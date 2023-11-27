My favorite The North Face running jacket is 49% off during Cyber Monday sales

The North Face is one of the most popular outdoor brands around whether you plan to go trekking in the mountains or trail running in the hills, and you can scoop up huge discounts during Cyber Monday sales.

And if I've learned anything from spending my 7 AM December Mondays in a field shouting instructions at clients, it's that you need a reliable and warm jacket to do it in. Of all the lightweight jackets I've worn, the North Face Higher Run jacket is the most versatile, and you can save over $50 with this Cyber Monday deal for women through REI. The same deal for men is sadly out of stock right now, but I've also included The North Face Summit Series Superior wind jacket which has 24% off through REI.

You can choose from several colorways and sizes, but be warned that the men's and women's Higher Run running jacket has been discontinued, so you'll need to shop fast while stocks last.

The North Face Cyber Monday deals to shop right now

The North Face (women's) Higher Run jacket: was $180 now $53 @ REI

Level up your running game with the same heavily discounted jacket in women's. I wear the jacket in black but I've already got my eye on the cave blue paint lightening design which looks pretty slick. Seriously lightweight and water-repellent, I wouldn't miss out on this limited-time deal. Save an extra 25% with code CYBER23 at checkout.

The North Face (men's) Summit Series Superior wind jacket: was $139 now $104 @ REI

If you just missed the men's Higher Run model, you won't be disappointed with this addition. I've worn the Summit Series Superior jacket and the super lightweight, wind and water-resistant design has me reaching for it again and again.

The North Face Higher Run jacket: lightweight and breathable design

I wear The North Face while I'm teaching outdoor fitness classes, and I swear by the jackets for year-long wear, whether I'm heading out into the winter weather or summer sunshine.

I'd opt for a size up if you need space for baselayers underneath, which should help keep your movements free and more comfortable, but it does come down to personal preference on how you like your jackets to fit.

The seam-sealed DryVent shell keeps the rain at bay and prevents rain from seeping through using a microporous design; this prevents moisture build-up and helps me stay warm and dry even during the treacherous English rain we seem to get every autumn right now. I've also worn the jacket when hiking the French Alps recently in warmer weather, and couldn't believe how breathable it is. Plus, I don't feel at all restricted while wearing it.

A few details worth drilling down on include the 3-piece hood which is partially bound with encased elastic and a chin zip guard to help protect your neck. The Higher Run jacket also features a reflective heat transfer logo and cute, discreet reflective bars on the sleeves and lower back to provide visibility in trickier weather conditions.

Best of all, it's super lightweight and easy to store away when you're not wearing it, which is helpful if you have limited space in your hiking backpack during trips.

The North Face Summit Series wind jacket: highly wind and water-resistant

"So light you'll barely notice you're wearing it," doesn't do the jacket justice. If you missed out on the men's iteration of the Higher Run jacket, you won't be mad about choosing the Summit Series as a backup.

The North Face Summit Series Superior wind jacket protects you from the elements with a packable design that you can carry in one hand. It's highly wind and water-resistant and works well as a trail running layer. The jacket features perforations along the center back to help your body breathe during exercise and an elastic 3-piece hood, reverse-coil center front zip and a semi-locking slider "to reduce zipper bounce while you're running."

If you're worried about storage, the jacket stows inside a pocket inside the hood and is so lightweight you won't even know you have it in your hand. If you're running in wet weather, there's a hem shock cord with cord locks so that you can adjust as you move.

Other REI jacket deals

Our fitness writer has already found some incredible deals on Arc'teryx and Patagonia and we'll continue to update our pages as and when more deals come in.

If you plan to get outdoors more often this winter, our writer also put together a few tips on how to stay dry while biking in the rain. The North Face not for you? Amazon's best-selling Under Armour workout T-shirt just crashed to $9.