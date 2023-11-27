Cyber Monday PS5 deals — I found the best bundles to shop today

I definitely didn’t expect any PS5 discounts for Cyber Monday. Yes, Sony has finally managed to resolve the stock shortage that plagued the console's first two years on the market, but it’s still in high demand, and the recent launch of the PS5 Slim has again boosted interest. I had assumed that PS5 deals in the lead-up to the holiday season were very unlikely.

Fortunately, my prediction has proved to be pretty wide of the mark, as during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales we’ve seen several PS5 Console deals. These range from the PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle for $499 — which gives you one of the best PS5 games at no extra cost — to an unbelievable $150 discount on the console in-store at Target (be sure to check your local Target for any remaining stock).

If you’ve been looking to join the PS5 family, or want to upgrade to the new Slim model, Cyber Monday PS5 deals offer the ideal opportunity. We’re currently seeing some of the best PS5 console deals ever across retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more. Plus, if you want to pick up some must-play games and essential accessories along with your shiny new PS5 system, check out the epic Cyber Monday sale at GameStop.

If you’re hoping to score a PlayStation Portal this festive season, we’re tracking restocks on this hard-to-find PlayStation handheld device. We’ve also got a guide to the best alternatives if you don’t have the patience to wait for the limited supply to match the high demand. But now let's dive into the best PS5 console deals available right now...

Best Cyber Monday PS5 console deals right now