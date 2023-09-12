Apple Watch Series 9 hands-on: Welcome to a double tap world

The Apple Watch Series 9 ushers in serious improvements under-the-hood and makes a big statement in terms of sustainability as we share our first impressions of the new smartwatch.

Take a look under the hood of the Apple Watch Series 9 — that's where you'll find the biggest upgrades introduced with Apple's flagship smartwatch for the upcoming year.

With the exception of a subtly endearing pink finish, there's really nothing noteworthy looks-wise with the Apple Watch Series 9. Instead, its S9 processor claims to introduce the watch's most significant performance boost in years, powering a brighter display and faster Siri interactions. A new ultrawide-band chip enables new ecosystem experiences that makes it more compelling than ever to adopt the Apple Watch, too.

But most consequently, in my opinion, is the Apple Watch Series 9's progress for Apple's larger accessibility and sustainability missions. The new double tap gesture makes it possible to carry out a slew of Apple Watch Series 9 functions one-handed. Eco-friendly watch bands, reduced packaging, and recycled parts throughout make this year's Apple Watch family — including the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and returning Apple Watch SE — the first set of carbon neutral Apple devices to hit the market.

The Apple Watch Series 9 arrives on September 22 with the familiar starting price of $399. I've gone hands-on with the smartwatch in the meantime, here's everything you need to know.

Apple Watch Series 9 price and availability

The Apple Watch Series 9 is available to preorder now, with full availability on September 22. Our guide to Apple Watch 9 preorders guide can help you if you're hoping to be an early owner of the next-gen Apple Watch.

In terms of price, the Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $399 for the GPS-only model and $499 for the GPS + Cellular variation. The larger 44mm model, meanwhile, will start at $429 and go up to $529 for optional cellular support.

Keep in mind that you'll need to pay your mobile carrier an additional fee in order to connect your Apple Watch independently of your iPhone.

Apple Watch Series 9 design

You'd have a hard time distinguishing the Apple Watch Series 9 vs. Apple Watch Series 8 just by looking at them side-by-side — unless, that is, you're checking out the Apple Watch Series 9 in pink. In my opinion, the pink finish is more subdued in person. From a distance, you might not be able to tell it from Starlight, the silvery gold finish. The pink Apple Watch Series 9 is pretty in a jewelry-like way, not in an in-your-face-Barbie kind of way.

All of the aluminum Apple Watch models are now made of 100% recycled aluminum, as well as a number of other recycled internals, including a 100% recycled cobalt battery. Of course, you can't actually see any difference, but it's a big environmental commitment that has extended to the Apple Watch band collections, too.

The new Sport Loop features 82% recycled yarn, so when paired with the aluminum watch, it's the first carbon neutral-certified Apple device. Otherwise, Apple is phasing out leather bands in lieu of a new recycled textile called Fine Woven.

I tried a magnetic band made of Fine Woven, and while it doesn't feel like a true leather replacement, the environmental impact is well worth the exchange. But personally, my favorite band is the new Nike Sport Band, which features colorful specks of recycled material that result in no two bands being exactly alike.

Apple Watch Series 9 specs and performance

From a performance perspective, I can't wait to spend more time with the Apple Watch Series 9 to see how the responsiveness and functionality compares to the Apple Watch Series 8. Without having last year's watch handy to compare, I couldn't see the immediate performance benefit of the S9 SiP, but Apple touts some major specs for its smartwatch silicon.

The Series 9 chip should see a 25% improvement to efficiency thanks to 5.6 billion transistors and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning twice as fast as before. Effects should look smoother with 30% faster GPU, while Siri should work faster with new support for complete on-device computing. Apple says that dictation is 25% more accurate now as well, which I'm eager to see for myself. I love using the voice-to-text feature, but it's currently quite typo-prone.

The S9 also helps maintain the Apple Watch's 18-hour "all day" battery life despite the display brightness now reaching 2,000 nits. That's double the brightness rating of the Apple Watch Series 8, though the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is now the brightest Apple Watch with a claimed 3,000 nits peak.

In addition to the S9, the Apple Watch Series 9 gets Apple's new U2 ultrawide-band (UWB) chip, which introduces some fresh functionality. I, for one, always misplace my iPhone and rely on my Apple Watch's ping feature to find it. With the U2, the Apple Watch Series 9 can actually direct me to my iPhone's location.

I saw a glimpse of this feature in action and the UI looks similar to tracking down AirPods Pro 2 or an AirTag. For HomePod users, the U2 chip's proximity sensing will prompt you to launch a playlist from your wrist when you're near your smart home speaker.

Apple Watch Series 9 double-tap

The headline feature of the Apple Watch Series 9 is a gesture called double-tap. Even if you already knew how to control your Apple Watch with hand gestures, the new dedicated double-tap control looks to make single-handed Apple Watch control highly practical.

Imagine you've just picked up your coffee, but you're getting a call you'd like to take. Instead of using your opposite index finger to answer, and possibly losing your oatmilk latte in the process, you can double-tap your index finger and thumb on your watch hand to start the call. Another double-tap will end the call when you're done, too.

Double tap has several applications, including scrolling through the Smart Stack that will become official with the release of watchOS 10. (Currently in beta, the full release of watchOS 10 arrives September 18.) Certain Apple Watch apps, such as the timer, support a double tap command as well. I've shared my experience with the Apple Watch Camera Remote app several times, but with double tap, remote content capture looks more convenient.

Apple Watch Series 9 battery life

I mention the Apple Watch Series 9 battery life in the specs section above, and there's not much else to add. I've long abandoned hope that the flagship Apple Watch would get full-featured, multi-day battery life like other smartwatches I've tested. While the introduction of Apple Watch low power mode last year made a difference, I anticipate daily charging will be needed.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 didn't get a battery life improvement either, though the 36 hours of use is one of the reasons I've used the Apple Watch Ultra for the larger part of the last year instead of the Apple Watch Series 8. That said, if battery life is your priority, you might want to turn your attention toward Apple's second-gen Ultra.

Apple Watch Series 9 outlook

Having used a new Apple Watch almost every year, I'm optimistic I'll be able to notice if the performance upgrades from the S9 chip powering the Apple Watch Series 9 are true to Apple's promises. I'm generally of the belief that any time the flagship Apple Watch gets usability-centric updates, it's another step toward advancing the smartwatch experience and making the Apple Watch a more essential device.

Apple hardly referenced the health and fitness abilities of the Apple Watch, though they're certainly still there. In my full review, I'll be sure to note some hallmark features of the device that carry over from prior years.