Epic Black Friday laptop deal: Dell XPS 13 Touch just $685 right now

Black Friday deals are already in full swing, meaning now's the time to snatch some of the best tech devices on epic discounts. So, if you're looking for killer laptop savings, there's no need to worry — we've got you covered.

Right now, Dell has the Dell XPS 13 Touch on sale for $685. That's saving you a whole $364, making it one of the biggest price drops we've seen so far. These kinds of savings are rare, so make sure to act fast while the stock lasts.

The Dell XPS 13 Touch is one of the best laptops you can buy. You can get this sleek machine for just $685 with this killer deal. This particular configuration packs a 13.3-inch Full HD InfinityEdge touch display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. View Deal

The Dell XPS 13 Touch is one of the best laptops around, and for good reason. Whether you're looking to buy a solid laptop for working, studying or creative purposes, the Dell XPS 13 is a versatile machine that fits all users.

This particular configuration packs a 13.3-inch Full HD InfinityEdge display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. This set of specs is more than enough to handle basic work-related tasks, as well as simply surfing the web or catching up on some of the best Netflix TV shows.

In our Dell XPS 13 review (2020), we were impressed with its stunning and lightweight design and comfortable typing experience. We also loved the InfinityEdge display and its ultra-thin bezels. And during one of our tests, we could easily hop between 20 Chrome tabs while running other apps in the background — all thanks to its powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU.

And when it comes to connectivity, the Dell XPS 13 Touch features two Thunderbolt 4 ports and 1 USB-C port, plus one 3.5mm headphone socket. And with its stereo speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro technology, you'll get the most immersive audio experience.

Overall, this deal is a great bargain that offers one of the latest Dell XPS 13 models for just $685, saving you a whopping $364 with the aid of the above discount. Hurry, though, as the last time we saw a discount of this size, it didn't last long.

Still, in case you want to explore a few other options, be sure to check out our roundup of early Dell Black Friday deals, which also offers guidance on what to expect.