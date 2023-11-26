Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals are happening now, so if you've been waiting for the best Cyber Monday deals to shop for a new Apple Watch, you're in luck. The best Apple Watches are getting big discounts in the Apple Watch Cyber Monday sales on Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

The cheapest deal to shop right now is the Apple Watch SE (2023) on sale for $179 at Walmart. There are also deals on the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 available, which only just debuted a few months ago.

If you've never owned an Apple Watch before, you can rest-assured they're some of the best smartwatches on the market. You can use them to stay connected, up your activity, track your overall wellness and more. And right now, there is an Apple Watch for every budget. See our favorite deals below.

Best Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals

Apple Watch 9

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $329 @ Amazon [LOWEST PRICE]

Apple Watch 9 deals are live and Amazon is taking 18% off the newest Apple Watch. The new watch features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price match: $329 @ Walmart

Price check: $399 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch 9 (GPS+ Cellular/45mm): was $529 now $459 @ Amazon

While this price drop isn't as big as the GPS-only models, you can still get the Apple Watch 9 with Cellular for 13% off its regular price. Adding Cellular means you'll be able to make and receive calls and more on the go — even if you leave your iPhone at home.

Apple Watch Ultra

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $739 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 sports plenty of big upgrades from its predecessor. They include a new S9 SiP processor with 5.6 billion transistors, 30% faster GPU, and 4-core neural engines that can power machine learning two times faster than Apple Watch Series 8. It also boasts a brighter (3,000 nits) display. In our Apple Watch Ultra 2 review, we said it's the ultimate Apple Watch.

Price check: $739 @ Best Buy

Apple Watch 8

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $281 @ Amazon

It's not the newest Apple Watch on the market, but don't let this put you off. Aside from the double tap gesture and the S9 processor, the Apple Watch Series 8 looks and feels very similar to the Apple Watch Series 9. Right now the watch has over $100 off, making it a great buy.

Price check: $324 @ Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS/45mm): was $529 now $354 @ Walmart

If you're after the 45mm Apple Watch 8, the best deal right now is this one, discounting the watch down to $354 on Walmart. Grab it while you can.

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $179 @ Walmart

The Apple Watch SE (2022) is Apple's new mid-tier watch. It packs the same chipset found in the Apple Watch Series 8, but for a lower price. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. This is a great price for the affordable apple watch. This deal is only available for certain sizes and colors; there may be different discounts for other configurations.

Apple Watch accessories

Apple MagSafe Duo: was $129 now $98 @ Amazon

The Apple MagSafe Duo is a USB Type C charger that can simultaneously charge your Magsafe compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods. (It can charge other Qi-certified devices as well). The travel-friendly charger folds together neatly when not in use, which makes it a great travel accessory.

When do Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals start?

This year's Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals have already started, and we'd expect the discounts to continue all month long — provided the discounted Apple Watch models remain in stock.

Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals: What to expect

Similar to past years, we predict mostly previous-generation models will receive price cuts as part of Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals. The Apple Watch 9 and the Apple Watch SE 2022 could see the biggest price drops. That said, we expect the newer Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to receive at least a $50 discount.