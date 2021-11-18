With Black Friday deals in full swing, Amazon is rolling out epic savings on some of our favorite smart home devices. Right now, one of best smart thermostats around is discounted in a limited-time promotion.

Amazon has the Google Nest Thermostat on sale for $99. That's $30 off for a relatively new smart thermostat (it came out earlier this year.) It's also one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen on non-Amazon smart home devices so far.

Google Nest Thermostat: was $130 now $99 @ Amazon Google Nest Thermostat: was $130 now $99 @ Amazon

Control your home's heating and cooling with the current-gen Nest Thermostat. This smart system learns your habits and automatically regulates your home's temperature room by room.

Google Nest Thermostat Kit: was $144 now $114 @ Amazon Google Nest Thermostat Kit: was $144 now $114 @ Amazon

This bundle includes the Google Nest Thermostat long with a trim kit. It includes a trim plate for installing on your wall and a steel plate for installing your smart thermostat over an electrical box.

In our Nest Thermostat review, we appreciate the device's large display, intuitive interface, and the fact that it works with multiple smart home systems. It works with both Alexa and Google Assistant, among other popular platforms.

What's more, the Nest Thermostat works with the best Alexa speakers, so you can adjust the temperature using voice commands like, "Alexa, tell Thermostat to set the temperature to 65 degrees."

The latest version of this Google-made thermostat has a larger and sharper display than its predecessor. It doesn't learn your behavior over time like the Nest Learning thermostat, but it's easy to use and an excellent value. That's why we gave it 4/5 stars.

If you've never owned a smart thermostat, the Nest Thermostat is a perfect entry point. So what are you waiting for? Snap up this Black Friday deal while you can.