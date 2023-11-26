I test pizza ovens for a living (really) and these are the 5 best Cyber Monday Pizza oven deals

See that photo above? That's me, testing out one of the best pizza ovens. As the U.S. editor-in-chief for Tom's Guide, I spend way too much time looking at spreadsheets and dealing with the minutiae of running one of the biggest tech sites around. But, I do get to do some pretty cool stuff, like reviewing pizza ovens.

Typically, I'll make at least a dozen pizzas in an oven to see how quick it is to get ready, how fast it returns to temperature, and how well it bakes a pie. But many of the best pizza ovens cost a lot of dough, so if you're in the market, Cyber Monday is the time to pick one up at a discount.

For instance, the Ooni Karu 16 is now $639 on Amazon — that's 20% off its regular price.

But if that deal is too rich for your blood — much like an extra helping of that pepperoni-and-sausage slice — here are some other great Cyber Monday deals on pizza ovens to whet your appetite.

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $244 @ Amazon

The Ooni Fyra 12 was the pizza oven that first got me hooked. This a wood-pellet-powered pizza oven that can reach temperatures of 950º F, and fit pies up to 12 inches in diameter. It measures 29 x 28 x 15.5 inches when assembled, and weighs just 22 pounds, which makes it great for taking on camping trips and tailgates. At $244, this is the lowest price I've seen on this oven.

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

Lowest Price! Our editor Kate Kozuch tested this outdoor electric oven, and loved it for its versatility and ease of use. Not only can it make great pizzas, but its internal size and temperature controls also make the Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven ideal for smoking wings and many things in between. It's at its lowest price right now at Amazon for Black Friday.

Solo Pi Prime: was $349 now $299 @ Solo Stove

I think the Solo Pi Prime is the best pizza oven for newbies; this propane-powered oven is easy to set up and has a temperature-control knob right on the front. Yet, it also gets plenty hot for Neapolitan pies (900+ degrees Fahrenheit), so you can make pizzas with the best of them. Right now, it's $50 off.

Gozney Roccbox: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

Our favorite pizza oven not made by Ooni is currently 20% off on Amazon. This attractive oven comes in silver or green, and gets up to a blazing 950 degrees Fahrenheit. We're also fans of its built-in thermometer.

Ooni Karu 16: was $799 now $639 @ Amazon

Sweet deal! My favorite pizza oven overall is currently $160 off. I love the Karu 16 for its large capacity, ability to use multiple fuel sources, built-in thermometer and the glass window on the front that makes it easy to see your pizza cooking. Check out our Ooni Karu 16 review to learn more.

What to look for when buying a pizza oven

If you're new to the world of outdoor pizza ovens, there are a few things you need to consider before buying one.

Fuel source

This is how the oven heats up. There are four main types of fuel used with most pizza ovens: Wood, wood pellets, propane, and electricity.

Of these, propane and electricity are the easiest to use — just plug in the oven to an outlet or hook it up to a gas tank, and you're ready to go. Wood pellets are probably the next easiest. Once they get started, they burn at a consistent temperature; you just have to remember to keep feeding them into your oven. Last, some pizza ovens can burn chunks of wood; this can add a nice flavor to your pizzas, but it's the hardest to maintain, as you have to keep an eye on the wood to make sure it's burning at a consistent temperature.

Oven size

The majority of pizza ovens will come in one of two sizes: 12 or 16 inches. Not surprisingly, the larger the oven, the more it will cost, but the more you'll be able to feed people in one go. (A pizza oven will require a few minutes between each pie so that the pizza stone can get back up to temperature).

Other equipment

