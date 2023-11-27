137 Best Cyber Monday Deals LIVE: Amazon, Best Buy, Target and more

The biggest retail holiday of the year is here. For the next few hours, your inbox will be bombarded with Cyber Monday deals on everything from 4K TVs to Instant Pots.

I've been a deals editor for 16 years of my career and I personally do most of my shopping during this time of year. While it's true that a lot of sales are overhyped, I've also seen some amazing bargains that only happen during Cyber Monday. On this live blog, the entire Tom's Guide team will focus on those epic deals on devices we've reviewed, tested, and recommend.

We'll also call out any personal recommendations on things we're buying or have bought. So bookmark this page and check back often as we highlight the very best Cyber Monday deals of the day. For a full take on today's deals, check out our full Cyber Monday deals guide and our Cyber Monday mattress deals guide.

Editor's Choice Cyber Monday deals

TVs

TV sale: deals from $49 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $49. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are the cheapest TV prices we've seen from Best Buy. Note that Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

Price check: from $64 @ Amazon

Samsung 50" 4K TV: was $379 now $279 @ Best Buy

If you want to upgrade from 43-inches, but don't have the room for a massive TV, this 50-inch Samsung set is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls. You'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the smart TV features you'd expect.

TCL 55" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $499 now $348 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The new TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Price check: $348 @ Walmart | $349 @ Best Buy

TCL 65" 4K Roku TV: for $398 @ Walmart

This Walmart-exclusive TCL model packs in Roku's smart platform into a very affordable 65-inch screen. It's going to be slightly more limited in its specs than other models, but it's still a 4K TV for under $400. This is what peak Cyber Monday savings look like.

TCL 65" Q5 4K QLED TV: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

The new TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get a bright, 65-inch QLED display for well under $500. Multiple sizes of this TV are on sale, but the 65-inch model represents the biggest bang for your buck. It's a Best Buy exclusive that you won't find elsewhere.

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $549 @ Best Buy

Cheapest OLED TV price! Best Buy just beat last year's cheapest OLED TV deal. It's selling the 48-inch LG A2 for just $549, which is the least-expensive OLED of all time. The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Insignia 75" F30 4K Fire TV: was $749 now $549 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Hisense 75" U6 Mini-LED ULED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $648 @ Walmart

Hisense's proprietary ULED technology is a step up from normal LED-based LCD TVs and offers enhanced color and overall better picture quality. This Mini-LED QLED TV also features Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, and built-in Google Assistant. This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this TV.

Price check: $649 @ Best Buy | sold out @ Amazon

Roku TV 75" Plus Series 4K QLED TV: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice deal! The Roku Plus Series is an outstanding value. In our Roku Plus Series 4K QLED TV review, we said it offers a great smart interface, HDR color, and excellent sound at an affordable price. This 75-inch model is the biggest TV in Roku's new lineup. It features a QLED screen along with full array local dimming. You also get Dolby Vision/HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, Apple HomeKit/Alexa/Google Assistant support, and four HDMI ports. Gamers take note that while it's reliable for casual play, you only get a 60Hz screen and no HDMI 2.1 support.