4 out of 5 stars in our review, but we knocked off a mark because it was too expensive. But this discount slashes a modest AU$201 off at The Good Guys. Emulating a traditional wood-fired pizza oven, it can reach up to 400C and creates a direct, intense heat that ensures a perfect pie every time. Looks can be deceiving, though, as this appliance will take up a microwave-sized portion of countertop space and weighs around 15kg.
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If you want a stylish, tilt-head stand mixer to suit your kitchen, this is an excellent deal. With a 4.3L capacity, it's large enough to bake up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch. A powerful mixer, it has 10 speeds to quickly whisk, mix, beat and whip up a storm.
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I've owned this little food chopper for almost a year, and it has truly transformed my kitchen setup. It can pulse, blend and chop up to 3.5 cups of food at the same time, and it's very cute to look at. That said, it may not suit larger recipes or meal prepping, as you may need to process more batches, and yet it still saves time compared to manually chopping your produce.
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Score a nice AU$230 off this new smart toaster from Breville. Instead of using a traditional timer method, the Eye Q Auto uses optic sensor tech to scan your toast, crumpets and English muffins every second and will stop toasting once it's reached your desired shade. I've used the Eye Q for the past year, and have loved everything but its premium price tag. That said, this deal at Myer makes that little niggle disappear, with the 4-slice now down to just AU$399. Available in all four colourways under the same listing.
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I'm not going to lie here — I've owned one of these Kogan ice makers since December 2023, and it's truly become something I cannot live without. Perfect for summer (or in my case, all-year-round iced coffees), this machine can produce up to 12 kg of frozen bullet ice within 24 hours. You can choose between small and large sizes, and it comes with a scoop for easy serving into your preferred beverage.
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Want an air fryer and induction cooker all-in-one? Meet Tefal's YumMeal. You can prep, cook, eat and clean in the same bowl, making it perfect for smaller households with minimal storage space.
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Ninja's original glass air fryer packs 1700W of power into a portable design, with two borosilicate glass containers that serve as both frying baskets and serving dishes. The borosilicate means they can also withstand extreme temperatures, making it easy to take your favourite foods from frozen to crispy. The Crispi also comes with two removable crisping grates and two snap-on container lids for easy food storage post-feast.
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Black Friday 2026: Robot vacuums
Need a totally hands-free vacuum that gets the job done? Meet the Ecovacs X8 Max Pro Omni, which has great suction power, a self-cleaning mop roller and a detangling brush roller.
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I've been reviewing this Roborock for the last few weeks and I have never been more obsessed with a robot vacuum — and that's saying something. With impressive 36,000Pa suction, a roller mop, great obstacle avoidance and an anti-tangle brush, this Roborock Saros 20 is one to consider.
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As a premium robovac in the Roborock lineup, the Qrevo Curv 2 Flow offers incredible cleaning prowess but comes with a higher-than-average price tag. Thankfully, this 72% discount for Black Friday fixes that little niggle, now just AU$699.
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Dyson is promising significant advancements in the world of robot vacuum cleaners with its Spot+Scrub AI model, thanks to a green laser that detects stains on the floor and keeps cleaning them until they're gone. In our Dyson Spot+Scrub AI review, our editor said it's "a hands-off robot vacuum I'd trust to keep my home spotless" — so it's definitely worth a look.
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This Ecovacs Deebot T30s Pro deal shouldn't be swept away. With powerful suction, smart mopping features, anti-tangle technology, and a self-cleaning auto-empty station, the T30s Pro can handle messes on both carpets and hard floors, making it an ideal spring cleaning companion.
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Save a massive 63% on this Mova P50 robot vacuum. With 19,000Pa suction power, 3D mapping and route tracking, and obstacle avoidance, this robot takes the hassle out of cleaning your floors.
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Black Friday 2026: Home appliances
Save a massive 53% on Tineco's latest flagship wet dry vacuum, the Floor One S9 Artist Pro, during Amazon's Black Friday Sale. I gave it a nice 4 stars in my review, knocking it down a mark due to its hefty price. But with AU$639 off, it's worth picking up quicksmart.
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This Dreame vacuum is a certified steal. With a powerful and long-lasting runtime, its lightweight and compact attachments, and its sleek design, there's a lot to like about this budget stick vac.
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If you're looking to save some extra pennies on a stick vac purchase, this deal is for you. The Shark IZ102 cordless vac offers powerful suction and a self-cleaning brush roll. Plus, the nozzle has LED lights that'll reveal any hidden dust and debris as you vacuum.
