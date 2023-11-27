15 best Cyber Monday electric bike deals: Save up to $1,200 today

The weather may be getting cold but Cyber Monday electric bike deals are heating up. Right now you can score some great discounts on some of our favorite electric bikes.

During the holiday season, you're going to see a lot of e-bike deals from Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers. However, many of these bikes won't be worth your time. At Tom's Guide, we've reviewed more than 50 electric bikes for our best electric bike guide, and the deals I've collected together on this page are all e-bikes we've tested.

For example, if you're looking for an electric bike with great range, the NIU BQi-C3 Pro is now $1,299 @ Best Buy, a savings of $800 off its regular price. If you're in the market for a three-wheeler, the Rad Power RadTrike is now $1,200 off its regular price.

Read on for the best Cyber Monday electric bike deals and, of course, we'll keep this page regularly updated for any price changes or new deals we see.

RIde1Up Portola: was $995 now $895 @ Ride1Up

This folding ebike is great for those who want to get around, but don't have much storage space — and don't want to spend a lot on an electric bike. Among the things we praised about it in our Ride1Up Portola review was that it had a good motor, great endurance, and was able to fit riders of all sizes.

Ride1UP Roadster V2: was $1,095 now $895 @ Ride1Up

The Roadster V2 is a fantastic bike for city commuting. First, it doesn't look like an e-bike, and at 33 pounds, is light and sleek. In our Ride1Up Roadster V2 review, we found its 350W motor to have plenty of zip, though its single-speed made it a little tough to get started on hills. Even so, this is a great budget option.

Lectric XP3: $999 with $300 in free accessories @ Lectric Bikes

The Lectric XP3 is the newest version of our favorite budget folding bike. While it's not the lightest at 64 pounds, it is compact, has a range of up to 65 miles, hydraulic disc brakes, better gearing and a rear hub motor that delivers 500 Watts of power.

Aventon Soltera.2: was $1,399 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

Another one of our favorite budget electric bikes, the Soltera.2 has a simple, clean design, is very nimble to ride, and even has turn signals — a rarity at this price. It's a little underpowered, so if you're living in a hilly area, this might not be the best pick. This deal is selling out fast!

Juiced Ripracer: was $1,499 now $1,099 @ Juiced Bikes

Looking for a BMX-style ebike for some offroad fun? We had a blast tearing up dirt roads for our Juiced Ripracer review, and found its small size made it really maneuverable when offroading. It only has a single gear, but it has a powerful motor, knobby 20 x 4-inch tires, and a max range of up to 55 miles.

NIU BQi-C3 Pro: was $2,199 now $1,233 @ Best Buy

The best electric bike for going long distances is currently marked down by $900! In our NIU BQi-C3 Pro review, we were impressed by its 90-mile range, which held up in testing, as well as the bike's comfort and performance. While heavy, its step-through design made it easy for riders of all sizes.

Rad Power RadTrike: was $2,499 now $1,299 @ Rad Power

If you're looking for something a little more stable than a bike, the Rad Power RadTrike could be the answer. It has a 750W motor, can deliver up to 55 miles of range, and can carry up to 415 pounds — and it has a spacious rear rack area to tote all sorts of items. This Cyber Monday deal cuts its price in half!

Velotric Nomad 1: was $1,799 now $1,399 @ Velotric

The Nomad 1 is a great all-weather commuter, with included front and rear fenders, beefy 4-inch tires, and a powerful 48V, 750W (1200 w peak), max torque 75Nm hub motor. Rain, sleet, snow or ice should be no problem. In our Velotric Nomad 1 review, about our only issue was its front suspension fork, which seemed unnecessary. This bike is available in six colors and a step-through or step-over configuration.

Aventon Aventure.2: was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

One of our favorite electric bikes is currently $300 off. In our Aventon Aventure.2 review, we praised its responsive pedal assist, lights and turn signals, and great power. It's a fun bike for all sorts of conditions.

