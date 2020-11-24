Black Friday deal knocks 35% off top home security camera

There are a lot of Black Friday deals on Amazon products, but some are better than others. This is one of the better deals.

Right now, the Blink Outdoor camera is $64, which is $35 off its regular price of $99. Considering that this camera was released just a few months ago, it's a great deal on one of the best home security cameras for guarding your house.

Blink Outdoor: was $99, now $64 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally or in the cloud, and has a two-year battery life.View Deal

For those looking for a weather-resistant home security camera under $100, you can't do much better than the Blink Outdoor. It's fully wireless, records very good video in 1080p, and its two AA batteries will last up to two years on a charge. That's excellent.

in our Blink Outdoor review, we also praised its comprehensive app, which lets you create custom motion zones, clip length, and more. While you don't have to sign up for a subscription, it starts at just $3/month to store 60 days of rolling footage in the cloud.

Shop all early Black Friday deals