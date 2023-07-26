Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hands-on review: This is it?!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers several improvements, including a new hinge, a thinner and lighter design and better multitasking. But this feels like a very iterative upgrade when the competition is stepping up its foldable phone game.

On paper the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the most iterative upgrade yet in Samsung’s line of foldable phones. But now that I’ve gone hands on with this new device, I can say that it at least looks and feels better.

The good news is that Samsung has trimmed things down considerably for the Z Fold 5. The new Flex hinge allows for a design that folds fully flat when closed. And the Z Fold 5 is also thinner and lighter than its predecessor.

Otherwise, you have to go hunting for any major upgrades. The multitasking experience has improved a bit, the main display is brighter, and I saw better looking pictures in my side-by-side comparisons with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, even though the camera specs haven’t changed. And just as predicted there’s a faster new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip running the show.

In other words, Samsung is playing it strangely safe to keep the best foldable phone crown with this $1,799 device. This at a time real competing foldables are finally a thing, like the Pixel Fold and upcoming OnePlus Open. Here’s the Galaxy Z Fold 5 pros and cons so far based on my hands-on impressions.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Starting price $1,799 / £1,749 Inner Display 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2176 x 1812) Dynamic AMOLED, 21.6:18 aspect ratio Outer Display 6.2-inch HD+ (2316 x 904) Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 23.1:9 aspect ratio Refresh rate Up to 120Hz (Inner), 60Hz (Outer) Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB/512GB/1TB Rear cameras 50MP main wide-angle, f/1.8,85 ̊ FOV + 12MP ultra-wide F2.2, 123 ̊ FOV + 10MP telephoto f/2.4, 36 ̊ FOV, 3X optical zoom Selfie camera 10MP f/2.2 85 ̊ FOV (outer) 4MP f/1.8 80 ̊ FOV (inner) Battery 4,400 mAh Size 6.1 x 2.64 x .53-inches (folded) and 6.1 x 5.11 x .24-inches (unfolded) / 67.1 x 154.9 x 13.4mm (folded) and 129.9 x 154.9 x6.1mm (unfolded) Weight 8.92oz (253 grams) Colors Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, Gray, Blue

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a release date of August 11 and pre-order are available now. The price starts at a steep $1,799 / £1,749 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and you can upgrade to 512GB or 1TB for more money.

Samsung also offers an optional S Pen carrying case for the Z Fold 5, which costs $99, or you could buy the S Pen by itself for $54.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Design and colors

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is definitely sleeker than the Z Fold 4, and that’s thanks to a new Flex hinge that has a streamlined construction with fewer moving parts. The result is a design that folds all the way flat with no gap between the two halves. And that’s good because there’s less of a chance of debris getting stuck in there.

Another plus is that the Z Fold 5 is thinner and lighter than the Z Fold 4, weighing 8.9 ounces vs 9.2 ounces. When folded, the Z Fold 5 measures 0.53 inches thick and 0.24 inches when unfolded, compared to 0.62 and 0.25 inches for the previous model.

By comparison, the Google Pixel Fold is even thinner, but it weighs a heftier 10 ounces.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Z Fold 5 is IPX8 water resistant, which means it can survive 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. But it’s not dust resistant.

I do like how the Z Fold 5’s camera bump is a bit less prominent, as the flash is now positioned to the right of the three lenses. But it’s still big enough to make the phone wobble on a table. The Z Fold 5 comes in three colors: my favorite is Ice Blue, and there’s also Phantom Black and Cream.

The Z Fold 5 still doesn’t have a place to put the S Pen, but the S Pen itself is smaller this time around and the case is slimmer. I just wish it wasn’t still an optional accessory.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Displays

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Just like the Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 packs the same size displays with a 6.2-inch OLED panel on the front and a 7.6-inch screen on the inside. But the inside panel now has a rated brightness of 1,750 nits, up from 1,000 nits on the previous model. That's a 30% improvement.

I didn’t notice much of a difference indoors, but I can say the Barbie trailer looked brilliant on the larger display with vivid colors and fairly wide viewing angles. Yes, the crease is still very much present, but it’s not much of an eyesore.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The front display is crisp, and supports the same smooth 120Hz refresh rate as the inner screen, but it’s fairly narrow compared to the Pixel Fold’s wider cover display.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Just like before you can position the Z Fold 5 like a laptop where apps have a split-screen mode with the content on top and controls on the bottom. This Flex mode also comes in handy for taking photos.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Cameras

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 has the same camera specs as the Z Fold 4, but I’ve already noticed some improvements. It starts with a triple rear camera system that includes a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra wide and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom.

In early side-by-side testing with the Z Fold 4, I found the 3x zoom on the new Fold to deliver sharper details on a backpack and more natural looking colors.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I also like that you can use these three cameras for taking selfies via the rear camera selfie mode, which is now easier to engage with the display open. Just press an on-screen button and flip the Z Fold 5 around.

The cover display still houses a 10MP selfie camera for when you’d rather not perform those gymnastics. Unfortunately, the inside of the Z Fold 5 still has a low-res 4MP under-display camera.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

But once again in my side-by-side tests, the image quality looks improved with better detail and contrast. Part of this is likely due to the image processing power of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

I’ll have to test this later but the Z Fold 5’s Flex mode offers powerful astro photography, as you don’t need a tripod. And you can use Nighttime hyperlapse mode for capturing light trails.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Software and multitasking

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you like to multitask, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has some notable upgrades. Just like before you can run up to three apps at once, but you can now quickly add a second app by simply swiping in from the bottom of the display or from the left.

It gets better. The taskbar at the bottom of the screen displays not only your favorite apps, but also your four most recently used apps — up from 2 before. And you can turn any app into a floating window by simply dragging down from the top right of the display diagonally.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You can even perform two-handed drag and drops. So, for example, you can select an object in a photo and press and hold with one hand, then open the messaging app with the other hand and just attach the image. Speaking of apps, Samsung says that YouTube and Instagram have been better optimized for the Fold’s larger display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Performance

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I haven’t had a chance to test the performance of the Z Fold 5 yet, but it should be among the fastest Android phones out there. And that’s because it packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip along with 12GB of RAM, the same specs inside the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

In our previous testing of that flagship, the latest Snapdragon chip trailed the iPhone 14 Pro Max on Geekbench but beat it on 3DMark. So the Z Fold 5 has the potential to be a great gaming phone. And with the Z Fold 5’s multi-window capabilities, it could even pinch hit as a laptop replacement. Its support for Samsung DeX is a great example of this.

During my hands-on time, the Z Fold 5 was quick to switch between apps and process images, but we’ve got a lot more testing to do.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Battery and charging

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Z Fold 5 offers the same 4,400 mah battery as the Z Fold 4, but it could last longer on a charge thanks to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. We found endurance gains on all of the Galaxy S23 models as well, so we’re hopeful with this foldable.

Unfortunately, the Z Fold 5 is still stuck on relatively slow 25W wired charging. We’d like to see higher speeds with a phone this premium.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Outlook

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is definitely not worth the upgrade if you own the Galaxy Z Fold 4. There’s just not enough new to justify the high price. But if you own an older foldable or you’ve never tried one before, the Z Fold 5 is a very refined device.

You get a phone and tablet in one gadget with the latest Snapdragon chip, a thinner and lighter design and lots of multitasking tricks to help you be more productive on the go. I wish Samsung found a way to widen the front display and make bigger camera upgrades, but the Z Fold 5 is still an impressive piece of hardware for work and play.

I just wanted Samsung to take a few more risks with its winning formula.