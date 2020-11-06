Casper Black Friday sale is live — and prices are as low as $53

One of the most popular bed-in-a-box mattress brands just launched its Black Friday mattress deals way ahead of Thanksgiving.

Currently, Casper is taking up to 30% off sitewide. That's one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen.

Casper: up to 30% off sitewide @ Casper

Black Friday has arrived at Casper. The popular bed-in-a-box mattress brand is taking up to 30% off sitewide. The sale breaks down to 30% off bundles, 15% off mattresses, and 10% off bedding. After discount, mattresses start from just $356 (was $395) for the Casper Element. View Deal

Casper Throw Pillows: was $59 now $53 @ Casper

The Casper Throw Pillows are made with 100% wool and come in a variety of sizes and colors to match your room. They're currently 10% off with prices from $53. View Deal

The Casper Black Friday sale is broken into three parts: 30% off bundles, 15% off mattresses, and 10% off bedding. If it's a mattress you're searching for, after discount you can get the Casper Element from $356 (was $395). That's the cheapest Casper mattress price we've seen all year.

Casper holds a spot on our best mattress guide for 2020. The company is known for offering premium comfort at a reasonable price. They offer four mattresses with the Casper Original being their flagship mattress. Their mattresses are designed to support all types of sleepers and all offer a breathable layer to provide a cool night's sleep.

In addition to mattresses, the Casper Black Friday sale also offers discounts on dog beds, sheet sets, pillows, and night lights. For instance, you can get the Casper Down Alternative Duvet from $161 (was $179). Make sure to check out our guide to the best mattress deals for more discounts.