Rad Power RadCity 5 Plus: was $1,999 now $1,599 @ Rad Power

We named the RadCity 5 Plus the best electric bike for most people due to its comfortable ride, powerful motor, and for your ability to customize the bike with all sorts of accessories, like racks, bags, and more. It also has a 7-speed shifter and a battery that's good for up to 50 miles on a charge. If you want to know more, check out our RadCity 5 Plus review. This deal only covers the white and black models.

Priority E-Coast: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Priority Bicycles

If you're looking for a beach cruiser-style e-bike, the Priority E-Coast is the way to go. Its fat 3-inch tires and laid-back style are made for cruising down the shore during those languid summer months. It also has a rust-resistant Gates belt drive — essential for salty environments. Use code MOBF10 to claim your discount at checkout.

Urtopia Carbon 1S: was $2,799 now $1,999 @ Newurtopia

This is one high-tech bike. It has an ultra-light carbon fiber frame, a fingerprint sensor, voice control, turn signals, an anti-theft alarm and GPS tracking, and an app that pulls it all together and connects you with other Urtopia riders. And, as we noted in our Urtopia Carbon 1S review, it was a lot of fun to ride, too.

GoCycle G4: was $3,499 now $2,999 @ GoCycle

Our favorite folding e-bike has been marked down while supplies last. Featuring a magnesium frame and carbon fiber front fork, the G4 weighs less than 40 pounds and folds up small enough to carry on a train. It has 20-inch tires and a 500-Watt motor powerful enough to zip you around city traffic with ease. You can get the bike in blue, black, or white. We reviewed the GoCycle G4i+, which has a fancier electronic shifter and a larger range, but is otherwise the same as the G4.

Trek Allant+ 9.9S: was $6,349 now $5,499 @ Trek.com

Trek's top-end e-bike is currently $850 off, making this expensive bike a little less so. It boasts a Bosch Performance Speed motor with a max assist speed of 28 MPH, a carbon frame, hydraulic dic brakes, and a controller that integrates with your smartphone. All of the bike's cables are built into the frame, as is the removable battery, giving the bike a real sleek look. We took the Trek Allant+ 9.9S for a test ride, and loved every minute.

What to look for in an e-bike deal

Buying an electric bike is no small matter; most start at around $800-$1,000, so it's a sizable investment. Regardless of the size of the deal, you want to make sure you're spending your money wisely. Here are a few things to look for when buying an electric bike.

Motor type and power

In general, most electric bikes will have a motor that delivers between 250 to 500 Watts of power; the bigger the number, the more oomph it can deliver, which is important if you have a larger load to carry, or live in a hillier area. Motors will either be mounted in one of the bike's wheels (called a hub motor), or in the center of the bike (a crank shaft motor); the latter tend to be found on pricier bikes, as they're generally more responsive.

Battery size

The bigger the battery, the longer the range. Most bike manufacturers will list their battery capacity in Watt hours (Wh), which takes into account battery output and battery life to give you a better sense of available power. Higher Wh translates into more range. Bear in mind, though, that the estimated range a company gives can be very optimistic - they calculate range based on ideal conditions, so if you go up a lot of hills or use the throttle a lot, you're going to see a far shorter range than advertised.

This is not a must-have, but we also like bike batteries that are removable - it makes them easier to recharge.

Pedal assist/throttle

All electric bikes work by providing extra power as you're pedaling the bike. However, many have a throttle, which means the bike does all the work for you. Throttles can also be helpful if you're trying to start on a hill — they can make it easier to get going from a dead stop.

Lights and turn signals

You'll be hard-pressed to find an electric bike that doesn't have a built-in headlight and taillight — and you should probably steer clear of those that don't. Some electric bikes go even further, with built-in turn signals, so that cars can see which way you're going. You should still use hand signals, but it's a nice feature to have.

Accessories

Don't forget — if you're buying a new electric bike, be sure to buy one of the best bike helmets, as well as one of the best bike locks, to protect both you and your investment.