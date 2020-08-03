Best cheap laptop deals in August 2020

The best laptop deals of 2020 are here. Outside of Black Friday, August and September are great months for cheap laptop deals thanks to the influx of back to school sales. Plus, since there was no Amazon Prime Day this summer, retailers are offering steeper than average laptop deals on some of our favorite notebooks.

Currently, one of our favorite laptop deals comes courtesy of the Apple Store — which is renown for not offering discounts. However, Apple is currently taking up to $200 off select Macbooks and iPads as part of its back to school promo. Even better, you'll get a free pair of AirPods with your purchase. (Just remember that you'll need an edu-based e-mail account to qualify for this laptop deal). Meanwhile, Best Buy's Student deals program is offering a variety of laptop deals ($50 to $300 off) on laptops and iPads.

So if you're looking for laptop deals, you've come to right place. (Alternatively, you can also check out our guide to the best Chromebook deals).

Lenovo Yoga C640: was $999 now $749 @ Lenovo

The Yoga C640 is one of the best laptop deals available right now. It packs a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS touch display, 1.8GHz Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for just $749.99 via coupon code "Back2School4".

Gaming laptops: $100 off @ Best Buy

Want a laptop that can be used for work and play? Best Buy is taking $100 off a wide selection of gaming laptops from Asus, HP, and Dell. You'll need an edu-based e-mail to sign up for Best Buy's free student deals newsletter to access this sale. However, every laptop in the sale is $100 off. It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen for gamers.

Chromebook w/ Jabra earbuds: $100 off @ Best Buy

For a limited time, students can take $100 off select Chromebooks during Best Buy's back to school sale. Plus, get the Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds for just $20 when you buy a Chromebook priced $299 or more. You'll need an edu-based e-mail to sign up for Best Buy's free student deals newsletter to access this sale.

XPS 13 Laptop (7390): was $832 now $783 @ Dell

The XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. For a limited time, use coupon "50OFF699" to drop the price of this XPS 13 to $783.99. It features a 13.3-inch display, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's one of the best laptop deals you'll find.

Dell XPS 15 (9500): was $1,659 now $1,484 @ Dell

The XPS 15 (2020) is one of the smallest and most stylish 15-inch laptops we've reviewed. Rarely does it go on sale. The system on sale packs a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to just $1,484.10. It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen for this system.

Dell laptop deals: up to $350 off @ Dell

Dell is taking up to $350 off a wide selection of laptops during its current sale. The sale includes Inspiron and XPS laptops. After discount, laptop deals start at $399.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon: was $2,149 now $899 @ Lenovo

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the ultimate laptop. The config on sale features a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon code "THINKDEAL" to drop its price to $899.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1: was $949 now $799 @ HP

A true MacBook Air killer, the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS touch display, Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD with 16GB of Intel Optane memory. It's now $150 off and one of the best cheap laptop deals you'll find.

MS Store laptop deals: up to $450 off @ MS Store

The MS Store is taking up to $450 off a wide range of laptops including budget machines, gaming rigs, and mainstream laptops. After discount, prices start at just $349 for the budget Asus VivoBook 15, which is the perfect cheap laptop for kids learning from home.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 15: was $1,249 now $999 @ Microsoft

Now $250 off, the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro 15 is a stylish MacBook Pro alternative. You get 2-in-1 functionality, Intel Core i7 performance, and solid battery life for under $1,000.

XPS 13 2-in-1 (7390): was $999 now $832 @ Dell

If you prefer a 2-in-1, Dell has the XPS 13 2-in-1 on sale for $832.99 via coupon "50OFF699". It features a 13.3-inch touchscreen display, Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

HP laptop deals: up to $380 off laptops

For a limited time, HP is taking up to $400 off select HP laptops. For instance, you can get the HP 17 for $439. It features a 17.3-inch 1080p LCD, AMD Athlon CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 2TB HDD.

Laptop deals — Apple

When it comes to Mac laptops our motto is simple: Never pay full price. Retailers are always offering discounts on Apple's laptops. Here are the best laptop deals for Mac fans.

MacBook Air 2020 (256GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The new MacBook Air sports a Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also features Apple's new Magic Keyboard, which utilizes keys that actually feel great to type on. It's now $100 off, which is one of the best cheap laptop deals ever.

MacBook Air 2020 (512GB): was $1,299 now $1,119 @ Amazon

Need more storage? Amazon also has the MacBook Air 2020 with a Core i5 CPU and 512GB SSD on sale for $1,199. That's $100 off and the cheapest price for this step-up model.

MacBook Pro 13.3" (2020): was $1,499 now $1,399 @ Amazon

Apple offers four configurations of its new 2020 MacBook Pro 13.3-inch laptop. There are two configs with 8th-gen CPUs and two configs with 10th-gen CPUs. This model is the upgraded MacBook Pro with am 8th-gen CPU. It houses a 1.4GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

16-inch MacBook Pro: was $2,399 now $2,099 @ Amazon

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is $299 off at Amazon right now. This model comes with a Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics. It's a solid deal and currently and it's second-cheapest price ever. (It hit $1,999 briefly during Independence Day).