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Talk about a cool deal! Shark's portable tabletop misting fan, the HydroGo, is now discounted. While the Lilac colourway has the biggest discount, it also comes in numerous other super cute pastel colourways (my favourite is Honey Dew) and it weighs less than 2kg for easy transporting. Whether you're headed to the beach, camping or even a picnic, the HydroGo will be your new favourite travelling companion.
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The Dreame H15 Pro Heat is a sleek, competent wet/dry vacuum excelling on hard floors. The heated wash mode offers effective cleaning and shiny floors. There's also decent dry cleaning on hard floors.
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Score this powerful Shark vacuum for less this Black Friday, with 34% knocked off the RRP. This cordless vacuum delivers 50 minutes of runtime on a single charge, packs an 181W motor, and comes with an anti-tangle brush head.
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Save a tidy 40% on the new V16 Piston Animal with Floor Dok during The Good Guys' Black Friday sale. With an anti-tangle motorbar and powerful motor, this new Dyson will take the 'work' out of housework.
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Black Friday 2026: Lifestyle and fashion
I've only had my Oura Ring 5 for just over a week, but it has totally changed the game for me. No more wearing my bulky Apple Watch strap to bed! Other than that, the health monitoring and tracking features are super impressive; the charge lasts 8-9 days (depending on the size), and it can even track any symptoms and alert you if you're getting sick.
Also available in Gold, Brushed Silver, Deep Rose, and Stealth at Myer, with prices varying from AU$449 to AU$649 depending on your size. And make sure to grab the AU$15 sizing kit before purchase!
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Now, I haven't tried out a smart ring just yet, but this deal on the Ultrahuman Ring Air has me seriously tempted. With health and fitness tracking, sleep, heart and step monitoring, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better fitness tracker replacement.
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The Garmin Vivoactive 6 takes the 11-day battery life, AMOLED screen and button-touchscreen of its predecessor, but adds more comprehensive running metrics, a silent Smart Wake alarm linked to your sleep tracking to rouse you at the lightest stage of sleep, basic route navigation features using Garmin's excellent Create a Course functionality, and an Evening Report as well as a Morning Report.
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Garmin's watches are mostly known for being fitness- and sports-forward, but the Venu line more closely competes with Apple's and Samsung's smartwatches thanks to its built-in microphone and speaker. The Venu 3 is no different, and its 14-day battery life will be perfect for those who don't want to charge every night.
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This Fortis Foldable Pilates machine has received some rave reviews online, as it's compact and can easily fit under furniture for convenient storage. You can choose between three resistance options, and it comes with adjustable accessories, like sliding ropes and double loop grips.
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Can't sleep without the dull sound of white noise in the background? You're not alone. If you can't afford a Hatch alarm clock, then this Glocusent is one to consider. It does all the same things — plays white noise, has a dimmable light and smart display — but comes at a fraction of the price. Now discounted to AU$62.99 for Black Friday.
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Is a tumbler more your speed? Then perhaps you could be persuaded by this style from Owala as well. Complete with an easy-to-carry side handle and spout/straw lid, this tumbler can go everywhere with you.
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Need a new emotional support water bottle? Try this Owala. With insulated stainless steel, it'll keep any of your favourite cold beverages cool for hours at a time, and you can customise your colourway from the various vivid options under the same listing.
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Black Friday 2026: Shoes
Knocking up to 44% off, these clogs are extremely versatile, breathable and dry fast when wet, making them perfect for almost every activity. And without these sandals, we wouldn't know what Jibbitz are and their ability to personalise any pair of Crocs to your liking.
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These Crocs Toe Loop sandals are ideal for summer, providing both style and comfort. Available in a range of sizes and colours under the same listing.
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Never heard of Heydude shoes? Well, let me introduce them to you. This Wally style comes with great (and comfy) features, including a flexible outsole, removable insole and stretchy canvas upper.
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Slide into breathable, laid-back sandals with Skechers Arch Fit Granola in the Boho Chic style. This double band slide features a suede upper, a supportive Arch Fit footbed and Skechers Luxe Foam cushioning.
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An Aussie summer staple, but make it Crocs?! This Miami Flip style is an obvious choice for beach days, with an elevated lift and stylish square toe. A range of colours are discounted, but this price is exclusive to the Dragon Fruit option.
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Black Friday 2026: Beauty
Air styling combines smart settings in the Dyson Airwrap i.d. styler. Using the My Dyson app, the styler adjusts heat and airflow based on your hair type and texture, delivering perfect curls or blowouts with a frizz-free finish every time.
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Not the biggest saving on Dyson's newest Airwrap, but still worth a mention during this Afterpay Day sale. Alongside smart attachments, this styler includes the new AirSmooth finishing attachment, which helps lock in shine and keep your hair frizz-free.
