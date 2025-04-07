Best Samsung deals in April 2025 — here’s the best deals on Samsung TVs, Galaxy phones and more

Samsung deals are popping up everywhere, but sorting the good ones from the rest takes time and effort. As Deals Editor at Tom’s Guide, I’m an expert at finding the sales that are truly worth your money. Whether you’re looking to save on a Samsung Galaxy phone, TV or smartwatch, I have you covered.

Samsung’s sales page is currently packed with exclusive deals, including up to $1,000 off appliances and trade-in discounts on new TVs and phones. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from $660 with trade-in at Samsung. This is a deal that’s seriously tough to beat on our current pick for the best phone on the market.

I’ll be by your side sharing the best deals on Samsung products, so stay tuned to see my favorite finds. For more savings, see our Samsung promo codes coverage. (Or, if you’re more of an Apple fan, check out the best Apple deals.)

Samsung Odyssey pre-orders: free $50 credit @ Samsung

Through April 8, reserve one of Samsung's new 2025 gaming monitors and you'll receive a free $50 Samsung credit. The credit can be used toward the purchase of your new monitor during the pre-order period of April 8 through April 22. New monitors include the 27-inch Odyssey 3D, 27-inch Odyssey OLED G8, and the 49-inch Odyssey G9.

New 2025 TV lineup: $50 credit w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung's 2025 TV lineup is here. For a limited time, you can get a $50 credit toward the purchase of a new TV when you trade-in your old TV. Samsung's new Neo QLED 4K TVs and 8K TVs are the first to feature Samsung Vision AI, which will offer features like AI-enhanced picture/sound quality, real-time translations of what you're watching, and content recommendations via a "Click to Search" feature.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: up to $630 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $630 off its Galaxy S25 Plus when you trade-in an older phone. The phone features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 50MP wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP front camera. It packs a larger 4,900 mAh battery than the Galaxy S25.

Price check: $874 @ Amazon | $799 w/ activation @ Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was $649 now $375 at Amazon In our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review, we said this is the sportiest, longest-lasting Samsung watch yet. New features include a BioActive health sensor, 3nm processor and greater storage capacity. The watch also has an added quick button, personalized heart rate zones and a long battery life that lasts up to 100 hours in Power Saving mode (or just over 4 days.)

