Lowest price ever: Kindle Oasis on sale for $175 for Black Friday

For Black Friday shoppers who've been dying to read books in the bathtub but don't have access to waterproof prints of their favorite paperbacks, boy, do we have a deal for you: Amazon's all-new Kindle Oasis is on sale for $175, $75 off its standard $250 MSRP. That's 30% in savings and the all-time lowest price we've ever seen on the device.

All-new Kindle Oasis: was $250, now $175 @Amazon

Kindle fans who need a new waterproof tablet for reading where it's wet can get the Kindle Oasis for 30% off this Black Friday. It has weeks of battery life, IPX8 rated waterproofing, and even an adjustable warm light.View Deal

The all-new Kindle Oasis (2019) is Amazon's 10th generation e-reader. Amazon touts its device's incredible IPX8 rated waterproofing capabilities, claiming the Oasis is capable of withstanding up to 60 minutes of immersion in up to two meters of fresh water. So if you're at the spa and want to read a novel, rest easy, the Oasis has you covered.

Beyond just being waterproof, the Oasis also has an adjustable warm light, auto-adjusting light sensors and weeks of battery life to ensure the most pleasurable reading experience possible.

The 4GB Oasis is $175 ($75 off) and the 32GB model is $200 ($80 off). Both come bundled with 3 free months of Kindle Unlimited, but that service will charge you $9.99 from the fourth month onward, so cancel before then if you want to avoid being charged.

The item isn't currently in stock, but it's accepting orders right now at its Black Friday price and is estimated to be back in stock on December 16th.

Amazon products typically enjoy sales on Black Friday and Prime Day, so if you don't want to wait half a year for the Kindle Oasis' next major discount, now's the time to strike. And don't forget to bookmark our Black Friday and Cyber Monday roundups to keep tabs on the best savings of the season.