Street Fighter 6 hands-on review: The world champion returns

Street Fighter 6 is arguably the most innovative entry in years thanks to features like World Tour mode and control schemes accommodating casual and advanced players. Capcom is poised to deliver the best fighting game of 2023 with this title.

Why you can trust Tom's Guide? Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you. Find out more about how we test, analyze, and rate.

Today's best Street Fighter 6 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $84.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Street Fighter 6 specs Platforms: PC, PS5 (demoed), Xbox Series X/S

Price: $60

Release Date: June 2, 2023

Genre: Fighting

Street Fighter 6 is about to shake up the classic fighting game franchise in a big way. With new modes, characters and gameplay mechanics, this has the chance to be the biggest entry yet — and potentially the best fighting game of 2023.

I went hands-on with Street Fighter 6 at a recent press event and tried most of its modes during a nearly four-hour session. Though I was initially skeptical about features like World Tour mode and had concerns about the lack of overall modes, I’m now stoked to play the full version. This is great news for long-time Street Fighter fans like myself who were disappointed in Street Fighter V at launch. Street Fighter 6 is the real deal.

Below, I’ll go over the modes I played during my time with Street Fighter 6 and what I think of them so far.

Street Fighter 6 at Amazon for $84.99 (opens in new tab)

Fighting Ground

Fighting Ground is an all-encompassing mode containing the core modes the franchise is known for. This includes Arcade/Story mode, Versus, Extreme Battle, Training and Online modes. Online mode wasn’t available during my demo but I’m told it supports cross-platform play — meaning users on PlayStation, Xbox and PC can fight against one another.

Each character in Street Fighter 6 has their own unique storylines you can go through in Arcade mode. (Image credit: Capcom)

Every character has their own story in Arcade mode. I played through the entirety of Ken and newcomer Lily’s narratives and found them engaging. Like previous games, the stories are told through still frames in-between matches. These stories won’t win any awards but it’s nice seeing what motivates each of the fighters. I also appreciate the wonderful art seen in this mode — along with all the unlockable art you get after finishing a character’s story.

Extreme mode is easily the wildest mode in the game. Before a match, you can set modifiers such as no jumping or no special moves. You’ll also select quirky elements such as bombs randomly dropping from the sky or having a bull rush through the stage during matches. Being unceremoniously knocked down by a charging bull is both frustrating and hilarious.

New characters like Lily (pictured above) fit well within the roster. (Image credit: Capcom)

Versus, Training and Online are self-explanatory. Versus features one-on-one and team battles. Both modes are ideal for when friends are over but you also play against computer-controlled opponents. Team battle mode is especially fun since its reminiscent of the old Tournament modes from some iterations of Street Fighter II. Training is essential for practicing your moves and learning new combos. The latter is a mode I’ll no doubt spend a good amount of time in to master the new gameplay features.

World Tour mode takes it to the streets

World Tour mode is arguably the most interesting new feature in Street Fighter 6. You’ll create an avatar and then rise from novice to master as you explore 3D environments and battle numerous enemies. This mode’s story starts in the fictional Metro City from Capcom’s own Final Fight series, but there will be other locations as well.

An NPC named Alice helps guide you in World Tour mode. (Image credit: Capcom)

The character creator is fairly robust. I’m sure some folks will spend hours creating the perfect avatar. I created a budget version of Akuma during the demo and played through the first three chapters. I mainly went around Metro City’s version of Times Square challenging random citizens to fight. In between those encounters and main missions, I visited food trucks to buy health-boosting items and also entered department stores to purchase clothing. This is all more fun than I expected (or care to admit).

I won’t spoil the story, but I was tasked with learning lessons from Chun-Li so I could use her skills against the infamous Mad Gear gang from Final Fight. As you progress through World Tour mode, you’ll meet other famous masters and learn their signature techniques, such as Ryu’s dragon punch or Chun-Li’s spinning bird kick.

