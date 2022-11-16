This Black Friday deal gets you a $75 gift card with the Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED has been a hard-to-find console since it released back in 2021. It is a little easier to find the console in stock these days, but dollar-off discounts and rare, even during Black Friday deals season. Luckily, we've spotted a great deal on the Nintendo's hybrid console over at Dell.

Currently, you can get the Nintendo Switch OLED for $349 with a free $75 Dell eGift card at Dell (opens in new tab), showing the best deals can come from unexpected places. The gift card can be spent on anything at Dell.

(opens in new tab) Switch OLED: for $349 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Free $75 gift card! It's not a dollar-off discount, but if you buy the Switch OLED at Dell, you'll get a free $75 Dell eGift card. The Nintendo Switch OLED is a refreshed version of the popular handheld/home console. It offers a gorgeous 7-inch OLED display, a wide adjustable stand, a wired LAN port in the dock, and a larger 64GB of internal storage.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the console to buy if you're not currently a Switch owner. With a beautiful OLED display, this is the best screen you'll find on a Switch console, which makes it the best for handheld play. The black-and-white color scheme of the Nintendo Switch OLED also gives the console a sleek, stylish look.

Buying the Nintendo Switch OLED will of course give you access to all the best Nintendo Switch games. Titles like Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Metroid Dread, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons are all exclusive to the Switch, and these are games you don't want to miss out on.

The $75 eGift card Dell bundles with the console is what makes this a truly excellent deal. You can spend this eGift card on anything at Dell's online store, and it'll go a ways towards nabbing you a couple of games to play on your new console. A Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $69 (opens in new tab) would also be an excellent accessory to grab alongside your Nintendo Switch OLED.

The deals just keep on coming, so stay tuned to our Black Friday deals coverage. And

don't forget to check out our Dell coupon codes to get even more bang for your buck.