Best Samsung deals in April 2025 — here’s the best deals on Samsung TVs, Galaxy phones and more
Here are the best Samsung deals from across the web
Samsung deals are popping up everywhere, but sorting the good ones from the rest takes time and effort. As Deals Editor at Tom’s Guide, I’m an expert at finding the sales that are truly worth your money. Whether you’re looking to save on a Samsung Galaxy phone, TV or smartwatch, I have you covered.
Samsung’s sales page is currently packed with exclusive deals, including up to $1,000 off appliances and trade-in discounts on new TVs and phones. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from $660 with trade-in at Samsung. This is a deal that’s seriously tough to beat on our current pick for the best phone on the market.
I’ll be by your side sharing the best deals on Samsung products, so stay tuned to see my favorite finds. For more savings, see our Samsung promo codes coverage. (Or, if you’re more of an Apple fan, check out the best Apple deals.)
Quick Links
- shop all deals at Samsung
- 2025 Odyssey monitors: free $50 credit w/ reservation
- 2025 Neo QLED 4K TVs: free $50 credit w/ trade-in
- Galaxy S25 Ultra: up to $630 off w/ trade-in
- Galaxy Buds 3: was $179 now $99
- 15.6" Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop: was $899 now $695
- Samsung S85D 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $897
- Samsung S95D 4K OLED TV sale: deals from $1,797
Samsung reservations
Samsung Odyssey pre-orders: free $50 credit @ Samsung
Through April 8, reserve one of Samsung's new 2025 gaming monitors and you'll receive a free $50 Samsung credit. The credit can be used toward the purchase of your new monitor during the pre-order period of April 8 through April 22. New monitors include the 27-inch Odyssey 3D, 27-inch Odyssey OLED G8, and the 49-inch Odyssey G9.
New 2025 TV lineup: $50 credit w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung's 2025 TV lineup is here. For a limited time, you can get a $50 credit toward the purchase of a new TV when you trade-in your old TV. Samsung's new Neo QLED 4K TVs and 8K TVs are the first to feature Samsung Vision AI, which will offer features like AI-enhanced picture/sound quality, real-time translations of what you're watching, and content recommendations via a "Click to Search" feature.
Samsung Galaxy S25 deals
Samsung Galaxy S25: up to $630 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung is knocking up to $630 off its Galaxy S25 when you trade-in an older phone. The phone features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP front camera. In our Samsung Galaxy S25 review, we said the performance and battery life boosts alone make this year's upgrade worthwhile.
Price check: $799 @ Amazon | $699 w/ activation @ Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: up to $630 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung is knocking up to $630 off its Galaxy S25 Plus when you trade-in an older phone. The phone features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 50MP wide, 12MP Ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP front camera. It packs a larger 4,900 mAh battery than the Galaxy S25.
Price check: $874 @ Amazon | $799 w/ activation @ Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: up to $630 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung is knocking up to $630 off Galaxy S25 Ultra purchases when you trade-in an older phone. The phone features a 6.9-inch QHD+ display w/ 120Hz refresh, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 200MP main (f/1.7), 50MP telephoto (5x, f/3.4), 10MP telephoto (3x, f/2.4), 50MP ultra wide (f/1.9) lens. There's also a 12MP (f/2.2) front lens and 5,000 mAh battery, which is the largest battery of all the S25 phones. In our Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we called it the ultimate Android phone.
Price check: $1,074 @ Amazon | $1,199 w/ activation @ Best Buy
Samsung TV deals
You couldn't ask for a better discount on one of the hottest displays. In our Samsung S85D OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is a serious value offering a 120Hz refresh rate on a WOLED panel. An ATSC 3.0 tuner also means you get access to NextGenTV and 4K broadcasts, plus Tizen OS is also home to a slew of game streaming apps, making the S85D a true all-arounder when it comes to features. And if its onboard access to content isn't enough, a total of four HDMI 2.1 ports is also ideal for your range of connected devices.
Price check: $899 @ Best Buy
The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.
Price check: $949 @ Best Buy
The S95D is the best and brightest Samsung OLED currently available. It's 10% brighter in HDR and SDR than its precursor, the S95C, and delivers an incredibly matte, glare-free display. The Tizen platform also receives a major upgrade on this TV, showcasing a new home UX and AI-based features to personalize your viewing experience. Our Samsung S95D OLED review concluded that this is in contention for the title of best TV in 2024.
Price check: $1,799 @ Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Book deals
The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge is part of line of Copilot+ PCs, which are designed with several AI-centric features. Slim and sleek from every angle and sporting a gorgeous finish, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is a mighty AMOLED laptop packing Snapdragon power and stamina that makes the MacBook blush. In our Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge review, we loved its design, speedy performance and gorgeous display.
This 16-inch Samsung 2-in-1 laptop is on sale for $200 off. Just note that it's currently out of stock, so you'll need to wait for Amazon to get more in before it ships. Our Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 5 360 hands-on review praised its extremely portable design, gorgeous OLED display and speedy performance. It also has an excellent keyboard that's productivity-friendly.
Samsung Galaxy Watch deals
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is, without question, one of the best smartwatches you can get if you have a Samsung phone to take full advantage of everything it can do. From its Energy Score feature to its heart health tracking, we loved this watch in our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review.
In our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review, we said this is the sportiest, longest-lasting Samsung watch yet. New features include a BioActive health sensor, 3nm processor and greater storage capacity. The watch also has an added quick button, personalized heart rate zones and a long battery life that lasts up to 100 hours in Power Saving mode (or just over 4 days.)
Samsung headphone deals
The Galaxy Buds 3 are an all-new look for Samsung, with blades that prioritize microphone performance to power adaptive listening and AI features. The Buds 3 series can adjust playback via voice and even play translated conversations with a new Interpreter tool. Microphones in each also improve the listening experience with Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC (active noise cancellation). The earbuds offer up to 5 hours while playing music, or a 3.5-hour conversation. The included charging case bumps the battery life up to a total of 24 hours.
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a pair of AI-powered buds that are perfect for Samsung phone users. Our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review praised their stylish design, useful AI features and powerful active noise canceling capabilities. You also get 7 hours of battery life, or up to 30 hours when using the charging case.
