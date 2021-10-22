The Ninja Foodi 10-in1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven DT-201 is thoughtfully designed to give you lots of cooking options and for ease of use.

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven DT201: Specs Size: 17 x 20 x 13 inches

Weight: 34 pounds

Capacity: 9 slices bread, 12 pound turkey, 2 twelve-inch pizzas

Controls: Digital

Modes: Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Whole Roast, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, Reheat, Pizza

Smart features: None

The Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven DT201 is a large countertop appliance that gives you lots of cooking options including air frying and multiple rack roasting. It works as well as a full-size oven, but also offers up perfect toast.

It’s one of the most well-designed toaster ovens we’ve tested, with a unique and easy to use digital control panel on the door handle. To see how it performed when put to the test, here’s our full Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Oven DT201 review.

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven DT201 review: Price and availability

The Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Oven DT201 is available at Amazon for $299 and at Bed Bath & Beyond for $299. It comes with a stainless steel finish.

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven DT201 review: Design

The Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven DT201 is large and boxy, with dimensions of 17 x 20 x 13 inches. The housing is stainless steel and on the glass door there’s a black plastic handle that contains all of the electronic controls. This means the size of the product is literally the size of the oven cavity. It also puts the controls at eye level where they’re easy to see and use.

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven DT201 review: Cooking performance

The Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Oven DT201 did a good job of air frying Brussels sprouts, chicken wings, breaded chicken and homemade French fries, but was poor at frozen French fries. It roasted a whole chicken beautifully and produced a satisfactory result when broiling burgers. It excelled when it came to baking a cake and cookies, and it reheated a frozen pizza perfectly. White bread was toasted up evenly, but bagels didn’t brown as well.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Ninja automatically goes into a preheat mode which is always just one minute and 30 seconds. Once the preheat is up, it automatically starts to countdown the cooking time so you have to have your food ready before you start preheating.

Like all toaster oven air fryers, the Ninja comes with a shallow air frying basket for cooking a single layer of food at a time. Although it didn’t receive perfect scores for air frying Brussels sprouts, homemade French fries, Panko-crusted chicken breasts, and chicken wings, it did brown and crisp the majority while keeping them moist and tender. It’s worth noting that some pieces were dry inside however.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Using the Whole Roast setting, we roasted a whole chicken in just 50 minutes. It came out golden brown and crispy on the outside and delectably moist and tender on the inside.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We cooked four 4-ounce hamburgers on the Broil setting and didn’t get the kind of browning we’d expect from broiling, although the burgers came out juicy.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Ninja really shone at baking a yellow cake in a 9-inch pan; the cake came out well risen with a golden brown top and a moist and tender crumb. Chocolate chip cookies took surprisingly long to bake (15 minutes) and came out only lightly browned, but were moist and delicious inside. A frozen 12-inch pizza came out absolutely perfect — on top it was lightly browned with evenly melted cheese, and the bottom was crisp.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On light, medium, and dark toast settings, the Ninja made perfect toast — evenly browned and appropriately colored for the setting. The oven is large enough to not only toast nine slices of bread at once, but it also browns them evenly. On medium, bagels didn’t toast as uniformly or come out at the shade you’d expect for a medium doneness however.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Ninja has a unique setting called Air Roast which is designed for cooking two foods at once on two different racks. On the bottom rack, using the roast tray set on a sheet pan, we cooked two 1-pound pork tenderloins, while on a higher rack, in the air fryer basket, we cooked 2 pounds of broccoli. In just 35 minutes, the pork came out browned as well as moist and tender, and the vegetables lightly browned and tender-crisp.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It took 70 minutes for a casserole of macaroni and cheese to reheat to a serving temperature on the Reheat setting, but once it was hot, the Keep Warm setting kept it that way for a full hour without drying it out. Using the Dehydrate setting, we turned 12 ounces of sliced strawberries into fruit chips.

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven DT201 review: Ease of use and cleaning

All of the controls as well as the digital readout are contained on the handle where they are at eye level and easy to read/reach. The buttons are very responsive to the touch and the oven is completely intuitive to program. When you select one of the 10 functions, the panel tells you which oven rack position to use. Along with the oven, you get two oven racks, an air fryer basket, a roast tray, two sheet pans, and a removable crumb tray. The Ninja has a light inside the oven for keeping an eye on the progress.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As it cooks, the glass door gets exceptionally hot, reaching temperatures as high as 282°F. However, the handle with the controls stays cool enough to use during cooking. This oven is fairly noisy when it’s running, with a dBA reading of 61.3; that’s about as loud as an electric toothbrush. This was on par with the loudest toaster oven we tested.

None of the parts are coated with a nonstick finish. Although the manufacturer says the racks and air fryer basket are dishwasher safe, it recommends hand washing them. All of the parts were fairly easy to clean by hand.

(Image credit: Ninja Foodi)

The use and care guide that comes with this oven is exceptionally thorough. It comes with a recipe book with detailed instructions as to how to use the settings and cooking charts.

Ninja Foodi XL Pro Air Fry Oven DT201 review: Verdict

The Ninja Foodi XL Pro Air Oven DT201 gives you lots of functionality, and because of its innovative design, it was the easiest to use of all of the toaster ovens we tested. Although at 17 x 20 x 13 inches it will require a good chunk of countertop space in your kitchen, it’s well worth it if you’re looking for an oven that can serve you at every meal. It does everything from toasting bread, to heating frozen pizza, to baking, and roasting perfectly. Plus, it can air fry which means you get the functionality of several appliances in one package.