Where to buy PlayStation Portal — latest stock updates from all major retailers

When Sony unveiled the PlayStation Portal remote player device earlier this year many people pondered who the PS5 accessory was designed for as its use case seemed niche. However, it seems the PlayStation Portal is a more desirable device than some expected as we're just 24 hours post-launch and it’s already proving very tricky to find stock.

Latest stock updates As of 6:29 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 16, the PlayStation Portal is sold out across all major retailers. However, PlayStation Direct is hinting at a restock in the coming weeks, and we expect other retailers will follow suit.

Launched on November 15, the PlayStation Portal is a handheld accessory that lets you remotely play your PS5 console via an 8-inch 1080p LCD display sandwiched in between two halves of a DualSense controller. However, unlike the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, the Portal is not capable of native play. You must be tethered to your PS5 via Wi-Fi at all times, so it requires a strong internet connection to function.

The PlayStation Portal retails for $199, and don’t expect to see it popping up among the best Black Friday sales this year. In fact, its initial popularity has led to unscrupulous resellers attempting to sell launch units at an over-inflated fee. We can’t stand scalping here at Tom’s Guide which is why we’re tracking stock at every major retailer to help you score a PlayStation Portal without paying a markup.

The bad news is that right now the PlayStation Portal is sold out at all major retailers including PlayStation Direct, Amazon and Best Buy. However, the stock situation could change at any time so be sure to check each retailer below. And be sure to bookmark this article as we’ll update you when we spot fresh stock or receive word of an impending restock.

Where to buy PlayStation Portal in U.S.

PlayStation Portal: $199 @ PlayStation Direct (check stock)

PlayStation Direct is Sony's official gaming retailer, so is one of the best places to shop for all things PlayStation. The PlayStation Portal is currently sold out but the listing advises to "check back early December" hinting at a restock in the weeks ahead.

PlayStation Portal: $199 @ Amazon (check stock)

Amazon is currently sold out of the PlayStation Portal. There are several third-party listings but these are demanding as much as $389 for a "Like New" condition unit. We recommend waiting for a restock rather than overpaying for a device. Amazon may restock shortly so be sure to keep an eye on its listing page for now.

PlayStation Portal: $199 @ Best Buy (check stock)

Best Buy sold out of the PlayStation Portal during the pre-order phase and has yet to show any signs of having additional stock to sell during launch week. We do expect the electronics retailer will restock at some point, so keep a watch on its listing page for updates.

PlayStation Portal: $199 @ Walmart (check stock)

Walmart is sold out of the PlayStation Portal but we're hoping the big-box retailer will restock shortly. We expect that the retailer may opt to make stock exclusively available to Walmart Plus members as it frequently did this when PS5 restock was at its peak.

PlayStation Portal: $199 @ Target (check stock)

Unfortunately, Target is another major retailer that is currently sold out of the PlayStation Portal right now. However, we're keeping a close eye on its listing page and will update you when the situation changes.

PlayStation Portal: $199 @ NewEgg (check stock)

NewEgg is also selling the PlayStation Portal. While it is currently sold out of the handheld device, it does offer a notification service. This is especially handy if you want stock updates delivered straight to you.

Where to buy PlayStation Portal in U.K.

PlayStation Portal: £199 @ PlayStation Direct (check stock)

Like its U.S. counterpart, the U.K. branch of PlayStation Direct is now sold out of the PlayStation Portal. However, the listing page advises you to check back on Wednesday, November 22 suggesting a restock is on its way.

PlayStation Portal: £199 @ Amazon (check stock)

Amazon U.K. notes that the PlayStation Portal is a "#1 Best Seller" and for that reason, it's not unsurprising it's out of stock. We're keeping our fingers crossed that the online mega-retailer restocks the Portal very soon.

PlayStation Portal: £199 at Currys (check stock)

Currys is similarly sold out of the PlayStation Portal right now. While there's no suggestion of an impending restock be sure to check back as the situation may change at a moment's notice.