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I've been using this hair styler from Mova for the past two months now, and it's taken over the top spot that once belonged to my Shark FlexStyle. It features nine great attachments, including Coanda curling wands and a hair essence drying attachment. Now for AU$282, this Mova multi-styler is hard to pass up.
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Dreame's Aero Straight Pro slashes hair drying and styling time by combining a dryer and straightener into one airflow-powered tool. With precise, angled airflow and heat settings, it takes wet hair and dries it to a smooth, naturally straight finish, so you don't need multiple tools to complete your routine. Intelligent sensors also help minimise heat damage. Now 50% off, this powerful styler is well worth snapping up at its discounted price.
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Shark's latest airstyler, the Glam, is a notable improvement on the Flexstyle, incorporating new styling attachments to make it a 4-in-1 styler. You'll need to act fast to grab this 5-star rated styler, as it's sure to sell out at this discounted rate!
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Save on Shark's latest hair tool, the Glossi. Using airflow, heat and ceramic, the Glossi promises to deliver frizz-free shine and volume to any hairstyle, without major heat damage. What a win.
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Black Friday 2026: Lego
This stunning 6,020-piece Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle set, including 4 minifigures, gives fans a glimpse into the microscale world of Harry Potter — but beware of the Basilisk! With hours of interactive play, muggles will be spellbound with this enchanting set.
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Lego's Super Mario The Mighty Bowser is a 2807-piece build with a button-activated head, neck movement and a fireball shooter. Standing over 32cm tall, the buildable character model and battle platform is a must-have for any Super Mario fan.
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Cat lovers, rejoice! Finally, a Lego set that represents the feline friend in all of us, this adorable creature is the purrfect companion to any home decor. Available with yellow and blue eyes in the box, this Lego cat is designed with a posable head, tail and paws.
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Arguably my most sought-after set this year would be this Pixar Luxo Jr build. This fun lamp brings home the nostalgia of all the studio's movies with a posable head, extendable arm, and the beloved Pixar ball.
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Looking for a challenge? Take the Lego Vincent Van Gogh three-dimensional Starry Night recreation for a spin. This kit includes a massive amount of bricks; more than 2,300!
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Who knew a Lego Botanicals set could be this adorable? These Lego dracaena and pilae plants come in pots with faces, arms and legs. They're perfect for adding cuteness and colour to your home decor.
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After a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the 4-piece set. Plus, this set would make the perfect anniversary gift or present for a loved one.
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Black Friday 2026: Travel
We all know how uncomfortable long-haul flights can be, but with a nifty little neck pillow, every flight will feel like a luxury. The Trtl Travel Pillow — which is more like a scarf — supports your head when sleeping or napping upright, ensuring you don’t get a kink in your neck. This is a mighty fine investment to make, especially as the Trtl is now down to just AU$62.99 on Amazon.
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A great travel hack I've invested in is the Twelve South AirFly SE, a handy little transmitter that connects your Bluetooth headphones to your in-flight entertainment screen. This transmitter was an absolute winner in my books, as I was able to use my Apple AirPods Max throughout the entire 10-hour flight to Tokyo with no hassles (or annoying wires!).
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Constantly worried about your luggage? July's got you sorted with its CaseSafe tech, a built-in, trackable TSA lock compatible with Apple's Find My and Google's Find Hub networks. During its Black Friday sale, July’s CaseSafe suitcases are discounted when you purchase a bundle.
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It also doesn't hurt to have an aesthetically pleasing, colour-coordinated luggage set to take on your travels. A four-piece luggage bundle from Showkoo on Amazon will only set you back AU$229.99. Available in a range of colours under the same listing, you're sure to find a set that suits your style.
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Nab this 50% off deal on Samsonite's Oc2lite suitcase in the carry-on size. The Oc2Lite offers a smooth and effortless rolling experience, even when fully packed, thanks to its double wheels and thoughtful design. Lightweight yet durable, this suitcase features a reinforced shell for added strength and easy manoeuvrability. Plus, all sizes are expandable, allowing you to increase your packing capacity.
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If you don't need a luggage set, but need a bigger suitcase to lug your purchases around when you're overseas, might I suggest this 82cm bag from American Tourister. Now 53% off at Amazon, this Light Max case has double compartments, an expandable zip and is extremely lightweight, making it a dream to push around.
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Black Friday 2026: Cameras
This affordable, entry-level camera is only slightly more than its October Prime Day discounted price on Amazon. Although a no-frills model with a fixed rear display, it boasts an excellent 24.1MP APS-C sensor and the ability to shoot (cropped) 4K/24p video.
