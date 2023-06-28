Watch Out, Amazon Prime — Best Buy rolls out free shipping for $49 a year

Best Buy is revamping its membership program. Previously known as Best Buy Totaltech ($199/year), the retailer has now split its loyalty program into their tiers with a free tier and other tiers that start at $49/year. The memberships are similar to Walmart Plus and Amazon Prime. Interestingly, they also come days before Prime Day 2023.

My Best Buy remains as the free tier that offers free shipping (no minimum required). My Best Buy Plus ($49.99 per year) includes access to member only deals and new launches, free 2-day shipping, and an extended 60-day return/exchange window. My Best Buy Total ($179.99 per year) includes all of the above-mentioned perks plus 24/7 Geek Squad support, two years of product protection (AppleCare+) on most new purchases, 20% off repairs, and discounted services (like in-home installations/haul away).

One of the most unique features in the My Best Buy Total plan is the inclusion of 24/7 tech support and an extended 2-year warranty on "most" products purchased at Best Buy. The latter also covers AppleCare+ on Apple devices. This could be an excellent perk for Apple fans given that Best Buy is one of our go-to stores for the best Apple deals.

AppleCare+ for the base 10.9-inch iPad costs $69 per year at Apple and can cost as much as $149 per year for AppleCare+ on a new 16-inch MacBook Pro. My Best Buy Total's automatic 2-year warranty could make the service's $179.99/year price tag a little easier to swallow for Apple fans.

In addition, My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members will get access to exclusive deals. The retailer already offers noteworthy deals for its My Best Buy members, so we assume My Best Buy Plus and Total subscribers might see even better savings. As one of Amazon's biggest competitors, members might even see Best Buy take on Prime Day with some Best Buy deals of its own.