Street Fighter 6's World Tour mode features a robust character creator. (Image credit: Capcom)

World Tour mode seemed like a gimmick when I first heard about it. However, it’s now the mode I’m most looking forward to diving into. Exploring the environment is engaging and it’s fun finding hidden items and getting into random street battles. The level of customization also seems engaging and I’m eager to see what you can unlock (or who you can fight) when you reach higher levels.

Gameplay

Street Fighter 6 retains the same basic gameplay seen in Street Fighter V and Street Fighter IV. Characters have a noticeable weight to them compared to older 2D installments, which makes their attacks feel more visceral and impactful. I’ve been playing these games for three decades so it was easy for me to acclimate to the controls in seconds. Capcom didn’t mess with what works, which is great.

Street Fighter 6 features the same solid gameplay we've come to expect from the franchise. (Image credit: Capcom)

The Drive gauge is new to the franchise but it has features seen in previous installments. For instance, you can use the Drive gauge to parry attacks like in Street Fighter III or unleash powerful versions of special attacks by pressing two of the same attack buttons as in Street Fighter IV. Using these moves uses up Drive gauge bars, which only refill when you land attacks. If you run out of Drive, you’ll enter Burnout mode and lose the ability to use Drive. Because of that, the game encourages you to play aggressively — which I personally like.

The game has three control types: Classic, Modern and Dynamic. Classic controls, as you can imagine, adhere to the original 6-button layout Street Fighter is known for (3 punch buttons and 3 kick buttons). Modern features a simplified 4-button scheme similar to the one seen in the recent Marvel vs Capcom titles. This control scheme is ideal for newcomers since you can do special moves with one button and there are only 3 attack buttons. Dynamic simplifies things even further since you can automatically perform attacks and combos with the press of a button.

Street Fighter 6 features three control types: Classic, Modern and Dynamic. (Image credit: Capcom)

For standard battles, I stuck with the Classic control scheme I'm familiar with. For World Tour mode, I preferred Modern since your created character only has access to basic moves in the beginning. Of course, you can switch between control types at any time.

Visuals and sound

Street Fighter 6 shares the same stylized art style as the previous two installments. While characters don’t appear realistic, they have a great amount of detail in their musculature and clothing. The various backgrounds look phenomenal and are almost characters in their own right. Cammy’s London stage contains neon lights bathing cobblestone streets while Alex’s Metro City stage has numerous characters from Final Fight.

Characters like Akuma and Rashid will arrive during Street Fighter 6's first year. (Image credit: Capcom)

The hip-hop-inspired soundtrack is very reminiscent of Street Fighter III. Though I’m more partial to the rock-inspired tracks from older Street Fighter games like Street Fighter Alpha, Street Fighter 6’s music fits well with the visuals and gets you pumped during battles.

Speaking of sound, you can enable real-time commentary during matches. It’s somewhat weird to hear people commenting on your match, especially if you’re not used to watching Esports. But if you’re into that sort of thing, you’ll appreciate that Capcom utilizes commentary from folks like Steve "TastySteve" Scott and Jeremy "Vicious" Lopez. I don't know who those folks are, but they do a nice job with their commentary... even if it becomes somewhat repetitive after a while.

Street Fighter 6: Outlook

Street Fighter 6 is shaping up to be an excellent entry in the franchise. Though Battle Hub mode wasn't available for my demo, I'm pleased with the abundance of available modes we're getting at launch. The character roster is also robust, featuring all eight original world warriors along with a good helping of new combatants. If this game follows the path of its predecessors, we'll get a lot more content over the years, which is exciting.

As a long-time fan of the franchise, I'm glad Street Fighter 6 is shaping up into such an excellent fighting game. Even if I get stomped during online matches, I can still have fun in World Tour mode — not to mention local matches with my friends. To that end, this game should please both casual fighting fans and professional Esports players alike.

Capcom will unleash Street Fighter 6 on June 2, 2023. Be sure to come back to Tom's Guide to read our full review.