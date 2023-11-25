PlayStation Portal Cyber Monday deals — best alternatives and restock updates

The PlayStation Portal continues to be extremely elusive. There was much discussion prior to its launch over whether there was an audience for a $199 dedicated remote-play device, and that question has been answered with a resounding yes. As with the PS5 console before it, the Sony accessory is proving very tough to find in stock.

If you've missed all the hype, the PlayStation Portal is a handheld device that allows you to remotely play your PS5 console via an 8-inch 1080p LCD display sandwiched in between two halves of a DualSense controller.

However, it's not a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck rival, because the Portal is not capable of native play. You must be connected to a strong Wi-Fi signal at all times. Essentially without a strong internet connection, the PlayStation Portal becomes a $199 paperweight. It's certainly not the PS Vita 2 that many have been requesting.

Due to the device's current popularity, there definitely won't be any PlayStation Portal discounts for Cyber Monday, but we are seeing savings on some very suitable alternatives including the Backbone One and the Razer Kishi V2.

However, if you have your heart set on the PlayStation Portal, we're tracking the latest stock updates in our dedicated hub (and have also included the key links down below), so let's dive into all the key PlayStation Portal details for Cyber Monday 2023.

Backbone One PlayStation Edition (USB-C): was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Want to match your Backbone to your PS5? This is the one to buy. It has all the same functionality and compatibility as the original Backbone One, but it comes with a PlayStation-inspired lick of paint and Sony’s classic face buttons. It's as near as you can get to the PS Portal without a PS Portal.

Backbone One (Lightning): was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

Using an older iPhone sporting a Lightning port? Backbone’s got you covered with a version of its controller that sports this connector. You get all the same perks of the USB-C model, but perfect for previous versions of Apple’s smartphones.

Razer Kishi V2 (Android): was $99 now $66 @ Amazon

The second generation Razer Kishi adds more tactile buttons and a more straightforward mount mechanism to lock your Android smartphone into. The Kishi is comfortable to hold and USB-C passthrough means you can charge your phone while you play.

Nintendo Switch Lite: $199 @ Best Buy

HIt's not quite an apples-to-apples comparison as the Switch is capable of a lot more than the PS Portal as a standalone device. The Lite has all the functionality of the main console but can only be used in handheld mode. It's a great choice if you just want a Switch for portable play.

The PlayStation Portal retails for $199, and we don't expect to drop below that during the Cyber Monday sales. The device is still within its launch window, and Sony's current stock levels are struggling to meet the high demand. In fact, we're even seeing unscrupulous resellers attempt to take advantage of the situation by listing the product on resale sites with a high markup.

The bad news is that right now the PlayStation Portal remains sold out at all major retailers including PlayStation Direct, Amazon and Best Buy. However, the stock situation could change at any time so be sure to check each retailer below. And bookmark this page as we’ll update if the situation changes over Cyber Monday.

As of Saturday, November 25, the PlayStation Portal is sold out across all major retailers including PlayStation Direct, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. Unfortunately, there's no exact date as to when these retailers expect to have more stock either.

However, PlayStation Direct is advising customers to "check back early December" perhaps hinting at a restock in the coming weeks. Nevertheless, as stock could appear at any moment we advise regularly checking the listing pages below, and make sure to bookmark this page as we'll bring you fresh updates as we get them.

