Asics Cyber Monday sales — save over $100 with these 15 running shoe deals

The Cyber Monday sales are rolling in heavy, and you can shop some of the best Cyber Monday deals right now on your favorite pair of Asics running shoes. We've scoured Amazon and can't believe how many highly rated pairs are on sale, so we've begun gathering our top Asics deals right now.

I've tested several of the pairs included. For example, I ran a 10K with the Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes, and they're on sale right now. I'll also be updating this round-up regularly with the latest deals and hottest ticket items.

Cyber Monday deals for Asics

These are the best deals available for a limited time.

Asics GT-2000 11 running shoe: was $140 now $74 @ Amazon

Save on the GT-2000 11 running shoe during Cyber Monday sales. The shoe features rearfoot GEL technology and FF Blast tech for supportive cushioning and a responsive rebound. Pick from a range of colorways for a limited time.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes: was $160 now $82 @Amazon

The Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoes are discounted in men's and women's sizes. We've found these running shoes to be extremely comfortable during longer runs. Remember to look for your size to pick up the relevant discount during Cyber Monday deals.

Asics Gel-Cumulus 24 running shoe: was $130 now $67 @ Amazon

The Gel-Cumulus 24 offers FF BLAST cushioning for super lightweight impact absorption and its signature GEL Technology cushioning. The shoe also has gender-specific 3D space construction to cater to different compression rates. The shoe is discounted at over 45% during Cyber Monday deals in men's.

Asics GT-1000 11 running shoe: was $100 now $63 @ Amazon

Save for a limited time on the men's version of this shoe. Asics uses LITETRUSS technology to improve medial support and FLYTEFOAM cushioning for lightweight impact absorption. Keep an eye out for women's sales soon.

Asics GT-2000 10 running shoe: was $130 now $60 @ Amazon

Save 54% right now on the GT-2000 10 iteration. The shoe features rear and forefoot GEL Technology cushioning, FLYTEFOAM Technology and an Asics energetic foam formulation for super bounce as you move. Deal available in men's and women's.

Asics Gel-Contend 7 running shoe: was $65 now $50 @ Amazon

The women's Asics Gel-Contend 7 is available for $32 off right now. Remember to find your size for the relevant discount. Featuring its signature GEL Technology for ample cushioning, this shoe feels like springing along the pavement.

Asics NOVABLAST 3 running shoes: was $140 now $109 @ Amazon

This slick shoe is at its lowest price in 30 days, giving you 21% off for a limited time! Featuring a Jacquard mesh upper, heel stabilizer, and FF BLAST PLUS cushioning, you get responsive rebound from a "trampoline-inspired" outsole design.

Asics LYTERACER 4 running shoes: was $90 now $49 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the LYTERACER during Cyber Monday. The shoe offers FLYTEFOAM Propel cushioning and improved midsole materials to help propel you forward as you run. Remember to pick your size for the relevant deal.

Asics Gel-Excite 10 running shoe: was $85 now $65 @ Amazon

Save 18% on the Gel-Excite 10 running shoe. This offer is for the men's shoe, but keep an eye on the Cyber Monday sales for more deals in the coming weeks. The shoe features AMPLIFOAM PLUS cushioning and rearfoot GEL technology for ultra comfort as you run.

Asics Gel-Kayano 29 LITE-Show running shoe: was $170 now $74 @ Amazon

Save 42% on the Gel-Kayano 29 LITE running shoe during Cyber Monday deals. The redesigned external heel counter provides better stability and improves comfort during your stride, and LITETRUSS tech improves medial support and midfoot integrity.

Asics Gel-Nimbus 23 running shoe: was $150 now $129 @ Amazon

The earlier iteration of the Gel-Nimbus range features the famous Asics GEL technology for ultimate cushioning as you run, along with various colorways to pick from.

Asics EvoRide 3 running shoe: was $120 now $71 @ Amazon

Save on the popular EvoRide 3 running shoe. It features FLYTEFOAM cushioning and an anatomically shaped toe box with GUIDESOLE tech, which includes a curved sole design and stiff forefoot to reduce ankle flexion and absorb shock. Comes in a range of colorways.

Asics Gel-Cumulus 23 running shoe: was $120 now $55 @ Amazon

Save a whopping 50% on the Gel-Cumulus 23 range from Asics. The 23 model houses GEL technology for excellent shock absorption and 3D space construction to cater for various compression rates during footstrike. We don't expect this discount to last long.

Asics GT-1000 10 running shoe: was $100 now $54 @ Amazon

Save 45% on the GT-1000 10 range from Asics, which is the lowest price in 30 days. The shoe combines FLYTEFOAM cushioning with GEL technology to absorb shock and a DuoMax support system to provide dual density midsole foam. Available for a limited time while stocks last.

Asics Gel-Venture 8 running shoe: was $57 now $43 @ Amazon

Save on the Gel-Venture 8 before Black Friday hits. The shoe is excellent for trail runs with a traction pattern designed to support you with outdoor terrain. Designed for neutral (pronated) support.

This year, you've got a double whammy of sales. Black Friday landed on November 24, while Cyber Monday followed on November 27, so expect even more deals to land soon and continue to flow in.

We've seen Asics items like the popular Asics running shoes drop for Black Friday. That includes the latest models like the Gel-Nimbus 25 running shoe, which our editor loves and regularly runs in, and various other iterations of the famous shoe brand.