16-inch MacBook Pro: was $2,799 now $2,499 @ Amazon

The ultimate Mac laptop, this model comes with a Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics. This is biggest price drop ($399 off) we've seen for this specific configuration and one of the best Apple deals of the summer.

MacBook Pro 13.3" (2019): was $1,499 now $1,179 @ B&H

The MacBook Pro gives you loads of power in a super-portable chassis. This 2019 model has 8GB of RAM, an 8th-gen Core i5 CPU, 256GB SSD, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Laptop deals — Chromebooks

Chromebooks are perfect for anyone looking for a no-frills PC. Powered by Google's light Chrome OS, they're designed to offer seamless integration with Google's cloud-based services like Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive. Keep in mind, cheaper Chromebooks are meant to tackle everyday Internet-based tasks like writing in Google Docs or streaming videos on YouTube. If you're a power user or gamer you'll want to invest in a higher end Chromebook like the Google Pixelbook Go with Core i7 CPU.

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $349 now $249 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. The specs are also solid for the price. You get a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an 11.6-inch HD display.

HP Chromebook x360: was $629 now $529 @ Best Buy

Unlike most Chromebooks, the HP Chromebook x360 packs a 10th-gen Core i3 CPU, which means it should deliver snappy performance. It also features a 1080p LCD, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMC. The 2-in-1 is an excellent laptop deal if you require a Chromebook with a little extra muscle power. You'll need an edu-based e-mail to sign up for Best Buy's free student deals newsletter to get this price.

Pixelbook Go: was $849 now $799 @ Best Buy

The Pixelbook Go offers one of the best Chromebook experiences money can buy. For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $150 off select configs. The cheapest laptop deal you can get is the Pixelbook Go for $799 ($50 off). It features a 1080p touchscreen display, Core i5-8200Y CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

Best cheap laptops of 2020

The Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops under $500. It features a bright, 1080p display, strong 8th Gen Core i3 processing performance, and offers 9 hours of battery life. The affordably priced Aspire 5 is much thinner than its sibling, the Aspire E 15. The Aspire 5 is the best sub-$500 laptop currently available.

See Laptop Mag's review of the Acer Aspire 5

2. Acer Aspire E 15 The laptop with the most ports CPU: Intel Core i3-8130U | GPU: Intel UHD 620 | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 1TB 5,400-rpm HDD | Display: 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 | Size: 15 x 10.2 x 1.2 inches | Weight: 5 pounds Prime $850 View at Amazon Strong performance Lots of ports Good battery life Very affordable Bulky design Filled with bloatware

Normally priced under $400, the Acer Aspire E 15 features an 8th Gen Core i3 processor, an ample number of ports and a minimalist, yet premium design. It has a DVD writer, USB Type-C port, 9 hour battery and springy, well-spaced, comfortable keys. Simply put, it's as premium as an affordable laptop can get.

See our full review of the Acer Aspire E 15

(Image credit: Future)

3. HP Stream 11 The cheapest Windows laptop you can buy CPU: Intel Celeron N4000 | GPU: Intel UHD 600 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 11-inch, 1366 x 768 | Size: 11.8 x 8.1 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.5 pounds Prime $199.99 View at Amazon $219.99 View at Best Buy $228.98 View at Amazon Long battery life Better performance than competitors Insanely cheap Washed out low-res display Awful webcam

Don't let its cute, candy-hued exterior fool you. The $200 HP Stream 11 delivers long battery life, great audio, and strong performance for the price. HP cuts some corners by using a dim display and the laptop's bottom gets uncomfortably warm, but the lightweight Stream 11 is one of the best sub-$200 Windows laptops on the market. It's also a solid choice for kids.

4. HP Chromebook x2 The best 2-in-1 laptop CPU: Intel Core m3-7Y30 | GPU: Intel HD 615 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GB eMMC | Display: 12.3-inch, 2400 x 1600 | Size: 11.5 x 8.3 x 0.3 inches | Weight: 3.1 pounds No price information Check Amazon 123 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Bright, high-res display All-day battery life Comfortable typing experience Solid sound A bit heavier than other convertibles Thick bezels Core m3 CPU isn't the fastest

The HP Chromebook x2 packs features that most cheap laptops don't like a color rich 2400 x 1600 display and solid stereo speakers. What's more, the Chromebook x2's keyboard is comfortable to use and its battery lasts up to 9 hours between charges. For creatives, It includes HP's Active Pen, making it one of the best value Chromebooks you can buy.

See Laptop Mag's full review of the HP Chromebook x2.

If you're looking for a sleek and lightweight portable laptop under $500, the Acer Swift 1 is a solid choice. This 14-inch 1080p laptop has an all aluminum exterior, ample ports, and 10 hours of battery life for under $400. Its Intel Pentium Silver N5000 and 4GB of RAM hardware is enough for multitasking. Overall, the Acer Swift 1 is a solid choice for a lightweight sub-$500 laptop.

See Laptop Mag's review of the Acer Swift 1.