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Love the thrill of a blind box keyring? The Kodak Charmera is worth getting your hands on. We gave it 4 stars in our review, as it is, simply put, "cute, cheap and lo-fi". You're not going to get high-definition quality out of it, but you'll get a cute keyring camera with vintage aesthetic photos and videos. The Charmera has 11 different filters and frames to choose from, and comes with a USB-C cord for easy charging. You'll only need to add a microSD card with a GB capacity of your choice to transfer your pics. Oh, and your selected colourway? That's anyone's guess, as the Charmera comes in seven mystery colours, including a "secret" rare option.
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Capturing 4K content just got cuter with this tiny Insta360 Go 3S camera. It's totally magnetic, so you can stick it to most surfaces and capture 360-degree POVs. With 25% off on Amazon, this bundle is great for budding content creators, adventurers, and risk-takers on the go.
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Black Friday 2026: Home office
Now, I am a crafter at heart, and gave this compact die-cutter a tidy 4.5 stars in my review, so if you're looking to nab one this Black Friday, the Joy 2 is discounted at Big W. Paired with an essentials bundle so you can get DIYing straight out of the box, the Cricut Joy 2 is the perfect tool for any crafty hobbyist, as you can make almost everything from labels, vinyl designs, personalised cards, and so much more.
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A favourite in the AU office, the ErgoTune Joobie features a 15-point adaptive comfort system that adjusts to any posture, paired with full-mesh breathability — perfect for the upcoming summer in Australia.
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Black Friday 2026: Whitegoods
Samsung's smarts extend to its whitegoods range, including this Family Hub fridge. With a massive 636L capacity, a beverage centre, and a French-door design, this sleek fridge will suit most kitchens (if you have the space, that is). But the most impressive thing is that it features an internal camera and AI vision that'll help you keep track of your groceries, spark recipe ideas and let you know when you need to restock. Plus, you can save an extra AU$150 when you recycle your old fridge through Samsung's Trade-Up program. How good is that?!
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Black Friday 2026: what to expect
Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become two of the biggest shopping events on the Australian retail calendar, making them an ideal time to tackle those larger purchases you've been putting off. Whether you're upgrading your TV, replacing an ageing mattress or investing in a new appliance, many retailers reserve some of their strongest offers of the year for this end-of-year sales period.
While it's impossible to know every deal ahead of time, there are a few trends that tend to repeat each year. Amazon's usually among the top retailers offering with major discounts, particularly across its own range of devices, including Kindle ereaders, smart speakers home security products.
JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys are also major players across popular tech categories, though buying direct from brands like Dell, Dyson and Samsung can often be the best option in terms of savings. If you've been eyeing a new laptop, desktop PC or other big-ticket electronics purchase, holding off until the sales begin could be a smart move. With competition between retailers at its peak, Black Friday is often when some of the year's most attractive tech deals appear.
Black Friday 2026: FAQs
When is Black Friday 2026?
Black Friday 2025 falls on Friday, November 27, 2026, with sales extending through Cyber Monday, ending at 11:59 pm (AEST) on Monday, November 30, 2026.
With that in mind, you can anticipate deals starting well ahead of the official launch date. Retailers like Amazon, The Good Guys, Dell and Myer are known for rolling out early discounts, so be sure to watch for great offers in the weeks leading up to the big day.
Who has the best Black Friday deals in 2026?
In Australia, plenty of retailers will be vying to offer the best Black Friday deals and discounts. Which retailer has the best offers really depends on what you're looking to buy. For example, Amazon, The Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi, and Harvey Norman typically provide the biggest savings on 4K TVs, smartphones, and appliances.
If you're in the market for a new PC or laptop, it's a good idea to buy directly from brands like Dell and HP. Also, keep an eye on eBay Australia, which usually has discounts on almost everything, with even bigger savings available for eBay Plus members.
Why is it called Black Friday?
Originating in the United States, the term "Black Friday" in relation to shopping dates back to 1961. It was first used in Philadelphia to describe the heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic that followed the Thanksgiving holiday.
The term gained popularity and spread nationwide by 1975. Over time, Black Friday took on a new meaning for retailers, signifying the point in the year when businesses went "in the black," finally turning a profit. This allowed them to offer major discounts on leftover stock, resulting in massive deals leading up to the holiday season.
Although the timing differs from one country to another, the Black Friday sales event has become a global phenomenon, which is why Australia now participates.
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Lucy Scotting is the editor of Tom’s Guide Australia, primarily covering lifestyle, streaming and internet-related news. In her spare time, Lucy can be found watching sci-fi movies, working on her dystopian fiction novel or hanging out with her dogs.
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